28 Easy Spring Decorating Ideas We're DIYing this Weekend

By Patricia Shannon Updated March 03, 2022
Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

As soon as there's a hint of warmer weather, you can bet we're gearing up for spring. The flowers are blooming, the birds are chirping, and it's time to bring a little color and greenery inside. Don't have enough time to devote yourself to a major DIY spring or Easter decor project? Not to worry. Whether you're looking to grab the glue gun or get some inspiration from your garden, there are plenty of ways to give a nod to the season. These easy spring DIY decorating ideas are super simple and can last for years to come, so you don't have to refashion something every year. From stunning Easter crafts, to beautiful dyed eggs, and amazing garden containers—there's something for every space on this list.

Start Slideshow

1 of 28

Easter Egg Planters

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

These tiny planters are easier than you think. Use tiny ferns, bitty succulents, or fill with water and drop in a pretty flower bud.

Get the tutorial here.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 28

Yarn Easter Eggs

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

Dyed eggs are beautiful, but they certainly don't keep for more than a day or two when unrefrigerated. These yarn-wrapped eggs are the perfect alternative. The best part is, you can store them after the holiday is over and they'll be good as new next year.

Get the tutorial here.

3 of 28

Decoupage Easter Eggs

Credit: Laurey w. Glenn

If you're not the best crafter, this might be the DIY project for you. Simply cut strips of paper and adhere to a paper mache egg with a layer of Modge Podge—no glue gun required.

Get the tutorial here.

Advertisement

4 of 28

Rye Grass Easter Basket

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

Imagine their surprise when they wake up on Easter morning to these Easter baskets stuffed with sweet treats.

Get the tutorial here.

5 of 28

Floral Carrot Wreath

Credit: Southern Living

With the help of floral foam and a cage, plus your favorite orange blooms, you'll have a fresh spring arrangement even the Easter Bunny will gush over. 

Get the tutorial here.

6 of 28

Easter Carton Planters

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

These little planters will make beautiful place card holders on your Easter lunch table.

Watch the tutorial here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 28

Ombre Egg Centerpiece

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

If you can dye eggs, you can make this centerpiece. After you dye the eggs, place them in a clear glass vessel for the easiest Easter centerpiece.

Get the tutorial here.

8 of 28

Iris Easter Basket

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

You don't have to be a pro at flower arranging to make this stunning arrangement. Instead of cut flowers, we used potted iris plants.

Get the tutorial here.

9 of 28

Burlap Carrot Easter Wreath

Credit: Brittany Young

This is the best way to brighten your entryway this season. Start with a pre-made wreath frame from the craft store and tie burlap strips to cover the entire surface area. Then, wrap some orange felt around foam cones, tying off the tops with green ribbon. Affix the carrots to the burlap wreath.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 28

Paint Pen Eggs

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

No need to fuss with messy dye this year. Grab a few paint pens and get to decorating.

11 of 28

Basket Flower Pot

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

This centerpiece looks a little tricky, but with our step-by-step instructions you'll be able to master it in no time.

Get the tutorial here.

12 of 28

Carrot Centerpiece

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

This stunning centerpiece features one of spring's favorite veggies. Just make sure the Easter bunny doesn't get to it first.

Get the tutorial here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 28

Modge Podge Easter Eggs

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

We love the neon colors of these eggs. They'll make an impact wherever they're displayed.

Get the tutorial here.

14 of 28

Easter Candy Tree

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

Why should the Christmas tree have all the fun? This is a clever way to display all those pastel-colored Easter sweets.

Get the tutorial here.

15 of 28

Floral Door Basket

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

The secret to this floral basket is stuffing it with empty plastic bottles before covering with sheet moss.

Get the tutorial here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 28

Floral Tea Cups

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

No instructions needed here. This decorating idea is as simple as placing a single large-budded flower in a teacup at each place setting, or scattered around your table for a beautiful spring display.

17 of 28

Pots Bursting with Blooms

Credit: Alison Miksch

Adorn your entryway with copious blooms in containers to welcome spring. Cluster three containers together in varying sizes to create this look.

18 of 28

Floating Flower Arrangement

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

Though it appears delicate and ephemeral, it couldn't be easier. All you need is your favorite spring blooms and a bowl of water.

Get the tutorial here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 28

Rule of Odds

Credit: Photo: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller

For a balanced design no matter the occasion, follow the rule of odds and be sure to play with different vase heights. Floral designer and former Southern Living stylist Buffy Hargett Miller counsels using white tulips and purple hyacinths with a makeshift garland of tree clippings and allium blooms scattered around.

20 of 28

Tulip Water Arrangement

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

Dive deep with a unique spin the on traditional flower arrangement. After carting home a bunch of your favorite tulips from the  grocery store, trim the stems and arrange them in vases with votives, if desired. Be sure not to overcrowd the blooms. 

21 of 28

Blooming Asparagus Arrangment

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

Who knew asparagus could make such an elegant arrangement? Throw in some kale along with your other flowers, and you'll have a stunning spring display.

Get the tutorial here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 28

Speckled Eggs

Credit: Southern Living

Add a happy dash of blue to your spring table with adorable eggs. Don't worry, it's easier than it looks. The speckling is the product of a little paint splattered with a toothbrush.

Get the tutorial here.

23 of 28

Colorful Eggs Meet Classic Silver

Credit: Photo: Helen Norman, Styling: Matthew Mead

Pull out your favorite silver pieces to hold your newly dyed creations. When choosing colors, match the eggs with spring flowers for an extra-special touch.

Get the tutorial here.

24 of 28

The Ombré Arrangement

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller

Few things are more cheerful than a sea of pink. For this arrangement, you'll need a dampened block of florist foam and a vessel for your flowers. We used light pink roses, ranunculus, and deep pink peonies. Fill in any remaining gaps with greenery.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 28

Crazy for Cabbage

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

Make a statement with some cabbage this spring. After hollowing it out, you'll place a mason jar inside to hold the flowers. Here, we chose tulips, hyacinth, and spray roses.

Get the tutorial here.

26 of 28

Sweet Tweet Treat

Credit: Photo: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Kids and adults with be equally delighted to find this tasty decoration on their Easter plate. Start with a ball of Spanish moss, shaping it into a nest by opening it with your thumbs. Hold it together by wrapping a single strand of florist wire around the outer edge. Gather some twigs, place on a plate, top with the nest, and fill with sweet pastel Jordan almonds. A silk butterfly adds the delicate finishing touch.

27 of 28

Say Chocolate

Credit: Photo: Laurey W. Glenn

Don't say cheese, say chocolate with this fun Easter Bunny photo prop.

Get the tutorial here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

28 of 28

Hippity-Hopping Kid's Centerpiece

Credit: Photo: Helen Norman

Easy but playful, this centerpiece is an ideal addition to a kids' table, entryway, and anywhere else you want a little spring cheer. Simply fill a glass bowl with dried peas and top with a chocolate bunny and flowers.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Patricia Shannon