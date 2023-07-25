Move Over, Night Owls: The Early Dining Crowd Is Taking Over

It’s heartening to see Southern restaurants filling up once more after a pandemic-induced lull in the dining industry. From Dallas to Daytona Beach, folks are returning to experience the genial hospitality of our best meat ‘n’ threes, fried chicken shops, fine dining experiences, BBQ joints, and dive bars.

Each year, the community-driven platform Yelp—which allows users to provide information, reviews, and ratings for local businesses—releases data on dining trends throughout the country in their State of the Restaurant Industry Report. For 2023, one major statistic stood out: Diners are shying away from the late evening dinner reservations of years past and opting to eat earlier than they ever have before. Rise up, early birds!

In the last four years, interest in 4 p.m. dinner reservations has doubled, while interest in 8 p.m., 9 p.m., and 10 p.m. seatings has waned. The numbers creep back even earlier in the day, as well—Yelp reported that 10% of all restaurant reservations were made between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. The most popular time to dine, however, remains a neutral 6 p.m. Saturdays are the most popular day of the week to eat out (30%), followed by Sunday (23%) and Friday (19%).

Yelp

There could be several reasons for this change in behavior, The Washington Post suggested in a recent article that polled diners and businesses to back the data. For one, many folks are returning to the theater, meaning that reservations must be made to accommodate show times. There has also been a significant rise in last-minute dinner reservations, Yelp reported, meaning that diners have to take whatever time slot they can find. Nearly 60% of dinner reservations, in fact, are made the same day or the day before. (This same-day trend even accounted for holidays like Mother’s Day and Valentine’s Day!) According to Today, some individuals are also seeing health benefits to eating earlier in the day.

It’s not just diners who are enjoying their late-afternoon or early-evening meals, however—restaurants love it. Businesses can host more guests and turn more tables, meaning higher daily revenue.

The early-bird dinner trend seems to defy the age-old assumption that only elderly diners choose the 4 p.m. or 5 p.m. slot—guests across the board (and across generations) are leaning in to a dinner out on the town that allows them to be home by 9 o’clock.

Yelp’s data also showed that more restaurant-goers are splurging on fine dining than lower-cost alternatives, and the number of pop-ups around the country—smaller food concepts that share space with another business—have increased significantly (105%).

Ready to make your 5 p.m. dinner reservation debut? Here are the best locally owned restaurants in every Southern state to get you started.