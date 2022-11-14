The Best Early Black Friday Kitchen Deals To Shop From Lodge, Le Creuset, And More For Up To 55% Off

Even the KitchenAid Stand Mixer is $200 off.

By Gabriela Izquierdo
Published on November 14, 2022

Caraway Cookware Set
The start of November brings cooler weather, gathering with loved ones, enjoying a delicious turkey day meal, and hunting for deals come Black Friday and Cyber Monday. What can be a time-consuming affair, leaving the comfort of home and queuing up in line for hours on end in the hopes of grabbing something on your list in-store is no guarantee, and cuts into time spent with family. An easier way to snag deals is by shopping early Black Friday deals online from the comfort of your home to not only get a wide variety of sales to choose from, but also allow for more quality time gathering over a delicious meal this Thanksgiving. 

This year, online retailers have great deals on kitchen items ranging from staple appliances like the KitchenAid Professional 5™ Plus Series 5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer for $200 off to hosting essentials like Sur La Table’s Zwilling J.A. Henckels Eight-Piece Porterhouse Steak Set for 50 percent off. Not only can you save on big-ticket items, but shopping early Black Friday deals is also an easy way to prep for holiday essentials before the season begins. 

Whether it's upgrading your kitchen with the latest appliances or loading your cabinets with handy utensils, you can stock up on the most important room in the house in time for marathon cooking and baking sessions with these must-see early deals. Online stores like Amazon, Target, and Bed Bath & Beyond are currently offering Black Friday deals weeks before the big day and just in time for the holidays.

Professional 5 Plus Series 5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer

Kitchenaid

Best Kitchen Appliances Deals

Kitchen staples like appliances can help make the cooking process as smooth as possible. And new electronics are great for any kitchen, whether in the home of a pro or a novice. However, splurging on new appliances can cost a pretty penny. Usually an investment, many staple appliances are on major sale this month in honor of Black Friday. Snag a PowerXL 5-Quart Vortex Classic Air Fryer from Target for 55 percent off. Beyond kitchen essentials, the Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker is 50 percent off, making for a useful gift for yourself or a loved one this holiday season. 

  • Nespresso Breville Vertuo Next Coffee Machine with Milk Frother, $172.46 (orig. $229.95); amazon.com
  • Ninja CREAMi Seven One-Touch Program Ice Cream Maker, 
  • $199.99 (orig. $229.99); bedbathandbeyond.com
  • Ninja Professional Plus Kitchen System, $159.99 (orig. 219.99); amazon.com
  • Professional 5 Plus Series 5-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer, $249.99 (orig. $449.99); kitchenaid.com
  • Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, $49.99 (orig. $99.99); target.com
  • PowerXL 5-Quart Vortex Classic Air Fryer, $44.99 (orig. $99.99); target.com
  • Instant Pot Duo 6-Quart Seven-in-One Electric Pressure Cooker, $50.00 (orig. $81.99); walmart.com
Czdidexi Oil Sprayer

Amazon

Best Kitchen Tool Deals

Easily glossed over in favor of staple appliances and fun dishware, quality kitchen tools are a must-have for any home cook. Small tools are highly discounted right now including the Kitchy Wheel Pizza Cutter for 35 percent off, and the number one best-seller in electric knives on Amazon from Hamilton Beach is 28 percent off. The electric knife is perfect for cutting into Thanksgiving turkey, and the pizza cutter is great for the nights leading up to Turkey day, where lots of prep means ordering a pizza in. Lodge’s cookware accessories make for great stocking stuffers, too. Small but necessary items for any cast iron owner, like the Silicone Handle Holder are at great stocking stuffer prices at just $7. 

  • Hamilton Beach Electric Knife, $17.99 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com
  • Spring Chef Magnetic Measuring Spoons Set, $13.97 (orig. $24.97); amazon.com
  • Kitchy Pizza Cutter Wheel, $12.95 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com
  • Czdidexi Oil Sprayer for Cooking, $14.44 (orig. $16.99); amazon.com
  • Fine Dine Stainless Steel Kitchen Utensil Set, $20.33 with coupon (orig. $34.99); amazon.com
  • Grand Fusion Leakproof Nonstick Silicone Clear Baking Mat, $14.99 (orig. $19.99); bedbathandbeyond.com
  • Lodge Silicone Skillet Handle Holder, $6.90 (orig. $10.35); amazon.com
Le Creuset Pie Baking Set

Le Creuset

Best Bakeware Deals

The holiday season isn’t complete without indulging in homemade baked treats. Christmas cookies and Thanksgiving casseroles are classic ways to ring in the holidays. Retailers like Amazon have great deals on bakeware like the Wildone Stainless Steel Nesting Bowl Set for 38 percent off. It’s especially ideal for prepping more than one recipe at a time. Check out the Staub Ceramic Bakeware Set at a huge 46 percent discount, too. Casseroles are a staple side dish come the holidays, and the Pyrex Easy Grab Bake and Store Glass Storage Value Pack is perfect for the gracious guest who knows not to ever show up empty-handed. 

