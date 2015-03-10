LIVE

10 Ways to Decorate Your Easter Eggs

By Brennan Long
March 10, 2015
Tired of using the same old egg dyeing kit each spring? It's time to break out of your shell! We've gone to some of our favorite bloggers to find just a few fabulous ideas for decorating Easter eggs. From glitter and tape to confetti and decoupage, pick your favorite technique, round up your friends and family, and start creating!

Decoupage Eggs, get the how-to at Honestly Yum

Marbleized Eggs, get the how-to at Camille Styles

Glitter Eggs, get the how-to at Girl Inspired

Washi Tape Eggs, get the how-to at Lovely Indeed

Confetti Eggs, get the how-to at Hello Natural

Natural Brown Eggs, get the how-to at Kaley Ann

Ombré Eggs, get the how-to at Ashbee Design

Doily Stencil Eggs, get the how-to at Urban Comfort

Stamped Eggs, get the how-to at Lovely Indeed

Mr. Egg, get the how-to at Pilli Pilli

