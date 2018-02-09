56 Incredibly Easy Easter Appetizers
Even though the main dish is the star of the show at Easter dinner, every Southern hostess knows you’ve got to have appetizers to welcome your guests. That doesn’t mean that you should spend even more time and effort in the kitchen than you already are, though. These easy Easter appetizers will look beautiful and taste incredible, but no one will know how easy they were to put together. With classic Easter appetizers like deviled eggs and ham biscuits, the whole crowd will be pleased. For the easiest Easter appetizer, go with recipes with short and sweet ingredient lists, like our bacon bow ties and pimiento cheese sausage balls. It wouldn’t be a gathering without a good cheese or dip, and we’ve got plenty of recipes that will fit right in as Easter appetizers. While you’re planning out your Easter menu, don’t forget the appetizers! These are the easiest Easter appetizer recipes to get on the table. Your guests will love you even more for it.
How To Make Deviled Eggs
Recipe: Basic Deviled Eggs
Deviled eggs are definitely a Southern staple – so much so that no dish-covered gathering is complete without their presence on the table. Why else would beautiful serving plates designed to hold deviled eggs, and deviled eggs only, exist in such lovely designs?
Take a couple of delicious deviled eggs to a Southern soirée, and you’re sure to have the most gobbled up dish before dinner is even served. Since these party treats are always such a fan favorite, why not master a deviled egg recipe of your own and declare deviled eggs your signature party dish? That way, not only will you have a simple go-to dish if you’re ever in a pinch, but you’ll also know for certain that the plate you bring will definitely leave clean.
But, if you’ve never made deviled eggs before, don’t let their fancy façade scare you. They are actually super simple to make, and we’re here to help you learn how. Watch as we demonstrate how easy it is to master this heavenly finger food, and you'll be prepared for any potluck party invitation that comes your way.
Though most crowds will devour this appetizer any which way it is served, our editors enjoy their deviled eggs with a touch of mustard, just a modest amount of mayonnaise, and a little sweet pickle taste. The filling for the basic version we demonstrate here is just that and quite simple; it's nothing more than egg yolks, mayonnaise, mustard, and relish. This simple formula sets the foundation for original additions, such as bacon, pimiento, or chives, to name a few. There are so many ways to spruce up this Southern staple. If you're looking for a devilish upgrade, be sure to try one of our classic deviled egg recipes. There are more than a few options for a flavorful twist.
Carrot Hummus
Recipe: Carrot Hummus
The Easter Bunny might come knocking on your door to get some of this fresh hummus.
Tomato Tea Sandwiches
Recipe: Tomato Tea Sandwiches
This classic tomato sandwich only requires a few ingredients, but they’ll disappear right before your eyes.
Picnic Egg Salad
Recipe: Picnic Egg Salad
Serve this Southern favorite on crunchy crostinis for easy individual pickup.
Mini Potato Skins
Recipe: Mini Potato Skins
Picky kids and choosy adults alike will adore this bite-sized appetizer that you can make with six ingredients you probably already have on hand.
Blue Cheese-and-Pecan Stuffed Cherry Peppers
Recipe: Blue Cheese-and-Pecan Stuffed Cherry Peppers
Sweet, hot peppers, rich blue cheese, and crunchy pecans make for a perfectly balanced bite every time in this appetizer recipe. You’ll use this one over and over again.
Creamy Feta-and-Herb Dip
Recipe: Creamy Feta and Herb Dip
A colorful tray full of baby vegetables makes for a beautiful welcome for guests.
Stuffed Endive with Herbed Goat Cheese
Recipe: Stuffed Endive with Herbed Goat Cheese
This simple appetizer is ready in just 15 minutes, but it doesn’t slack on presentation or flavor.
Bacon Bow Tie Crackers
Recipe: Bacon Bow Tie Crackers
This two-ingredient recipe couldn’t be easier or more delicious. It’d be wise to make multiple batches.
