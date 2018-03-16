Easter Quotes, Sayings, and Captions To Celebrate The Season

Easter is a joyful holiday, so these happy Easter quotes are fitting for your Instagram caption or Easter cards to family and friends. These happy Easter sayings will make you smile, almost as much as a giant chocolate egg would.

1. “Easter spells out beauty, the rare beauty of new life.” S.D. Gordon

2. “Our Lord has written the promise of resurrection, not in books alone, but in every leaf in springtime.” Martin Luther

3. “Jesus’ resurrection makes it impossible for man’s story to end in chaos—it has to move inexorably toward light, toward life, toward love.” Carlo Carretto

4. “Easter means hope prevails over despair…Easter says to us that despite everything to the contrary, his will for us will prevail, love will prevail over hate, justice over injustice and oppression, peace over exploitation and bitterness.” Desmond Tutu

5. “Do not abandon yourselves to despair. We are the Easter people and hallelujah is our song.” Pope John Paul II