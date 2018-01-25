Excellent Easter Basket Ideas for Kids, Teenagers, and Adults

Even though it’s still chilly out, we can rest easy (in fleece pajamas) knowing spring is on its way. With the promise of a new season comes one of our favorite holidays to celebrate in the South: Easter. With pastel colors, painted Easter eggs, and fresh flowers galore, Easter decorations are simply gorgeous. As you plan which centerpiece will grace your dining room table for your holiday lunch, don’t forget about the family’s Easter baskets. We’ve found the best ideas for every member of the family. Whether you need a treat for a 9 month old baby or your 90-year-old grandmother, you’ve come to the right place. Buying for the men of the family can be difficult, so we’ve included some Easter basket ideas for them too. Maybe you were the master of Easter baskets when your kids were little, but now that they’re tweens and teens it's so much harder. No worries, we’ve got Easter basket ideas for tweens and teens that they’ll actually like. And if you need Easter basket stuffer ideas, we’ve got those, too. Hop into spring with these adorable baskets.