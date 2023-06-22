Psst! Amazon Just Slashed Prices Across Cookware, Kitchen Appliances, And More Ahead Of Prime Day

Prices start at $9.

Published on June 22, 2023

Early Amazon Kitchen Deals Tout
Photo:

Southern Living / Amazon

Amazon Prime Day may not be here yet, but it’s not too early to snag impressive deals across cookware, kitchen appliances, and more. Before the major days of steals occurring July 11 and 12 at this popular retailer, you can still snatch up bargains almost too good to be true.

Hidden across the retailer’s website, you can find major discounts up to 62 percent off on brands like Le Creuset, Lodge, Kitchen-Aid, and more. Here are 34 of the best price cuts we've found so far.

HENCKELS Statement Razor-Sharp 15-Piece White Handle Knife Set with Block, German Engineered Knife Informed by over 100 Years of Mastery

Amazon

Early Amazon Prime Day Cookware and Dish Deals

Cookware can make or break the ease of a weeknight dinner. From heat distribution to nonstick quality to look and feel, you want sauté pans, fry pans, Dutch ovens, and more that fit your unique cooking cadence. 

Overhaul your whole collection with a 10-piece nonstick cookware set at 29 percent off. Or how about a new American-made cast iron skillet, arriving pre-seasoned for your convenience, discounted by 42 percent? Round off the shopping cart with this impressively stocked knife collection, both sharp and dishwasher-safe, for a staggering 62 percent off.

Amazon Prime Day CHEFMAN Multifunctional Digital Air Fryer

Amazon

Early Amazon Prime Day Kitchen Appliance Deals

An on-sale air fryer can go a long way in reducing the hassle of a weeknight dinner when you’re desperate to just sit on the patio enjoying the summer. Even more tempting, this easy-to-use ice cream machine is the perfect anecdote for sweltering summer afternoons, and the only treat better than the soft serve is this staggering 46 percent discount. You can even add in mix-ins like sprinkles or chocolate chips to the included compartment to get all your fixings.

For those who love to host (or simply have a large family), extra fridge space can never go amiss. Snag this handy and unobtrusive mini fridge while it’s 30 percent off, ideal for a few bottles of pinot grigio, that extra six-pack for the big game, or that charcuterie board that simply won’t fit in amongst your dinner items.

Amazon Prime Day Anchor Hocking 3 Quart Heritage Hill Glass Jar with Lid (2 piece

Amazon

Early Amazon Prime Day Kitchen Decor, Storage, and Entertaining Deals

Every Southerner knows that a gorgeous glass jar on the counter is a godsend when it comes to keeping flour and other dry goods protected—but decanters can easily rack up in cost. Use this chance to buy this 3-quart container while it’s a whopping 47 percent off (perhaps in multiples.) 

Be sure to add to your dinner party’s charm with this chic farmhouse-inspired ceramic pitcher, now 21 percent off. And of course, save the wine at the end of the night with this convenient vacuum pump wine saver system for 37 percent off. It’ll feel worth it when you get a fresh glass the next day.

