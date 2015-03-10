10 Ways to Decorate Your Easter Eggs
Tired of using the same old egg dyeing kit each spring? It's time to break out of your shell! We've gone to some of our favorite bloggers to find just a few fabulous ideas for decorating Easter eggs. From glitter and tape to confetti and decoupage, pick your favorite technique, round up your friends and family, and start creating!
Decoupage Eggs, get the how-to at Honestly Yum
Marbleized Eggs, get the how-to at Camille Styles
Glitter Eggs, get the how-to at Girl Inspired
Washi Tape Eggs, get the how-to at Lovely Indeed
Confetti Eggs, get the how-to at Hello Natural
Natural Brown Eggs, get the how-to at Kaley Ann
Ombré Eggs, get the how-to at Ashbee Design
Doily Stencil Eggs, get the how-to at Urban Comfort
Stamped Eggs, get the how-to at Lovely Indeed
Mr. Egg, get the how-to at Pilli Pilli
Get more Easter from Southern Living: Divine Easter Desserts Easter Table Settings and Centerpieces Easter Appetizers