This Bunny Mini Waffle Maker Is Going To Deliver Your Cutest Easter Breakfast Ever

Okay, so you tried our super easy Cinnamon Roll Bunnies and they ended up looking more like creepy jackrabbits? Don't sweat it, just recategorize that recipe into your Halloween file and move on to this foolproof bunny breakfast that will still have you winning the morning spread—no dough required. BUY IT: Dash Bunny Mini Waffle Maker, $19.24; amazon.com
The Dash Bunny Mini Waffle Maker is about to take your family's Easter breakfast expectations to new heights. Little do they know it's just about the easiest wow-worthy thing you've created in the kitchen since our Sheet Pan Pasta. You just plug it in and the four-inch plate will be hot and ready for action in just a few minutes. A nonstick surface makes cleanup a breeze and, once the breakfast rush is over, you can easily tuck this little cutie away in your cabinet until next Sunday—who are we kidding, we'll be busting it out again just in time for lunch.
On the off chance you don't like waffles (we can't imagine), rest assured this little toaster makes paninis, biscuits, hash browns, cookies, and more. If you've got a batter, you'll have a bunny-shaped treat in mere minutes. Just use the Recipe Guide that comes along with your new waffle iron for all the sweet and savory ideas your cravings can handle.
Check out our best brunch ideas for everything you need complete the spread, from fruit salad to the tastiest spiral-cut holiday ham you've ever tasted.
These cute little waffle makers are selling like hotcakes. To give you a better chance of snagging one, we've included a roundup of additional retailers below.
Buy It: $9.99, target.com (Rose); $9.99, bedbathandbeyond.com (Aqua); $19.99, walmart.com (Aqua); $11.99, crateandbarrel.com (Aqua)