Building an Easter Basket? We Found the Cutest Stuffers All Under $20

Chocolate eggs abound. Sundresses spatter the storefronts in pastel colors. Oh, and are those bunny ears we see? Easter—and the beginning of spring—are fast approaching, which means it might be time for you to decide and stock up on your Easter basket stuffers, should you be putting any together for friends and family, whether for the kids, the teenagers, or even yourselves. To make it easier for you, we’ve rounded up a selection of adorable, low-cost gifts that will delight any recipient, all for under $20. Here are 20 picks to get you started, along with some affordable Easter basket essentials.



How to Assemble an Easter Basket

Of course, you have to start with the basket itself. You can basket on a budget here, opting for containers, crinkle grass, and plastic eggs that will only cost you a few dollars apiece. Your basket can be reusable from year to year, like this small woven find from Amazon, or a colorful plastic version only meant to last the few hours it takes for the kids to find all the Easter goodies buried in the yard. Don’t forget the crinkle grass to fill the basket with volume, and brightly colored plastic eggs (perhaps filled with jelly beans or chocolates?)

Crinkle Easter Grass , $3; target.com

, $3; target.com MagicWater Supply Crinkle Cut Paper Shred Filler , $10.99; amazon.com

, $10.99; amazon.com Easter Plastic Eggs Mixed Colors , $1; target.com

, $1; target.com Thovsmoon Easter Bunny Basket for Kids , $7.99 (orig. $11.99); amazon.com

, $7.99 (orig. $11.99); amazon.com Berry Easter Basket , $1; target.com

, $1; target.com Abenkle Small Woven Basket , $9.99; amazon.com

, $9.99; amazon.com Circular Rope Decorative Easter Basket Bunny, $10; target.com

Easter Basket Gifts Under $20

The sweet spot for an Easter basket includes items that are functional—that your giftee will use beyond the bunnies and the chocolate eggs—but that usher in the gentle beginnings of spring. A reusable cup is always a cute, festive choice, like this $3 version from Target or a more durable stainless steel tumbler from Corkicle for daily use.

The kiddos will adore this microwavable, gently scented stuffed animal, appropriately called a Warmie. They’re so comforting and popular that I have one myself! Family or friends may appreciate an activity to gather over during the holiday, making this pack of cards or this engrossing puzzle an excellent pick. And we can’t leave out the pup, who’ll love playing with this carrot chew toy.

The self-care aficionado (and yes, that can include yourself!) might prefer a basket stocked with a luxurious satin pillowcase, cozy and adorable floral-patterned socks, or a cheery smiley-face phone grip. Oh, and don’t forget the acrylic daisy drink markers for the adults—how else could you keep track of whose mimosa is whose after Easter morning church?

Happy Easter Spritz 12oz Plastic Cup with Straw , $3; target.com.

, $3; target.com. Spritz Melamine Egg Bowl , $3; target.com.

, $3; target.com. Chewy Frisco Carrot Toy 2-Pack , $4.99; chewy.com.

, $4.99; chewy.com. Corkcicle Classic Stainless Steel Tumbler , $14.97 (orig. $29.95); corkcicle.com.

, $14.97 (orig. $29.95); corkcicle.com. Kitsch Satin Pillowcase , $19; kitsch.com.

, $19; kitsch.com. Rare Beauty With Gratitude Dewy Lip Balm , $16; rarebeauty.com.

, $16; rarebeauty.com. Five-Pack MWL Skinny Scrunchie Set , $9.99 (orig. $18.50); madewell.com.

, $9.99 (orig. $18.50); madewell.com. Warmies Junior Elephant Heated Stuffed Animal , $13.75 (orig. $14.99); amazon.com.

, $13.75 (orig. $14.99); amazon.com. Hoyle Waterproof Playing Cards , $6.97 (orig. $7.49); amazon.com.

, $6.97 (orig. $7.49); amazon.com. Printworks Rocks Puzzle , $15 (orig. $25); huckberry.com.

, $15 (orig. $25); huckberry.com. Have a Nice Day PopSocket , $10; bando.com.

, $10; bando.com. Acrylic Daisy Drink Markers , $12; bando.com

, $12; bando.com Avocado Daisy Chain Socks, $16; bando.com.

From embracing springtime to enjoying whole-family activities to sprinkling in a few “just treat yourself” gifts, these affordable Easter basket picks under $20 are all you need to invite in and celebrate the holiday.

