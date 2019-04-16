The Prettiest Easter Pies We’ve Ever Seen

By Southern Living Editors
Updated February 19, 2020
Credit: Iain Bagwell; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Hadas Smirnoff

Top off your Easter spread with an easy and show-stopping pie that highlights the best spring has to offer. Start with a classic—Southern Buttermilk Pie. It’s creamy, cool, and ready for a topping of homemade whipped cream and fresh berries. If you’re looking for a pie that will appeal to your chocolate fans, look no further than our Fudge Pie. It’s gooey, indulgent, and exactly what your chocolate-filled dreams have been craving. Of course, it wouldn’t be spring without strawberries, strawberries, and more strawberries. We have a few options to choose from that feature these fan-favorite berries. Personal-sized options like Mini Strawberry Tarts and Mile-High Mini Strawberry Pies are ideal for smaller gatherings. If you’re serving a crowd, bake up a couple of our Strawberry Cream Pies. Now, of course, we can’t neglect our banana pudding fanatics, who will adore our Banana Cream Pie. No matter which pie you bake (or don't bake, if you land on an oven-free recipe), you're sure to tempt guests to a second slice.  

South Carolina Coconut Cream Pie

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: South Carolina Coconut Cream Pie

The phrase “a slice of heaven” must have been coined with silky cream pies like this one in mind.

Strawberry-Rhubarb Pretzel Pie

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Hadas Smirnoff

Recipe: Strawberry-Rhubarb Pretzel Pie

This old-school flavor combination shines in a cool icebox pie.

Classic Southern Buttermilk Pie

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Classic Southern Buttermilk Pie

Each bite of this nostalgic pie will take you back in time. Pile high with homemade whipped cream and fresh berries.

Grapefruit Tart

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Grapefruit Tart

This stunning spring pie is both sweet and tart. Top with a mound of homemade whipped cream and grapefruit slices.

Florida Orange Grove Pie

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Ana Kelly

Recipe: Florida Orange Grove Pie

Some of our favorite recipes are from the pages of Junior League cookbooks, including this old-timey angel pie with a baked meringue crust.

Fudge Pie

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Fudge Pie

Top with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

No-Bake Lemon Icebox Pie

Credit: Photography: Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling: Margaret Monroe Dickey, Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hilegas

Recipe: No-Bake Lemon Icebox Pie

No need to turn on the oven. This cool and creamy, no-bake pie will be a bright spot on your Easter table. 

Mini Lemon Cream Pies

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Mini Lemon Cream Pies

No one will know these pies only took 10 minutes to prepare. Store-bought mini piecrusts and jarred lemon curd are the secret weapons here.

Mini Coconut-Key Lime Pies

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Mini Coconut-Key Lime Pies

With individual servings, you won’t waste time slicing and portioning out a single pie to be sure everyone gets the same size.

Strawberry Cream Pie

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Strawberry Cream Pie

The chocolate-wafer-cookie crust is not to be missed.

Coconut Cream Pie

Credit: Photo: Lee Harrelson

Recipe: Coconut Cream Pie

A shortcut refrigerated pie crust saves you time and effort in this creamy, dreamy pie recipe.

Rhubarb Pie

Credit: Micah Leal

Recipe: Rhubarb Pie

Swap out your go-to strawberry pie for a picture-perfect rhubarb pie this holiday.

Best-Ever Lemon Meringue Pie

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Best-Ever Lemon Meringue Pie

This classic pie is topped with our Mile-High Meringue for presentation that’s holiday-worthy.

Lemon Chiffon Pie

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Lemon Chiffon Pie

Light and airy, this chiffon pie is a delicate replacement for your classic lemon meringue pie.

No-Bake Peanut Butter-Fudge Ice-Cream Pie

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Peanut Butter-Banana Icebox Pie

This decadent pie is a fun riff (and major upgrade) on your classic peanut butter and banana sandwich. 

Coconut Custard Pie

Credit: Micah Leal

Recipe: Coconut Custard Pie

This rich custard pie includes sweetened shreds of coconut for added texture and taste.

Lemon Meringue Ice-Cream Pie

Recipe: Lemon Meringue Ice-Cream Pie

A homemade lemon curd filling sits atop a delicious crust of vanilla wafers. The meringue topping is worth the effort.

How To Make Heavenly Key Lime Pie

Recipe: Heavenly Key Lime Pie

A little bit of sugar never did anyone harm—and this Southern dessert favorite hits the spot. Heavenly Key Lime Pie is wonderful with fresh or bottled Key lime juice. If you don't have Key limes, trying swapping out the Key lime juice, rind, and garnish for traditional lime.

Lemon-Buttermilk Icebox Pie

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Food Styling: Erin Merhar; Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Lemon-Buttermilk Icebox Pie

The Lemon-Blueberry Topping is optional, but we certainly don’t recommend skipping it.

Chocolate Silk Pie

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Chocolate Silk Pie

Every family has a few chocolate fanatics, and this mousse-like pie will fulfill all their holiday dessert dreams.

Banana Cream Pie

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Banana Cream Pie

This sinfully sweet dessert is a blend of two crowd-pleasers: classic cream pie and banana pudding.

Strawberry Lemonade Pie

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Strawberry Lemonade Pie

With such impressive presentation, no one will know this refreshing pie was made with store-bought shortcuts.

Praline Key Lime Pie

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Praline Key Lime Pie

This chilled and refreshing pie is just the finishing touch your Easter menu needs.

Pineapple Pie

Recipe: Pineapple Pie

Add a slice of vacation to your Easter gathering with this simple pie recipe inspired by Mexican baked pineapple pie.

Classic Chess Pie

Credit: Jessica Colyer

Recipe: Classic Chess Pie

This buttery pie has been making appearances on Southern sideboards for hundreds of years, and it’s always a welcome addition to a holiday lineup.

The Ultimate Chocolate Pie

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: The Ultimate Chocolate Pie

It doesn’t get more decadent than this layered chocolate treasure.

Lemon-Lime Meringue Pie

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling; Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Lemon-Lime Meringue Pie

Can’t decide between lemon meringue and Key lime pie for Easter? Serve this beautiful recipe that marries the two.

Mile-High Mini Strawberry Pies

Credit: Hector M. Sanchez

Recipe: Mile-High Mini Strawberry Pies

Use a mini pie pan to create these little pies. Alternatively, you can bake one big pie—see Step 9.

Peaches and Cream Pie

Credit: Micah Leal

Recipe: Peaches and Cream Pie

Southern favorites Chess Pie and fresh peaches meet in this delicious mashup recipe.

Peach Divinity Icebox Pie

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Peach Divinity Icebox Pie

Don’t leave this pie in the kitchen! Show it off on your Easter table—it will remind your guests to leave room for dessert.

Piña Colada Icebox Pie