Pretzel-and-Peanut Cheese Ball
Recipe: Pretzel-and-Peanut Cheese Ball
Is it really an appetizer platter if there isn’t a cheese ball? Absolutely not! No one at your party will have ever tried one quite like this.
Ham Biscuits
Recipe: Ham Biscuits
There’s nothing quite like a flaky buttermilk biscuit with ham. These biscuits are made even more delicious with our Pecan Cheese Spread.
Artichoke and Spinach Dip
Recipe: Artichoke and Spinach Dip
Has there ever been any artichoke and spinach dip left at the end of the gathering? No, the answer is no.
Baked Brie Bites
Recipe: Baked Brie Bites
With five store-bought ingredients, this is the easiest appetizer to make. Crunchy phyllo dough and pecans, creamy brie, and red pepper jelly for a little kick make this a well-balanced bite.
Crispy Pork Meatballs
Recipe: Crispy Pork Meatballs
These Asian-inspired meatballs dipped in spicy mayo are absolutely addicting.
Cheese Dreams
Recipe: Cheese Dreams
Your guests will actually have dreams about these cheesy bites of goodness. This recipe will be your new party go-to.
Pea Pesto Flatbread
Recipe: Pea Pesto Flatbread
This springy flatbread starts with refrigerated pizza dough for ease.
Collard Dip
Recipe: Collard Dip
Classic collards get an appetizer makeover with this warm, cheesy dip.
Squash Tart
Recipe: Squash Tart
Just when you thought you knew every use for frozen puff pastry, this beautiful tart walked in.
Cheese Puffs with Ham Salad
Recipe: Cheese Puffs with Ham Salad
This Southern classic is a recipe to keep on hand for any spring luncheon or get-together.
Muffuletta Deviled Eggs
Recipe: Muffaletta Deviled Eggs
We’re just as happy with these delicous deviled eggs as we are with candy-filled plastic eggs. Don’t want to be subject to just one deviled egg recipe? Make our DIY Deviled Egg Bar for an interactive appetizer experience.
Spicy Pimiento Cheese Sausage Balls
Recipe: Spicy Pimiento Cheese Sausage Balls
Using pre-made pimiento cheese makes this four-ingredient recipe even easier than it already is, and that old-school sausage ball recipe can’t hold up to this one.
Deviled Crab Dip
Recipe: Deviled Crab Dip
Calling all coastal cooks: You’ve got a new crab recipe to try.
Baked Fingerling Potatoes with Smoked Salmon and Capers
Recipe: Baked Fingerling Potatoes with Smoked Salmon and Capers
This appetizer recipe looks decadent and fancy, but it only requires 15 minutes of hands-on time. That’s called a hostess win!
Bacon Bites
Recipe: Bacon Bites
Three ingredients will get you your new favorite appetizer for any occasion.
Deviled Egg Salad and Asparagus Tartines
Recipe: Deviled Egg Salad and Asparagus Tartines
This fresh take on classic finger sandwiches looks beautiful and tastes even better.
Krispie Cheese Wafers
Recipe: Krispie Cheese Wafers
Your traditional cheese wafers just got a crunchy upgrade from an unexpected ingredient.
Bite-Size Potatoes O’Brien
Recipe: Bite-Size Potatoes O’Brien
These fingerling potatoes are an easy, quick dish that will look impressive.
Spinach-and-Artichoke Bites
Recipe: Spinach-and-Artichoke Bites
All the goodness of the classic dip you crave with the perfect dip to bread ratio in one bite. Also pictured that you should make as an Easter appetizer—our Garlic-Butter Roasted Shrimp Cocktail.
Caramelized Endive and Bacon Dip
Recipe: Caramelized Endive and Bacon Dip
Your guests will love this savory dip on spring veggies, crackers, or crostinis.
Prosciutto-and-Manchego Cheese Straws
Recipe: Prosciutto-and-Manchego Cheese Straws
We’ll make a bet with you: You won’t make plain cheese straws again after you try these.