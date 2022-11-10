Black Friday Is Still Weeks Away, But There Are Tons Of Holiday Decor Deals To Shop Now

The day after Halloween is the unofficial start to the holiday season, and with Black Friday just weeks away, brands are already marking down everything from Christmas trees to menorahs. So for those of you who start putting up your holiday decorations well before Thanksgiving, we’ve found 39 of the best early deals to shop right now.

You’ll find plenty of deals on wreaths and garlands to decorate your door, plus other outdoor items, like this set of lighted moose adorned with plaid bows that are currently 52 percent off. For indoor decor, this “Shalom Y’all” wall hanging will add a little bit of Southern and holiday charm to your house. One reviewer said it’s “great quality,” and another mentioned that it’s perfect to put over your fireplace. And you can find artificial Christmas trees on sale, too, like this one that even comes pre-lit with warm white lights for almost 50 percent off.

For even more early deals on holiday decor, check out our picks below.

Best Outdoor Holiday Decor Deals

Whether you prefer to keep it simple with a wreath on your door, or you like to go all out and decorate the whole yard, you’ll need some outdoor holiday decor. This welcome sign is only $20, and you can reuse it for any holiday by swapping out the interchangeable pieces. For a festive welcome mat, get this one that features a classic Christmas truck carrying a tree. We also think this wreath with blue and silver ornaments is perfect for Hanukkah or Christmas, and it’s 20 percent off.

Target

Best Indoor Holiday Decor Deals

Of course, you’ll also need to decorate the inside of your house, if you’re not already focused there. A nutcracker is one of the most iconic holiday decorations, and this one holding a French horn and banner is currently only $24. Or, try this teddy bear nutcracker that’s dressed like a soldier with a fuzzy hat. Christmas stockings, like these knit ones, are another classic piece of decor. They come in a set of stockings in red, white, and green.

Amazon

Best Hanukkah Decor Deals

We found some amazing deals on Hanukkah decor, too, like this silver menorah that’s just $16. It features a Star of David and has a non-slip bottom to keep it in place while you light the candles. We also found this set of four printed placemats for 15 percent off, and this table runner that’s only $10.

Best Christmas Tree Deals

An artificial Christmas tree can be a great option if you prefer to avoid the mess of a real tree. This 4.6-foot Spruce comes with a foldable metal stand that’s easy to store, and it comes in multiple sizes so you can find one that fits your space. You can even buy a tree that’s already decorated to save yourself time, like this one that’s 30 percent off. It’s flocked with faux snow and includes white Christmas lights. We also found this cute desktop Christmas tree that comes with mini lights, ornaments, and gifts underneath. The mini trees perfect for your desk or kitchen table. Plus, it’s an awesome deal at up to 51 percent off.

Wayfair

Best Ornament Deals

You can’t have a Christmas tree without ornaments, so we gathered some of the best ornament deals to deck your tree. These bauble ornaments come in a combination of classic red and green, and they’re shatterproof. The set even includes a mixture of matte and shiny finishes to give your tree some dimension. To add some sparkle to your tree, try these gold sequin ornaments that are currently $20 and look like little disco balls.