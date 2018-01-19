Easter Bible Verses To Celebrate Resurrection Day

Easter Sunday is a highly anticipated occasion below the Mason-Dixon. We look forward to dying and decorating eggs, wearing our favorite pastel dresses, and enjoying some insanely delicious food. But, of course, what makes the holiday so special is the celebration of the resurrection of our savior, Jesus Christ! Easter Sunday represents the freedom we have in living a victorious life connected to God. Because of His grace, our sins are forgiven, and we have the privilege of receiving abundant joy for all the days to come. What better way to honor the occasion than reminding ourselves of the prevalent Easter Bible verses? Whether you're teaching Sunday school, looking for an inspirational Instagram caption, making cards, decorating for a party, or reading the Easter story, these resurrection Bible verses are sure to fill your heart and lift your spirit.

Luke 24:2-3

They found the stone rolled away from the tomb, but when they entered, they did not find the body of the Lord Jesus.

John 11:25-26

Jesus said to her, "I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in me will never die. Do you believe this?"

Acts 4:33

With great power the apostles continued to testify to the resurrection of the Lord Jesus. And God's grace was so powerfully at work in them all.

1 Peter 1:3

Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ! In his great mercy he has given us new birth into a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead.

Mark 15:46-47

So Joseph bought some linen cloth, took down the body, wrapped it in the linen, and placed it in a tomb cut out of rock. Then he rolled a stone against the entrance of the tomb. 47Mary Magdalene and Mary the mother of Joseph saw where he was laid.

Luke 24:6-7

He is not here; he has risen! Remember how he told you, while he was still with you in Galilee: ‘The Son of Man must be delivered over to the hands of sinners, be crucified and on the third day be raised again.'

Acts 3:15

You killed the author of life, but God raised him from the dead.

1 Corinthians 15:3-8

For what I received I passed on to you as of first importance. Or you at the first: that Christ died for our sins according to the Scriptures, that he was buried, that he was raised on the third day according to the Scriptures, and that he appeared to Cephas. That is, Peter and then to the Twelve. After that, he appeared to more than five hundred of the brothers and sisters at the same time, most of whom are still living, though some have fallen asleep. Then he appeared to James, then to all the apostles, and last of all he appeared to me also, as to one abnormally born.

Mark 16:5-7

As they entered the tomb, they saw a young man dressed in a white robe sitting on the right side, and they were alarmed."Don't be alarmed," he said. "You are looking for Jesus the Nazarene, who was crucified. He has risen! He is not here. See the place where they laid him. But go, tell his disciples and Peter, ‘He is going ahead of you into Galilee. There you will see him, just as he told you.'

Matthew 27:65-66

Luke 23:46-47

Jesus called out with a loud voice, "Father, into your hands I commit my spirit." When he had said this, he breathed his last. The centurion, seeing what had happened, praised God and said, "Surely this was a righteous man."

Romans 6:8-11

Now if we died with Christ, we believe that we will also live with him. For we know that since Christ was raised from the dead, he cannot die again; death no longer has mastery over him. The death he died, he died to sin once for all; but the life he lives, he lives to God. In the same way, count yourselves dead to sin but alive to God in Christ Jesus.

Mark 15:32

Let this Messiah, this king of Israel, come down now from the cross, that we may see and believe." Those crucified with him also heaped insults on him.

Romans 8:34

Who then is the one who condemns? No one. Christ Jesus who died—more than that, who was raised to life—is at the right hand of God and is also interceding for us.

Colossians 1:13-14

For he has rescued us from the dominion of darkness and brought us into the kingdom of the Son he loves, in whom we have redemption, the forgiveness of sins.

Ephesians 1:20

He exerted when he raised Christ from the dead and seated him at his right hand in the heavenly realms.

2 Corinthians 5:17

Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, the new creation has come: The old has gone, the new is here!

Philippians 2:8

And being found in appearance as a man, he humbled himself by becoming obedient to death— even death on a cross!