  • Wildone Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls Set of Five, $34.99 with coupon (orig. $55.99); amazon.com
  • NutriChef ThreePiece Measuring Cup Set, $26.30 (orig. $34.99); amazon.com
  • NutriChef Eight-Piece Bakeware Set, $48.10 (orig. $58.99); amazon.com
  • Staub Ceramic Bakeware Set, $69.95 (orig. $129.99); amazon.com
  • Le Creuset Pie Baking Set, $50 (orig. $71); lecreuset.com
  • Pyrex Easy Grab Bake and Store Glass Storage Value Pack, $15.98 (orig. $19.48); walmart.com
  • The Pioneer Woman 3-Cup Stainless Steel Crank Flour Sifter and Pastry Cutter, $9.97 (orig. $12.77); walmart.com
Caraway Cookware Set Pots

Caraway

Best Cookware Deals 

It’s no secret that quality cookware can be an investment. If you are looking to splurge on a new cookware set, Caraway’s Cookware Set is on sale for 20 percent off and comes in a wide variety of colors, perfectly matching any kitchen. Some of the best cookware collections are added over time, and if you’re searching to round out your existing pots and pans, Le Creuset's Deep Dutch Oven has a reduced early Black Friday price and is $130 off.

  • All-Clad Hard Anodized Nonstick Cookware Set, $55.99 (orig. $109.98); amazon.com
  • Cuisinart Chef's Classic Enameled Cast Iron 7-Quart Round Covered Casserole, $79.99 (orig. $129.99); amazon.com
  • Caraway Cookware Set, $395 (orig. $545); caraway.com
  • Le Creuset Deep Dutch Oven, $250 (orig. $380); lecreuset.com
  • Lodge 10.25-Inch Cast Iron Skillet, $19.90 (orig. $23.95); amazon.com
Sur La Table Thanksgiving Turkey Gravy Boat

Sur La Table

Best Hosting Deals

‘Tis the season for hosting. Shopping Black Friday early means getting your entertaining ware shipped before the hecticness of the holidays. Everything a gracious host could need from the start to the end of the gathering is currently on sale. Amazon has great deals on serveware, like the modern SMIRLY Bamboo Cheese Board and Knife Set that’s perfect for appetizers and is currently 29 percent off. Sur La Table’s early Black Friday deals round out any holiday table setting and the Zwilling J.A. Henckels Eight-Piece Porterhouse Steak Set has 509 five-star ratings and is $90 off. 

  • DII Buffalo Check Collection Classic Farmhouse Table Runner, $4.17 (orig. $9.99); amazon.com
  • SMIRLY Bamboo Cheese Board and Knife Set, $39.99 (orig. $55.99); amazon.com
  • Sur La Table Thanksgiving Turkey Gravy Boat, $13.96 (orig. $20); surlatable.com
  • Zwilling J.A. Henckels Eight-Piece Porterhouse Steak Set, $89.95 (orig. $180.00); surlatable.com
  • JoyJolt Layla White Wine Glasses, $30.95 (orig. $59.95); target.com
  • Juvale Salt and Pepper Shaker Set, $9.99 (orig. $15.99); target.com
  • ZWILLING Opus 45-Piece Flatware Set, $119.95 (orig. $200); target.com
Chef's Path Airtight Food Storage Containers with Lids

Amazon

Best Food Storage Deals

Multi-course meal prep, guests bringing dishes, and leftovers are all causes for essential food storage solutions. Organize the fridge and pantry at a discount with Amazon and Target’s early Black Friday deals. Chef Path’s  Airtight 14-Piece Food Storage Containers is 34 percent off and features containers in a wide array of sizes, everything from pasta to dry baking ingredients can be easily stored and displayed. Come holiday party season, traveling with a homemade dish is simple with the Pyrex Easy Grab Four-Piece Glass Baking Dish Set on sale for 16 percent off on Amazon. If hosting, Target’s Rubbermaid 30-Piece Easy Find Lids container set are 50 percent off and the perfect for to-go containers for guests. 

  • Chef’s Path Airtight 14-Piece Food Storage Containers, $29.69 (orig. $44.99); amazon.com
  • Anova Culinary Anova Precision Vacuum Sealer, $59.99 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com
  • Pyrex Easy Grab Four-Piece Glass Baking Dish Set with Lids, $15.98 (orig. $18.99); amazon.com
  • Home Basics Tin Bread Box, $52.99 (orig. $94.99); target.com
  • Hastings Home Three-Tier Can Dispenser-Organizer, $49.95 (orig. $59.95); target.com
  • Rubbermaid 30-Piece Easy Find Lids Container Set, $8.99 (orig. $17.99); target.com

