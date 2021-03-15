This Bunny Mini Waffle Maker Is Going To Deliver Your Cutest Easter Breakfast Ever

The Dash Bunny Mini Waffle Maker is about to take your family's Easter breakfast expectations to new heights. Little do they know it's just about the easiest wow-worthy thing you've created in the kitchen since our Sheet Pan Pasta. You just plug it in and the four-inch plate will be hot and ready for action in just a few minutes. A nonstick surface makes cleanup a breeze and, once the breakfast rush is over, you can easily tuck this little cutie away in your cabinet until next Sunday—who are we kidding, we'll be busting it out again just in time for lunch.