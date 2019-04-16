The Prettiest Easter Pies We’ve Ever Seen
Top off your Easter spread with an easy and show-stopping pie that highlights the best spring has to offer. Start with a classic—Southern Buttermilk Pie. It’s creamy, cool, and ready for a topping of homemade whipped cream and fresh berries. If you’re looking for a pie that will appeal to your chocolate fans, look no further than our Fudge Pie. It’s gooey, indulgent, and exactly what your chocolate-filled dreams have been craving. Of course, it wouldn’t be spring without strawberries, strawberries, and more strawberries. We have a few options to choose from that feature these fan-favorite berries. Personal-sized options like Mini Strawberry Tarts and Mile-High Mini Strawberry Pies are ideal for smaller gatherings. If you’re serving a crowd, bake up a couple of our Strawberry Cream Pies. Now, of course, we can’t neglect our banana pudding fanatics, who will adore our Banana Cream Pie. No matter which pie you bake (or don't bake, if you land on an oven-free recipe), you're sure to tempt guests to a second slice.
South Carolina Coconut Cream Pie
Recipe: South Carolina Coconut Cream Pie
The phrase “a slice of heaven” must have been coined with silky cream pies like this one in mind.
Strawberry-Rhubarb Pretzel Pie
Recipe: Strawberry-Rhubarb Pretzel Pie
This old-school flavor combination shines in a cool icebox pie.
Classic Southern Buttermilk Pie
Recipe: Classic Southern Buttermilk Pie
Each bite of this nostalgic pie will take you back in time. Pile high with homemade whipped cream and fresh berries.
Grapefruit Tart
Recipe: Grapefruit Tart
This stunning spring pie is both sweet and tart. Top with a mound of homemade whipped cream and grapefruit slices.
Florida Orange Grove Pie
Recipe: Florida Orange Grove Pie
Some of our favorite recipes are from the pages of Junior League cookbooks, including this old-timey angel pie with a baked meringue crust.
Fudge Pie
Recipe: Fudge Pie
Top with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
No-Bake Lemon Icebox Pie
Recipe: No-Bake Lemon Icebox Pie
No need to turn on the oven. This cool and creamy, no-bake pie will be a bright spot on your Easter table.
Mini Lemon Cream Pies
Recipe: Mini Lemon Cream Pies
No one will know these pies only took 10 minutes to prepare. Store-bought mini piecrusts and jarred lemon curd are the secret weapons here.
Mini Coconut-Key Lime Pies
Recipe: Mini Coconut-Key Lime Pies
With individual servings, you won’t waste time slicing and portioning out a single pie to be sure everyone gets the same size.
Strawberry Cream Pie
Recipe: Strawberry Cream Pie
The chocolate-wafer-cookie crust is not to be missed.
Coconut Cream Pie
Recipe: Coconut Cream Pie
A shortcut refrigerated pie crust saves you time and effort in this creamy, dreamy pie recipe.
Rhubarb Pie
Recipe: Rhubarb Pie
Swap out your go-to strawberry pie for a picture-perfect rhubarb pie this holiday.
Best-Ever Lemon Meringue Pie
Recipe: Best-Ever Lemon Meringue Pie
This classic pie is topped with our Mile-High Meringue for presentation that’s holiday-worthy.
Lemon Chiffon Pie
Recipe: Lemon Chiffon Pie
Light and airy, this chiffon pie is a delicate replacement for your classic lemon meringue pie.
No-Bake Peanut Butter-Fudge Ice-Cream Pie
Recipe: Peanut Butter-Banana Icebox Pie
This decadent pie is a fun riff (and major upgrade) on your classic peanut butter and banana sandwich.
Coconut Custard Pie
Recipe: Coconut Custard Pie
This rich custard pie includes sweetened shreds of coconut for added texture and taste.
Lemon Meringue Ice-Cream Pie
Recipe: Lemon Meringue Ice-Cream Pie
A homemade lemon curd filling sits atop a delicious crust of vanilla wafers. The meringue topping is worth the effort.
How To Make Heavenly Key Lime Pie
Recipe: Heavenly Key Lime Pie
A little bit of sugar never did anyone harm—and this Southern dessert favorite hits the spot. Heavenly Key Lime Pie is wonderful with fresh or bottled Key lime juice. If you don't have Key limes, trying swapping out the Key lime juice, rind, and garnish for traditional lime.
Lemon-Buttermilk Icebox Pie
Recipe: Lemon-Buttermilk Icebox Pie
The Lemon-Blueberry Topping is optional, but we certainly don’t recommend skipping it.
Chocolate Silk Pie
Recipe: Chocolate Silk Pie
Every family has a few chocolate fanatics, and this mousse-like pie will fulfill all their holiday dessert dreams.
Banana Cream Pie
Recipe: Banana Cream Pie
This sinfully sweet dessert is a blend of two crowd-pleasers: classic cream pie and banana pudding.
Strawberry Lemonade Pie
Recipe: Strawberry Lemonade Pie
With such impressive presentation, no one will know this refreshing pie was made with store-bought shortcuts.
Praline Key Lime Pie
Recipe: Praline Key Lime Pie
This chilled and refreshing pie is just the finishing touch your Easter menu needs.
Pineapple Pie
Recipe: Pineapple Pie
Add a slice of vacation to your Easter gathering with this simple pie recipe inspired by Mexican baked pineapple pie.
Classic Chess Pie
Recipe: Classic Chess Pie
This buttery pie has been making appearances on Southern sideboards for hundreds of years, and it’s always a welcome addition to a holiday lineup.
The Ultimate Chocolate Pie
Recipe: The Ultimate Chocolate Pie
It doesn’t get more decadent than this layered chocolate treasure.
Lemon-Lime Meringue Pie
Recipe: Lemon-Lime Meringue Pie
Can’t decide between lemon meringue and Key lime pie for Easter? Serve this beautiful recipe that marries the two.
Mile-High Mini Strawberry Pies
Recipe: Mile-High Mini Strawberry Pies
Use a mini pie pan to create these little pies. Alternatively, you can bake one big pie—see Step 9.
Peaches and Cream Pie
Recipe: Peaches and Cream Pie
Southern favorites Chess Pie and fresh peaches meet in this delicious mashup recipe.
Peach Divinity Icebox Pie
Recipe: Peach Divinity Icebox Pie
Don’t leave this pie in the kitchen! Show it off on your Easter table—it will remind your guests to leave room for dessert.