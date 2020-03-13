Beets and Onions Are the Secrets to the Prettiest Easter Eggs Ever

Instead of turning to store-bought egg dye for your Easter eggs this year, make your own natural mixture at home with items you can find in your pantry or the grocery store produce department, if you don’t already have them on hand. You can create a vibrant pink dye with beets or opt for creamsicle-orange eggs using a few onion skins. And yes—it really works.

When dyeing your eggs in natural egg dye, the amount of time you let them soak will determine the vibrancy of the color. If you let them soak for 5 to 10 minutes, you’ll achieve a light pastel shade, while 30 to 45 minutes will allow the colors to become deeper and more vibrant.

Here’s What You’ll Need:

water (8 cups, divided)

vinegar (4 tablespoons, divided)

2 to 3 large beets (4 cups, chopped)

10 to 12 yellows onions (2 cups of skin)

For Pink Dye:

Chop beets into 1/2-inch pieces. In a saucepan, bring 4 cups of water and 2 tablespoons of vinegar to a boil. Gradually add beets, stir, and remove from heat. Let them soak for 30 minutes. Strain mixture into glass container and let cool.

For Orange Dye:

Peel onions until you have about 4 cups of skin. Bring 4 cups of water and 2 tablespoons of water to a boil in a saucepan. Gradually add onion skins while stirring. Simmer for 30 minutes. Strain mixture into glass container and let cool.

