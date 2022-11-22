We’re Stocking Up On Cast Iron Cookware Ahead Of Black Friday—Here Are The 24 Best Deals

This season marks the stretch when your pots, pans, skillets, and other items get heavy use, making it also the season when you realize your budget picks simply aren’t cutting it any longer. Whether you’ve whipped up comfort food as the temperatures have gotten cooler, or were single-handedly responsible for your loved ones’ Thanksgiving feast, you’ve likely noticed the need for durable, stylish, and lasting items that help you out just as much as a second set of hands in the kitchen.

You’re in luck: Multiple retailers have slashed their prices on heirloom-quality cast iron pieces across iconic retailers like Lodge, Le Creuset, Staub, and more. These pots, pans, skillets, and other items are significantly discounted, making it the ideal time to stock up for the first time yourself, gift to friends and family, or to swap out your current kitchen setup for better quality versions.

Ahead of Black Friday, we’ve compiled 24 deals on these much-needed cooking essentials that you’ll reach for time and time again this season and beyond.

Related: Amazon Quietly Slashed Prices On Nearly Everything Ahead Of Black Friday

Amazon

Best Early Black Friday Lodge Deals

Crafted on the banks of the Tennessee River, Lodge cast iron cookware is treasured for being versatile, lightweight, and relatively inexpensive in comparison to other luxury brands—but it’s still a workhorse in the kitchen. This staggering list of impressively discounted sizes, shapes, and colors from the American-made brand gives you plenty of options in decking out your countertops. Act fast! Because the brand is so beloved by customers, these deals are likely to sell out quickly.

Start with the 10.5-inch square grill pan, a favorite across wedding registries and barbecue nights. At 45 percent off, its lowest price all month, who could say no? All Lodge pans come pre-seasoned, so you can start making Mama’s recipes right away.

You can also get plenty of use out of a reversible grill and griddle combination pan, available for 41 percent off. Reviewers rave about its performance making burgers, pancakes, eggs, steaks, and more. Fair warning; however, its skill with breakfast foods will have you going to bed every night just dreaming of your next meal.

Don’t forget your discounted care kit in case you need a little extra reminder of how best to brush, season, and handle your cast iron so it’s loved through the generations.

Lodge 8-Inch Cast Iron Skillet with Red Mini Silicone Hot Handle Holder, $19.90 (orig. $30.50); amazon.com

Lodge 8.5-by-4.5-Inch Cast Iron Loaf Pan, $19.90 (orig. $30); amazon.com

Lodge Pre-Seasoned Square Cast Iron Grill Pan, $21.90 (orig. $39.50); amazon.com

Lodge 5-Quart Cast Iron Double Dutch Oven, $49.90 (orig. $76); amazon.com

Lodge Seasoned Cast Iron Care Kit, $19.90 (orig. $30); amazon.com

Lodge Rectangular Seasoned Cast Iron Grill Press, $19.90 (orig. $29.50); amazon.com

Lodge 10.25-Inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet, $19.90 (orig. $34.25); amazon.com

Lodge 12-Inch Cast Iron Skillet with Red Silicone Hot Handle Holder, $29.90 (orig. $50); amazon.com

Lodge 14-Inch Cast Iron Wok, $49.96 (orig. $90); amazon.com

Lodge 6-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $79.50 (orig. $133); amazon.com

Lodge Reversible Grill/Griddle, $34.90 (orig. $59.50); amazon.com

Amazon

Best Early Black Friday Le Creuset Deals

Le Creuset cookware is crafted in France from enameled cast iron. Needless to say, it’s high-quality—as in, lasts you generations. Still, heirloom cookware comes with a hefty price tag, so opportunities like early Black Friday deals are the ideal time to swoop down and stock up on your most coveted items.

Wade into the Le Creuset ecosystem with a can-do-anything 9-inch classic skillet available for 31 percent off. Ready for the next step? Delight in receiving 20 percent off their iconic enameled cast iron Dutch Oven with this 5.25-quart version. Even heat distribution ensures the perfect searing, roasting, slow-baking, and more every time.

Upgrade all at once with one click of an add to cart button and buy the 10-piece cookware set from Sur La Table, including a 4.5-quart round Dutch oven with lid, 1.75-quart saucepan with lid, 2.25-quart braiser with lid, 10.25-inch skillet, 10.25-inch square grill pan, 5.25-quart roaster, and 10-inch diameter glass lid. You’re saving over $500 by doing so. Or meet in the middle of your bank account and your wishlist with the five-piece set, which might be friendlier on your wallet. As a bonus, the set comes in six gorgeous colors including white, a dark forest green, a vivid blue, teal, orange-red, and a striking ombré gray.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven, $239.95 (orig. $300); amazon.com

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Deep Round Oven, $199.95 (orig. $249.95); amazon.com

Le Creuset 4.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, $281.93 (orig. $389.95); amazon.com

Le Creuset 7-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Signature Rectangular Roaster, $198.62 (orig. $274.95); amazon.com

Le Creuset 9-Inch Classic Skillet, $119.96 (orig. $174.95); surlatable.com

Le Creuset 9.5-Inch Square Griddle, $99.96 (orig. $174.95); surlatable.com

Le Creuset Five-Piece Signature Enameled Cookware Set, $575(orig. $820); nordstrom.com

Le Creuset 10-Piece Cookware Set, $1,149.95 (orig. $1,693); surlatable.com

Amazon

Other Early Black Friday Cast Iron Deals

If you’re new to the thrill that is cast iron—and how it gets everything you bake, cook, and sizzle to be perfectly crispy every time—you’ll likely want to start with a skillet set. Furthermore, you may not yet have a preference for size. A 6-inch pan, 8-inch pan, and 12-inch pan each have different strengths and capabilities, which is why this three-piece set from Amazon will set you up nicely for experimenting in the kitchen. A 32 percent discount makes the price ever-so-friendly.

Finally, a proper Dutch oven can make winter-ready stews, fresh bread, casseroles, pasta, sauces, roast chicken, and it can even deep fry anything your heart desires. It’s no wonder it’s a must-have item for any Southern chef. Go big with this Staub 5.5-Quart Cocotte that’ll last you a lifetime, now 35 percent off, or start smaller with this Crock Pot Artisan 5-Quart Dutch Oven for 40 percent off.

Staub Cast Iron 5.5-Quart Round Cocotte, $301.57 (orig. $464); amazon.com

Utopia Kitchen Three-Piece Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet Set, $24.64 (orig. $35.99); amazon.com

Crock Pot Artisan 5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven, $53.95 (orig $89.99); amazon.com

Staub 10-Inch Pure Grill Pan, $119.96 (orig. $229); surlatable.com

Staub 2.9-Quart Daily Pan, $149.96 (orig. $400); surlatable.com

Klee Enameled Cast Iron Skillet Set of 3, $63 (orig. $70); amazon.com.