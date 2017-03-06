Trees in bloom signal the arrival of spring. Bring that lightness inside with a few cut branches of dogwood mixed with long clippings of airy Queen Anne’s lace and loose spirea. (Look for these in your own garden, or ask a neighbor if you can have some of theirs.) The branches will last a long while, but add droopy tulips to dress up the look. The only way to go wrong with this combination is to pick a vase with a neck that’s too wide. Choose a cylindrical container. If the stems need more structure, use florist tape to make a grid across the top to help everything stay upright.