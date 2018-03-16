Easter Quotes, Sayings, and Captions To Celebrate The Season
Happy Easter Quotes
Easter is a joyful holiday, so these happy Easter quotes are fitting for your Instagram caption or Easter cards to family and friends. These happy Easter sayings will make you smile, almost as much as a giant chocolate egg would.
1. “Easter spells out beauty, the rare beauty of new life.” S.D. Gordon
2. “Our Lord has written the promise of resurrection, not in books alone, but in every leaf in springtime.” Martin Luther
3. “Jesus’ resurrection makes it impossible for man’s story to end in chaos—it has to move inexorably toward light, toward life, toward love.” Carlo Carretto
4. “Easter means hope prevails over despair…Easter says to us that despite everything to the contrary, his will for us will prevail, love will prevail over hate, justice over injustice and oppression, peace over exploitation and bitterness.” Desmond Tutu
5. “Do not abandon yourselves to despair. We are the Easter people and hallelujah is our song.” Pope John Paul II
Funny Easter Quotes
With a bunny that passes out candy as a holiday mascot, there’s obvious potential for humor when it comes to modern Easter celebrations. These funny Easter quotes will add a few extra laughs to your Easter dinner.
1. “I lied on my Weight Watchers list. I put down that I had 3 eggs…but they were Cadbury chocolate eggs.” Caroline Rhea
2. “Ghosts, apparitions, and various psychological hallucinations may do a lot of things, but they don’t fire up the charcoal grill and cook fish for breakfast.” Pheme Perkins
3. “The best news the world ever had came from a graveyard.” Unknown
4. “A guy comes down to earth, takes your sins, dies, and comes back three days later. You believe in him and go to heaven forever. How do you get from that to Hide-The-Eggs? Did Jesus have a problem with eggs? Did he go, ‘When I come back, if I see any eggs, the whole salvation thing is off.’” Jon Stewart
5. “Fun fact: Easter eggs prove that your child can find things when they want to.” Unknown
Easter Quotes from the Bible
Bunnies, candy, and baked ham aside, the real reason to celebrate Easter is the resurrection of Jesus Christ, so religious Easter quotes are essential. These Easter quotes from the Bible represent the heart of Easter, and if you’ve been picked to say the blessing at Easter lunch, these verses would make beautiful Easter blessing quotes.
1. “According to his great mercy, he has caused us to be born again to a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead.” 1 Peter 1:3
2. “For if we have been united with him in a death like his, we shall certainly be united with him in a resurrection like his.” Romans 6:5
3. “I am the resurrection and the life. Whoever believes in me, though he die, yet shall he live, and everyone who lives and believes in me shall never die. Do you believe this?” John 11:25-26
4. "We know that Christ, being raised from the dead, will never die again; death no longer has dominion over him." Romans 6:9
5. “He has risen! He is not here. See the place where they laid him.” Mark 16:6
Inspirational Easter Quotes
The resurrection of Jesus is a core belief of the entire Christian faith. These inspirational Easter quotes are reminders of the hope that Easter should bring us.
1. “The joyful news that He is risen does not change the contemporary world. Still before us lie work, discipline, sacrifice. But the fact of Easter gives us the spiritual power to do the work, accept the discipline, and make the sacrifice.” Henry Knox Sherrill
2. "Easter says you can put truth in a grave, but it won't stay there." Clarence W. Hall
3. “Easter was when Hope in person surprised the whole world by coming forward from the future into the present.” N. T. Wright
4. “The resurrection gives my life meaning and direction and the opportunity to start over no matter what my circumstances.” Robert Flatt
5. "If man had his way, the plan of redemption would be an endless and bloody conflict. In reality, salvation was bought not by Jesus' fist, but by His nail-pierced hands; not by muscle but by love; not by vengeance but by forgiveness; not by force but by sacrifice. Jesus Christ our Lord surrendered in order that He might win; He destroyed His enemies by dying for them and conquered death by allowing death to conquer Him." A.W. Tozer