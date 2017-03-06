12 Spring Flower Arrangements You Can Totally Pull Off
A New Wreath
Start with a door basket, such as this one from Terrain. Then nestle in a small pot of angelonia (the spiky white bloom), ‘Snow Princess’ sweet alyssum (the white lacy flowers), ‘Variegata’ greater periwinkle (the greenery that’s trailing in front), dusty miller (the velvety blue-green leaves), and asparagus fern (the feathery foliage peeking out the back). These should last two to three weeks with regular waterings. Just before company arrives, insert clippings of fresh tulips and orchids.
The Floating Flower Arrangement
This is probably the easiest flower arrangement you’ll ever do. Start with a pretty glass bowl, and then begin placing your flowers. You’ll only need a couple stems to make this show-stopping centerpiece.
A Fresh Centerpiece
Place a block of well-soaked florist foam inside the vase. Begin with your statement flowers—three white peonies with stems cut to slightly different lengths—and insert them around the foam in a triangular shape, putting the largest blossom at the front. From there, place five or six ranunculus with stems left about 2 to 3 inches longer than the peonies into the foam in a random pattern. Use short clippings of white hydrangea to cover the foam. Add in a few sprigs of spray roses for texture near the base. Last, work in tall flowerless stems of camellia greenery for height and shine mixed with some soft-looking variegated pittosporum (both are commonly found in yards).
The Collected Arrangement
If you have always wondered what to do with those little glass jars you’ve gathered over the years, this is it. The key to this arrangement is grouping the tiny vessels onto a tray. This will give order to your collection and ensure it doesn’t look haphazard.
A Beautiful Branch Display
Trees in bloom signal the arrival of spring. Bring that lightness inside with a few cut branches of dogwood mixed with long clippings of airy Queen Anne’s lace and loose spirea. (Look for these in your own garden, or ask a neighbor if you can have some of theirs.) The branches will last a long while, but add droopy tulips to dress up the look. The only way to go wrong with this combination is to pick a vase with a neck that’s too wide. Choose a cylindrical container. If the stems need more structure, use florist tape to make a grid across the top to help everything stay upright.
The No-Arranging Arrangement
There really is no arranging in this arrangement. Simply place potted iris bulbs within a basket and cover with moss—it’s as simple as that. Sound too easy to be true? We bet you’ll be pleasantly surprised.
A Charming Trio
Don’t let a single flower go to waste. Create a grouping of individual arrangements with leftover blooms and your favorite teacups or bowls. The trick to keeping these wonky flowers standing tall? Simply rest the stems in flower frogs placed at the bottoms of the containers. You can find flower frogs at Michaels.com to recreate this look.
The Asparagus Arrangement
Don’t worry—you can eat the asparagus too! Just be sure to sit the arrangement in a shallow dish of water so the stems stay fresh. We also recommend spritzing the arrangement with water twice daily.
How To Make an Easter Centerpiece
Mix up traditional floral arrangements with a bouquet of bright carrots at the heart of this more subtle Easter-inspired piece.
The Flower Basket Arrangement
A-tisket, a-tasket—you’re going to love this Easter basket. Customize it to work with your décor and the bouquets that are available at your local florist or grocery store. We love the look of this rustic pot, but feel free to use whatever you have on-hand.
A Group of Pretty Bud Vases
A cluster of elegant vessels can be just as impactful as a single centerpiece. Select a few simple vases (we suggest three to five) that vary slightly in height and shape. Fill each with water, and add one to three stems. Line them up along a windowsill, spread them out on a credenza, or accent a bedside table.
The Cabbage Arrangement
A sturdy head of cabbage makes an unlikely vase in this quirky arrangement. We love the combination of green leaves and bright pink flowers (we used tulips, hyacinth, and spray roses).