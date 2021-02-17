These Bright and Cheery Floral Fabric Easter Eggs Have Us Dreaming of Spring

Pretty floral fabric can be used for so many things—cloth napkins, handmade dresses, tea towels, and more. And, just as there are plenty of ways to use it, there are also endless floral fabric varieties to choose from. As for us, we have fallen head over heels for Liberty London sweet, petite floral prints, which means it's time to put this spring-centric pattern to use in a fun craft that we know you'll love. Today we are showing you how to make Liberty London-inspired Easter eggs. Grab some faux craft eggs, decoupage (like Mod Podge), delicate floral fabric, and a paint brush for this simple DIY Easter Egg project. The petite floral print eggs make the perfect Easter decoration for display in a basket or a centerpiece on your dining room table.