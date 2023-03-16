This Hidden Amazon Section Has The Prettiest Easter Decor To Liven Up Your Home, Starting At Just $12

Whether you're gearing up for a relaxing Easter brunch or a meaningful Sunday dinner, playing hostess—even for just one night—can be incredibly stressful. Fortunately, Amazon's Easter decor shop is filled to the brim with holiday-ready goodies, from traditional figurines to delicate pastel dishes that will take the sting out of planning ahead.

We curated a selection of vibrant and delightful wares to complete your tablescape and make your home look and feel inviting this Easter. Best of all, these 11 enchanting finds are all under $40.

Take a look at our favorite picks below.

The Lakeside Collection Cottontail Easter Bunny Wreath

Make a festive statement starting with your front door. Wreaths are an easy way to give your outdoor space an instant refresh. Brighten your entrance with an elegant, holiday-perfect wreath that will immediately bring a smile to your guests' faces.

BUY IT: $32.90; amazon.com

Artoid Mode Easter Placemats, Set of Four

Perfect the tablescape you worked so hard on with these rustic-inspired, wrinkle-free placemats. Better yet, there's no need to worry about inevitable spills since this set of four is machine washable. Keep the bunny theme alive while adding flair.

BUY IT: $11.99; amazon.com

Vanthylit Easter ​​Lighted Birch Tree with Eggs

The traditional Easter egg tree symbolizes rebirth, but it can also make a beautiful centerpiece or a gorgeous statement piece around your home. This option from Vanthylit comes with 10 egg ornaments and is pre-lit with 24 warm white LED lights—it even has a convenient 6-hour timer.

BUY IT: $16.99 with coupon (orig. $27); amazon.com

Maison d' Hermine Cotton Table Cover

Set the base of your table design with Maison d' Hermine's delightful, high-quality cloth that comes in 11 size options for just about every table. It's made from 100 percent cotton and is also machine washable—you'll want to whip it out year after year.

BUY IT: Starting at $36.99; amazon.com

Lillian Vernon Hand Painted Pastel Glass Easter Egg Ornaments

You'll want to show off these exquisite hand-painted, heirloom-quality ornaments as soon as they arrive. Add them to your Easter egg tree for a swoon-worthy arrangement, or arrange them around your home to complement your spring decor.

BUY IT: $18.99; amazon.com

La Jolie Muse Cupcake Stand

This adorable cupcake stand will instantly elevate your dessert station and baked creations. "You can't help but smile when you see that bunny," one five-star reviewer wrote. Other shoppers have also used the stand for adorning baby shower displays and as playful home accents.

BUY IT: $29.68 with coupon (orig. $32.98); amazon.com

Mora Ceramic Large Pasta Bowls

Take your Easter presentation to the next level by serving your brunch or dinner in these vibrant pastel-colored ceramic bowls. The easy-to-stack dishes are also oven-, microwave-, dishwasher-safe, and scratch resistant.

BUY IT: $34.99; amazon.com

Hodao Easter Bunny Figurines

Easter would be incomplete without a charming bunny figurine—or two. This best-selling set is crafted from resin and is a beautiful way to top off your stunning display. "The detail is amazing," one customer raved.

BUY IT: $23.95; amazon.com

DII Animal Collection Natural Coir Doormat

Your doormat will be one of the first things your guests will see when they arrive, so welcome them in style. The coconut coir fiber mat has a non-slip PVC backing to keep up with all the hustle and bustle of the season.

BUY IT: $24.55; amazon.com

Lenox Butterfly Meadow Bunny Salt & Pepper Shakers

Lean into the rabbit theme with these salt and pepper shakers from Lenox. The lovely design of these porcelain shakers will brighten up your table while adding a whimsical touch. They're wonderful for all kinds of seasonal celebrations, too—not just Easter.

BUY IT: $24.95; amazon.com

Xonor Artificial Flowers

No time to pick the blooms from your garden? That's not a problem. Artificial flowers are ideal for guests who are allergic to natural blooms without sacrificing elegance. These come in soft pastel shades to blend seamlessly with your home and table decor.

BUY IT: $25.99; amazon.com