19 Easter Dinner Ideas That Go Way Beyond Ham
While we know there are certain sides (we're looking at you, deviled eggs) and desserts that you would never consider leaving off of your Easter dinner menu, you may not be as set on the main dish. If you want to serve Easter dinner without ham this year, there are plenty of delicious options that are worthy of being on your holiday menu. From marinated turkey breast to crispy oven-fried chicken to herb-crusted beef tenderloin and more, there are plenty of recipes you can serve for Easter dinner that don't include ham. Whether you've got some picky eaters on your hand, are looking for a more simple dish, or just want to give the ham a break this year, you can't go wrong with any of these recipes for your Easter dinner, no ham required.
Pork Crown Roast
Recipe: Pork Crown Roast
Not only will this roast serve as an impressive main dish, but it also doubles as a beautiful centerpiece.
Braised Lamb Shanks
Recipe: Braised Lamb Shanks
The best part about these lamb shanks is that they can be made ahead of time and warmed just before serving.
Citrus-Marinated Turkey Breast
Recipe: Citrus-Marinated Turkey Breast
A citrus marinade gives turkey a bright flavor and the breast is easier to manage than a whole bird.
Baked Pork Tenderloin
Recipe: Baked Pork Tenderloin
To make sure the tenderloin remains juicy and moist, it's best to use a meat thermometer.
Roasted Leg of Lamb with Lemon-Herb Salt
Recipe: Roasted Leg of Lamb with Lemon-Herb Salt
Roasted beets, carrots, and sweet onions are the perfect mixture to accompany this lemon-herb lamb.
Oven Baked Chicken Thighs with Vegetables
Recipe: Oven Baked Chicken Thighs with Vegetables
We recommend serving with French bread for enjoying the pan sauce.
Herb-Crusted Beef Tenderloin
Recipe: Herb-Crusted Beef Tenderloin
The coating made from mustard and mayonnaise helps the breadcrumbs and herbs stick to the tenderloin while also sealing in the moisture.
Rack of Lamb with Carrot Salad
Recipe: Rack of Lamb with Carrot Salad
This no-fuss recipe allows the flavor of the lamb to shine.
Garlic-Herb Roasted Chicken
Recipe: Garlic-Herb Roasted Chicken
Roasted chicken is a foolproof main that is sure to please every guest.
Braised Lamb Shanks with Parmesan-Chive Grits
Recipe: Braised Lamb Shanks with Parmesan-Chive Grits
Your trusty slow cooker is the secret to tender and impressive lamb shanks that will be that star of Easter dinner.
Baked Chicken Roulade
Recipe: Baked Chicken Roulade
This chicken roulade recipe makes four servings which means it's a great choice for small holiday gatherings but can also easily be doubled if you're expecting more guests for Easter dinner.
Classic Beef Pot Roast
Recipe: Classic Beef Pot Roast
When family is gathered around the table, you can't go wrong serving a classic pot roast.
Chicken-and-Biscuit Cobbler
Recipe: Chicken-and-Biscuit Cobbler
Casseroles are always a good idea and the best part about this comforting recipe is that the biscuits are already included.
Herb-Crusted Roasted Leg of Lamb
Recipe: Herb-Crusted Roasted Leg of Lamb
To get the lamb tender on the inside you'll first cook it low and slow then increase the temperature for a crisp finish on the outside.
Pam Lolley’s Crispy Chicken with Rice and Pan Gravy
Recipe: Pam Lolley’s Crispy Chicken with Rice and Pan Gravy
This chicken gets its crispy finish from the oven, no frying required.
Slow-Cooker Pork Roast
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Pork Roast
If you choose to cook vegetables along with your pork roast in your slow cooker, keep an eye on it to make sure it doesn't get overcooked before the veggies are done.
Crab-and-Bacon Linguine
Recipe: Crab-and-Bacon Linguine
Add a coastal flair to your meal with this decadent pasta recipe.
Bacon-Wrapped Pork Tenderloin
Recipe: Bacon-Wrapped Pork Tenderloin
This pork tenderloin is easy, impressive, and requires just 10 minutes of prep time.
Honey-Mustard Baked Salmon with Vegetables
Recipe: Honey-Mustard Baked Salmon with Vegetables
A sheet pan will allow you to cook all of the salmon (and even some veggies) all at once.