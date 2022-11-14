Amazon Quietly Slashed Prices On Nearly Everything Ahead Of Black Friday

You used to have to wait until Black Friday to snag significant deals across Lodge skillets, vacuums, bedding, and other covetable categories—whether shopping for yourself or for this season’s gifts. In early October, Amazon loudly slashed prices for its Prime Early Access Sale, then quietly started reducing rates afterwards across bestselling items.

In the weeks before Thanksgiving, you can find intense steals—up to 78 percent off—and stock up (or splurge!) on products you’ve been eyeing.

Amazon’s early Black Friday deals section is officially live, and it includes staggering discounts across home, kitchen, fashion, and beauty products. Of course, the retailer’s own brands are on sale, as well as Le Creuset, Apple, Lodge, and more. Here are some of the best price cuts we've found so far:

Best Early Black Friday Kitchen Deals

Nothing’s more appetizing than these early deals from Lodge, KitchenAid, Keurig, and more. Start with 50 percent off a mini coffee maker to get the day started, then beef up your meat prep with a jack of all trades cast iron grilling pan from Lodge. An air fryer is an absolute must when you need a timesaver meal or easy sides—plus, fried veggies are just delicious. And who could forget the Le Creuset Dutch oven, the cookware crush we’ve had for forever? That 20 percent discount, and that rich red color, are sure to stun.

Best Early Black Friday Bedding and Bath Deals

A good sleep is priceless, but it’s even better when it’s priced less. Use these sale opportunities to upgrade your arrangement with this ergonomic neck pillow crafted for pain relief, an oh-so-puffy comforter that’ll keep you cozy during the winter, and plush bath towels that make each shower or dip feel like a spa visit—now at their lowest price in 30 days. And on chilly winter mornings, you really don’t want to feel cold tile underneath your feet. Try this heavenly soft and non-slip bath mat.

Best Early Black Friday Home Deals

As for the rest of the home, now is the time to upgrade your devices—before you can be naively gifted a vacuum by the children. As much as we love our high-powered wireless cleaning supplies, those are household gifts! With that in mind, relish the steep 78 percent off deal on this cordless vacuum cleaner. Clean out the car, couch, and other hard-to-reach places with this handheld model, which enjoys an almost equally staggering discount. ‘Tis the season with these clear Christmas lights that are nearly half off—another steal that’s best to take advantage of early—and pop on a holiday movie on your 53-percent-off smart TV.

Best Early Black Friday Fashion Deals

Finally, as the weather gets chillier and you realize your sweaters have fallen apart, now is an excellent time to stock up on house slippers, ankle booties, chic jackets, and other items that are sure to be staples in your wardrobe. This 41-percent-off faux suede jacket is sure to be a hit at your fall and holiday parties. Dress for day or night with a sleek (yet comfortable!) pair of flattering dark jeans. And every Southern woman needs an elegant pair of brown booties to take you everywhere from errands to church to tailgates.

Best Early Black Friday Tech Deals

Many of us use this sale event as the prime time to upgrade our technology. Expensive devices—like televisions, headphones, and TV sticks—are suddenly slashed beyond belief. Whether you’re seeking a big-ticket item for work or for play, now is the time to buy. Eyeing that extra-secure doorbell system? 32 percent off. An Amazon Fire Stick is always helpful to have on hand, and it’s over half off. During the chaos of the holiday season, noise-canceling headphones never felt so good. Oh, and if you need to get out of the house, the Garmin Forerunner model, now 46 percent off, is the ideal companion for long walks, sleep tracking, and other healthy habits. And let’s not forget about that shiny MacBook Pro you’ve been saving up for.

