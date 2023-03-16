This Hidden Amazon Section Has The Prettiest Easter Decor To Liven Up Your Home, Starting At Just $12

Spring into hosting mode with these under-$40 finds.

By
Wendy Vazquez
wendy vazquez headshot
Wendy Vazquez

Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. In her previous role as the editorial assistant for the Glitter Guide, she guided readers through a variety of fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle product discovery journeys. Wendy has also written for multiple publications, including Insider, Fast Company, Brit + Co., and more. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015.

Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on March 16, 2023

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Easter table and home decor
Photo:

Amazon

Whether you're gearing up for a relaxing Easter brunch or a meaningful Sunday dinner, playing hostess—even for just one night—can be incredibly stressful. Fortunately, Amazon's Easter decor shop is filled to the brim with holiday-ready goodies, from traditional figurines to delicate pastel dishes that will take the sting out of planning ahead.

We curated a selection of vibrant and delightful wares to complete your tablescape and make your home look and feel inviting this Easter. Best of all, these 11 enchanting finds are all under $40.

Take a look at our favorite picks below.

The Lakeside Collection Cottontail Easter Bunny Wreath

The Lakeside Collection Cottontail Easter Bunny Wreath - Spring Season Front Door Decoration

Amazon

Make a festive statement starting with your front door. Wreaths are an easy way to give your outdoor space an instant refresh. Brighten your entrance with an elegant, holiday-perfect wreath that will immediately bring a smile to your guests' faces.

BUY IT: $32.90; amazon.com

Artoid Mode Easter Placemats, Set of Four

Artoid Mode Carrots Rabbit Bunny Happy Easter Placemats

Amazon

Perfect the tablescape you worked so hard on with these rustic-inspired, wrinkle-free placemats. Better yet, there's no need to worry about inevitable spills since this set of four is machine washable. Keep the bunny theme alive while adding flair.

BUY IT: $11.99; amazon.com

Vanthylit Easter ​​Lighted Birch Tree with Eggs

Easter Decorations, Vanthylit LED Easter Tree Lights with Timer

Amazon

The traditional Easter egg tree symbolizes rebirth, but it can also make a beautiful centerpiece or a gorgeous statement piece around your home. This option from Vanthylit comes with 10 egg ornaments and is pre-lit with 24 warm white LED lights—it even has a convenient 6-hour timer.

BUY IT: $16.99 with coupon (orig. $27); amazon.com

Maison d' Hermine Cotton Table Cover

Maison d' Hermine Table Cover 100% Cotton

Amazon

Set the base of your table design with Maison d' Hermine's delightful, high-quality cloth that comes in 11 size options for just about every table. It's made from 100 percent cotton and is also machine washable—you'll want to whip it out year after year.

BUY IT: Starting at $36.99; amazon.com

Lillian Vernon Hand Painted Pastel Glass Easter Egg Ornaments

Lillian Vernon Hand Painted Pastel Glass Easter Egg Ornaments

Amazon

You'll want to show off these exquisite hand-painted, heirloom-quality ornaments as soon as they arrive. Add them to your Easter egg tree for a swoon-worthy arrangement, or arrange them around your home to complement your spring decor.

BUY IT: $18.99; amazon.com

La Jolie Muse Cupcake Stand

LA JOLIE MUSE Cupcake Stand, Easter Decorations

Amazon

This adorable cupcake stand will instantly elevate your dessert station and baked creations. "You can't help but smile when you see that bunny," one five-star reviewer wrote. Other shoppers have also used the stand for adorning baby shower displays and as playful home accents.

BUY IT: $29.68 with coupon (orig. $32.98); amazon.com

Mora Ceramic Large Pasta Bowls

Mora Ceramic Large Pasta Bowls 30oz

Amazon

Take your Easter presentation to the next level by serving your brunch or dinner in these vibrant pastel-colored ceramic bowls. The easy-to-stack dishes are also oven-, microwave-, dishwasher-safe, and scratch resistant.

