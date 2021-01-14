19 Easter Dinner Ideas That Go Way Beyond Ham

By Jenna Sims
January 14, 2021
Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

While we know there are certain sides (we're looking at you, deviled eggs) and desserts that you would never consider leaving off of your Easter dinner menu, you may not be as set on the main dish. If you want to serve Easter dinner without ham this year, there are plenty of delicious options that are worthy of being on your holiday menu. From marinated turkey breast to crispy oven-fried chicken to herb-crusted beef tenderloin and more, there are plenty of recipes you can serve for Easter dinner that don't include ham. Whether you've got some picky eaters on your hand, are looking for a more simple dish, or just want to give the ham a break this year, you can't go wrong with any of these recipes for your Easter dinner, no ham required. 

Pork Crown Roast

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Pork Crown Roast

Not only will this roast serve as an impressive main dish, but it also doubles as a beautiful centerpiece. 

Braised Lamb Shanks

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Braised Lamb Shanks

The best part about these lamb shanks is that they can be made ahead of time and warmed just before serving. 

Citrus-Marinated Turkey Breast

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

Recipe: Citrus-Marinated Turkey Breast

A citrus marinade gives turkey a bright flavor and the breast is easier to manage than a whole bird. 

Baked Pork Tenderloin

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Baked Pork Tenderloin

To make sure the tenderloin remains juicy and moist, it's best to use a meat thermometer. 

Roasted Leg of Lamb with Lemon-Herb Salt

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Roasted Leg of Lamb with Lemon-Herb Salt

Roasted beets, carrots, and sweet onions are the perfect mixture to accompany this lemon-herb lamb. 

Oven Baked Chicken Thighs with Vegetables

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Oven Baked Chicken Thighs with Vegetables

We recommend serving with French bread for enjoying the pan sauce. 

Herb-Crusted Beef Tenderloin

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Herb-Crusted Beef Tenderloin

The coating made from mustard and mayonnaise helps the breadcrumbs and herbs stick to the tenderloin while also sealing in the moisture. 

Rack of Lamb with Carrot Salad

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Rack of Lamb with Carrot Salad

This no-fuss recipe allows the flavor of the lamb to shine. 

Garlic-Herb Roasted Chicken

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine

Recipe: Garlic-Herb Roasted Chicken

Roasted chicken is a foolproof main that is sure to please every guest. 

Braised Lamb Shanks with Parmesan-Chive Grits

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Braised Lamb Shanks with Parmesan-Chive Grits

Your trusty slow cooker is the secret to tender and impressive lamb shanks that will be that star of Easter dinner. 

Baked Chicken Roulade

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Baked Chicken Roulade

This chicken roulade recipe makes four servings which means it's a great choice for small holiday gatherings but can also easily be doubled if you're expecting more guests for Easter dinner. 

Classic Beef Pot Roast

Recipe: Classic Beef Pot Roast

When family is gathered around the table, you can't go wrong serving a classic pot roast. 

Chicken-and-Biscuit Cobbler

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Chicken-and-Biscuit Cobbler

Casseroles are always a good idea and the best part about this comforting recipe is that the biscuits are already included.

Herb-Crusted Roasted Leg of Lamb

Credit: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Herb-Crusted Roasted Leg of Lamb

To get the lamb tender on the inside you'll first cook it low and slow then increase the temperature for a crisp finish on the outside. 

Pam Lolley’s Crispy Chicken with Rice and Pan Gravy

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Pam Lolley’s Crispy Chicken with Rice and Pan Gravy

This chicken gets its crispy finish from the oven, no frying required. 

Slow-Cooker Pork Roast

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Pork Roast

If you choose to cook vegetables along with your pork roast in your slow cooker, keep an eye on it to make sure it doesn't get overcooked before the veggies are done. 

Crab-and-Bacon Linguine

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Crab-and-Bacon Linguine

Add a coastal flair to your meal with this decadent pasta recipe. 

Bacon-Wrapped Pork Tenderloin

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Bacon-Wrapped Pork Tenderloin

This pork tenderloin is easy, impressive, and requires just 10 minutes of prep time. 

Honey-Mustard Baked Salmon with Vegetables

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Honey-Mustard Baked Salmon with Vegetables

A sheet pan will allow you to cook all of the salmon (and even some veggies) all at once.

