Psst! Amazon Just Slashed Prices Across Cookware, Kitchen Appliances, And More Ahead Of Prime Day

Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on June 22, 2023

In This Article
Early Amazon Prime Day Cookware and Dish Deals
Early Amazon Prime Day Kitchen Appliance Deals
Early Amazon Prime Day Kitchen Decor, Storage, and Entertaining Deals

Amazon Prime Day may not be here yet, but it's not too early to snag impressive deals across cookware, kitchen appliances, and more. Before the major days of steals occurring July 11 and 12 at this popular retailer, you can still snatch up bargains almost too good to be true. Hidden across the retailer's website, you can find major discounts up to 62 percent off on brands like Le Creuset, Lodge, Kitchen-Aid, and more. Here are 34 of the best price cuts we've found so far. Amazon Early Amazon Prime Day Cookware and Dish Deals Cookware can make or break the ease of a weeknight dinner. From heat distribution to nonstick quality to look and feel, you want sauté pans, fry pans, Dutch ovens, and more that fit your unique cooking cadence. Overhaul your whole collection with a 10-piece nonstick cookware set at 29 percent off. Or how about a new American-made cast iron skillet, arriving pre-seasoned for your convenience, discounted by 42 percent? Round off the shopping cart with this impressively stocked knife collection, both sharp and dishwasher-safe, for a staggering 62 percent off. Calphalon 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set, $169.99 (orig. $239.99) Lodge 10.25 Inch Cast Iron Pre-Seasoned Skillet, $19.90 (orig. $34.25) Le Creuset Stoneware Mini Round Cocotte, $21.95 (orig. $32) Amazon Basics 4-Piece Stainless Steel Barbeque Flat Griddle Spatula Set, $9.28 (orig. $14.24) Lodge Reversible Grill/Griddle, $34.90 (orig. $59.50) Primula Stewart Whistling Stovetop Tea Kettle, $8.99 (orig. $12.99) Sayfine Premium Stainless Steel Vegetable Steamer Basket, $10.99 (orig. $15.99) 30-Pack Stackman 9-Inch by 13-Inch Disposable Aluminum Foil Pans, $23.99 (orig. $32.99) Henckels Statement Razor-Sharp 15-Piece White Handle Knife Set with Block, $129.95 (orig. $345.99) Kitchen-Aid Classic Can Opener, $11.95 (orig. $19.99) Folkulture Acacia Wood Spoon Rest, $14.99 (orig. $21.99) Crock-Pot Electric Lunch Box, $39.99 (orig. $44.99) KitchenAid Classic Mixing Bowls, $26.99 (orig. $34.99) Amazon Early Amazon Prime Day Kitchen Appliance Deals An on-sale air fryer can go a long way in reducing the hassle of a weeknight dinner when you’re desperate to just sit on the patio enjoying the summer. Even more tempting, this easy-to-use ice cream machine is the perfect anecdote for sweltering summer afternoons, and the only treat better than the soft serve is this staggering 46 percent discount. You can even add in mix-ins like sprinkles or chocolate chips to the included compartment to get all your fixings. For those who love to host (or simply have a large family), extra fridge space can never go amiss. Snag this handy and unobtrusive mini fridge while it’s 30 percent off, ideal for a few bottles of pinot grigio, that extra six-pack for the big game, or that charcuterie board that simply won’t fit in amongst your dinner items. Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi, $159 (orig. $199) Ninja AF101 Air Fryer, $99.97 (orig. $129.99) ThermoPro Digital Meat Thermometer, $16.99 (orig. $24.99) Chefman Multifunctional Family Size Digital Air Fryer, $113.05 with coupon (orig. $139.99) Nutribullet Personal Blender, $58 (orig. $69.99) GE 12-Cup Stainless Steel Food Processor, $119 (orig. $159) Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker Machine, $99.98 (orig. $185) Walsh Compact Refrigerator Single Door Mini Fridge, $101.36 (orig. $143.95) Farberware 700-Watt Countertop Microwave, $84.99 (orig. $99.99) Mueller Five-Speed Electric Hand Mixer, $29.97 (orig. $39.97) Zulay Milk Frother Wand Drink Mixer, $9.99 (orig. $16.99) Amazon Early Amazon Prime Day Kitchen Decor, Storage, and Entertaining Deals Every Southerner knows that a gorgeous glass jar on the counter is a godsend when it comes to keeping flour and other dry goods protected—but decanters can easily rack up in cost. Use this chance to buy this 3-quart container while it’s a whopping 47 percent off (perhaps in multiples.) Be sure to add to your dinner party’s charm with this chic farmhouse-inspired ceramic pitcher, now 21 percent off. And of course, save the wine at the end of the night with this convenient vacuum pump wine saver system for 37 percent off. It’ll feel worth it when you get a fresh glass the next day. HappyTrends Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Floor Mat, $11.19 with coupon (orig. $36.99)
Cuisinart Cast Iron Grill Press with Wood Handle, $13.11 (orig. $19.99)
Anchor Hocking 3-Quart Heritage Hill Glass Jar with Lid, $8.98 (orig. $16.79)
Vacu Vin Wine Saver Pump with Vacuum Bottle Stoppers, $18.88 (orig. $27.99)
Tossware Pop 12-Count Unbreakable Stemless Champagne Flutes, 12.99 (orig. $15.99)
Creative Co-Op Farmhouse Embossed Stripe Ceramic Pitcher, $21.82 (orig. $34.99)
Two-Tier Sakugi Dish Drying Rack for Countertop, $19.99 with coupon (orig. $39.99)
DII American Plaid Table Top Machine-Washable Cotton Tablecloth, $13.35 (orig. $21.99)
Marvelhaus Large Cheese Board Set, $83.99 (orig. $110)
3.5 Liter Acrylic Large Serving Salad Bowl, $24.49 (orig. $30) 