BUY IT: $34.99; amazon.com

Hodao Easter Bunny Figurines

Hodao Easter Bunny Decorations Spring Home Decor Bunny Figurines

Amazon

Easter would be incomplete without a charming bunny figurine—or two. This best-selling set is crafted from resin and is a beautiful way to top off your stunning display. "The detail is amazing," one customer raved.

BUY IT: $23.95; amazon.com

DII Animal Collection Natural Coir Doormat

DII Animal Collection Natural Coir Doormat

Amazon

Your doormat will be one of the first things your guests will see when they arrive, so welcome them in style. The coconut coir fiber mat has a non-slip PVC backing to keep up with all the hustle and bustle of the season.

BUY IT: $24.55; amazon.com

Lenox Butterfly Meadow Bunny Salt & Pepper Shakers

Lenox 893456 Butterfly Meadow Bunny Salt & Pepper

Amazon

Lean into the rabbit theme with these salt and pepper shakers from Lenox. The lovely design of these porcelain shakers will brighten up your table while adding a whimsical touch. They're wonderful for all kinds of seasonal celebrations, too—not just Easter.

BUY IT: $24.95; amazon.com

Xonor Artificial Flowers

XONOR Artificial Flower Plants â Mini Fake Hydrangea Flowers

Amazon

No time to pick the blooms from your garden? That's not a problem. Artificial flowers are ideal for guests who are allergic to natural blooms without sacrificing elegance. These come in soft pastel shades to blend seamlessly with your home and table decor.

BUY IT: $25.99; amazon.com

More Must-Shop Products

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Outdoor Easter Table With Hanging Eggs and Flower Pots
63 Beautiful Easter Decorations For 2023
Amazon Christmas decor
Amazon Quietly Marked Down Hundreds Of Christmas Decor Items Ahead Of Tuesday's Prime Early Access Sale
amazon easter bunnies
These Easter Bunny Figurines Are Too Cute To Resist—And They’re On Sale On Amazon
Blue Christmas Christmas Tree Decorations
118 Christmas Decorating Ideas That Will Inspire You to Bring the Beauty of the Season Home
Basket Cornucopia Centerpiece with Gourds
Fall Table Decor Ideas That Will Be the Hit of Your Party
Spring dresses TOUT
Spring Dresses Are Taking Over Amazon’s Best-Sellers Chart—Here Are The 10 Best For Less Than $50
Easter Fireplace Mantel Decorations
25 Spring Mantel Decor Ideas For A Cheery Display
Pottery Barn Spring Embroidered Napkins
Beautiful Cloth Napkins To Complete Your Spring Tablescape
National Tree Company Dunhill Fir Artificial Tree, 9 Ft, Dual Colored Lights
Amazon Has A Secret ‘Very Merry’ Sale Happening Right Now—Score Vacuums, Holiday Decor, And More Up To 81% Off
Pres Day: Under $50 Amazon Dress Deals TOUT
These 10 Dresses Are All Under-$50 At Amazon, But Only For A Limited Time This Presidents’ Day Weekend
National Tree Company Dunhill Fir Artificial Tree, 9 Ft, Dual Colored Lights
Black Friday Is Still Weeks Away, But There Are Tons Of Holiday Decor Deals To Shop Now
Southern Living Christmas Wreaths on Chairs
15 Must-Have Holiday Items From The Southern Living Collection At Dillard's
Purple Party Table
46 Easter Table Decorations And Centerpieces For Spring
NYE Hosting Roundup tout
9 Entertaining Essentials That Will Make You The Ultimate Host, Starting At Just $9
Close Up of Easter Egg Tree
Where Did The Easter Tree Tradition Come From?
Nordic Ware 3 Piece Baker's Delight Set tout
The 50 Best Presidents’ Day Kitchen Deals To Shop From Staub, Nordic Ware, And More—Starting At $7