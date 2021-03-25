This Stunning Carrot Wreath is the Ultimate DIY Easter Project

Who said wreaths have to be round? Revamp your outdoor décor this spring with a DIY project the Easter Bunny himself would approve of. It's a simple yet stunning carrot wreath that comes together in less than an hour with a few easy-to-find supplies. But don't be fooled. No literal carrots are used to create this gorgeous Easter door wreath. It's a collection of orange roses, tulips, and carnations that come together to form the shape of a carrot. Adorable? Yes. Easy to make? Absolutely.