Summer is the season for savings over at our Amazon, and the popular retailer's winning our hearts with impressive deals across home, kitchen, fashion, beauty, and more products ahead of its famous two-day shopping marathon: Amazon Prime Day, coming up on July 11 and 12. While we've got the date signed and circled in red, the retailer's dialing up the charm ahead of time with an array of discounts across vacuum cleaners—the tried-and-true way to get us to click that little ol' add-to-cart button. Act fast while stick, upright, and robot vacuums (along with a few other sweet surprises) are discounted up to a whopping 83 percent off. Here are the 41 best deals we’ve discovered (so far.) Amazon Best Early Amazon Prime Day Stick Vacuum Deals While Mama may have busted out that heavy upright vacuum to tidy the kitchen spills, dirt tracked in from the porch, and more, we know there’s an easier alternative—the stick vacuum is a modern marvel. Its lightweight, flexible design allows us to tackle those tough-to-reach corners and it’s just so darn easy to store. A stick vacuum will do the trick in a pinch without the weight or hassle. Now’s your time to stock up on this versatile pick, with options up to 78 percent off. Shoppers love Shark vacuums for their balanced proportion of suction and affordability. This discounted stick vacuum—although corded for extra power—can skate across hardwood, carpets, and other surfaces like butter. HEPA filtration and an anti-allergy seal make it a strong contender for your vacuum upgrade. For a steal under $100, you may prefer the Inse Cordless Rechargeable Vacuum Cleaner, which has six configurations for the ultimate clean, including a handheld option. Best of all, it has a runtime of up to 45 minutes. Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $109.99 with coupon (orig. $449.99) Shark Vertex DuoClean PowerFins Cordless Stick Vacuum, $379.99 (orig. $429.99) Black+Decker PowerSeries Multisurface Cordless Stick Vacuum, $89 (orig. $99.99) Bissell Featherweight Lightweight Bagless Stick Vacuum, $26.99 (orig. $33.98) Fabuletta Cordless Lightweight Stick Vacuum, $109.99 (orig. $139.99) TMA 6-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $59.95 (orig. $249.99) Shark HV322 Rocket Deluxe Pro Corded Stick Vacuum; $159.99 (orig. $249.99) Inse Cordless Rechargeable Vacuum Cleaner, $99.98 (orig. $449.98) Dyson Outsize+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $678.71 (orig. $949.99) Amazon Best Early Amazon Prime Day Upright Vacuum Deals Of course, Mama does know best, so we won’t entirely discount her reliance on the upright vacuum. Upright models tend to have a larger head, which means they’ll pick up the debris, pet dander, and more on the first sweep. The chunky body and cord lends the appliance considerably more suction, too. Households with pets may select the oh-so-popular Bissell 2998 MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum, now available for 28 percent off. Shoppers gravitate towards this model on Amazon for its one-touch easy empty system and included HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) filter which can reduce allergens and dust in the home. No more sneezing while we clean, thank you very much. For those tackling significant messes—say, that glass of pinot noir that just tipped onto the carpet—you may prefer the on-sale Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner Machine, which has 360-degree brushes for both wet and dry spills. Notably, this appliance also comes with a hot-air dryer so you can complete your cleaning in one easy step. Bissell SurfaceSense Pet Upright Vacuum, $219.99 (orig. $299.99) Kenmore DU4080 Featherlite Lift-Up Bagless Upright Vacuum, $149.99 (orig. $179.99) Bissell MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum, $169.89 (orig. $236.89) Dirt Devil Endura Upright Vacuum, $60 (orig. $79.99) Hoover WindTunnel 3 Max Performance Pet Upright Vacuum, $179 (orig. $219.99) Shark Navigator Pet Lift-Away Corded Upright Vacuum, $199.99 (orig. $239.99) Tineco iFloor 3 Breeze Complete Wet Dry Vacuum, $239.99 with coupon (orig. $279.99) Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner Machine, $169.99 (orig. $239.99) Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum, $169.99 (orig. $219.99) Bissell CleanView Compact Upright Vacuum, $53.99 (orig. $59.99) Shark DuoClean Upright Vacuum with Self-Cleaning Brushroll, $257.99 (orig. $429.99) Amazon Best Early Amazon Prime Day Robot Vacuum Deals Now, with all the chores and errands piling up, the household to-dos can often feel overwhelming and impossible. How often have we lamented that we really need a body double to help keep the household running properly? Meet your new best friend: the robot vacuum. Many models nowadays come with self-charging and auto-mapping capabilities, allowing you to automate the process and even schedule your cleanest floors. Some even have mopping capabilities, allowing you to knock out two chores in one without lifting a finger. Of course, you’ll want to look at iRobot, the brand behind the iconic Roomba model that captured our hearts and our wallets upon release. For a limited time only, the i4+ Evo Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum is available for 42 percent off—looking more and more tempting. It has a specific brush that actually cleans those dusty wall corners and edges Similarly, the OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner model is a worthy buy. You can auto-schedule its cleanings, control it with Alexa or Google Assistant, and switch between four power modes. With over 8,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, the robot vacuum is beloved by shoppers. As one buyer wrote in an online review, “My floors haven't been this clean since before I got animals.” Eufy by Anker Slim Robot Vacuum, $139.78 (orig. $229.99) iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum with WiFi, $214.99 (orig. $274.99) Coredy R750 Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo, $249.99 (orig. $319.99) Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $99.99 with coupon (orig. $265.99) Shark RV1001AE Self-Empty Extra-Large Robot Vacuum, $299.99 (orig. $599.99) Mamnv Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo, $134.99 with coupon (orig. $674.99) iRobot Roomba i4+ Evo Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum, $349.99 (orig. $599.99) Shark IQ App-Controlled Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum, $279.90 (orig. $299.99) OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $105.99 with coupon (orig. $349.99) OKP K3 Robot Vacuum Cleaner Self-Charging Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, $119.99 (orig. $444.84) Laresar Robot Vacuum and Mop with Auto Dirt Disposal, $399.98 (orig. $579.99) Amazon Best Early Amazon Prime Day Handheld Vacuum Deals Nothing’s more frustrating than getting the kitchen counter and floors spick and span only to knock over a cup of flour while measuring out ingredients for a mouthwatering pecan pie. But do the small spills and messes really require dragging out the whole horse-and-pony show of the uprights? We’d rather reach for a quick, compact device that can get the job done in a jiffy: a handheld vacuum. Black+Decker has a reputation of reliability, and its cordless handheld vacuum is no exception. At just $25, this discounted model is the cheapest appliance on our list. It’s lightweight and charges up in just 10 minutes. Better yet, it can be cleaned right in the sink. Now, the Whall Rechargeable Handheld Vacuum is a major steal during these days of discounts at almost 83 percent off with an on-page coupon. Its included LED light is a pleasant touch, making it especially suited for cars, sheds, and other hard-to-reach areas that can be a downright pain to clean. 