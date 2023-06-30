Amazon Quietly Discounted Hundreds Of Dresses Ahead Of Prime Day—Here Are The 12 Best Styles Worth Shopping

And they're all under $50.

By
Wendy Vazquez
wendy vazquez headshot
Wendy Vazquez

Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. In her previous role as the editorial assistant for the Glitter Guide, she guided readers through a variety of fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle product discovery journeys. Wendy has also written for multiple publications, including Insider, Fast Company, Brit + Co., and more. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015.

Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on June 30, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Best Early Dress PD Deals Tout
Photo:

Amazon

Prime Day is officially on the horizon! The major retailer's biggest sale of the year falls on Tuesday, July 11 through Wednesday, July 12, but there are still plenty of deals to be had right now. Amazon secretly discounted tons of merchandise, including summer-ready dresses, to help you finish crafting your seasonal wardrobe.

From promising new arrivals to customer-loved silhouettes, you can find everything you need to fulfill your summer wishlist without making a dent in your wallet. We created a curated list of 12 Early Prime Day dress deals you don't want to miss, with designs starting at just $26.

Don't forget to browse Amazon's dress deals page for a look at all of the discounted pieces.

Halife Lace Hem T-Shirt Dress

Amazon PD Halife Women's Summer Dress

Amazon

Warm-weather dressing secret: Always keep it light and simple. This T-shirt dress with a soft lace hem checks all the boxes—plus, it includes pockets. You can choose from a delightful, maximalist floral pattern or contemporary classic tones like black, navy, and brick red.

BUY IT: $26.31 with coupon (orig. $34.99); amazon.com

Ostoo Flowy Maxi Dress

Amazon Prime Day Womenâs Sleeveless Summer Flowy Printed Boho Maxi Long Dress

Amazon

Made from light and breathable viscose, you can't go wrong with this flowy and versatile style that more than 2,800 shoppers already love. Among the many bright colors and motifs you can choose from, you'll find plaids, geometric-inspired prints, oversized blooms, and more.

BUY IT: $28.99 (orig. $40.99); amazon.com

Chicgal Strapless Sundress

Amazon PD CHICGAL Summer Dresses

Amazon

This strapless pull-on style is a hot-weather must-have, especially for those long, sweltering days by the pool. It features an elastic bust, making it "easy to throw on," according to a reviewer. You can find it in a stunning array of vibrant prints that will have you wanting to swap out your neutrals.

BUY IT: $25.99 (orig. $35.99); amazon.com

PrettyGarden Puff Sleeve Beach Dress

Amazon Prime Day PRETTYGARDEN Women's Summer Casual Boho Dress

Amazon

Found: A fashion-forward, everyday ensemble that you don't have to think about. If you find yourself constantly in a rush to get out the door, then this dress is for you. The puff sleeves and relaxed fit lend to its casual vibes, and it's incredibly effortless to style.

BUY IT: $42.74 with coupon (orig. $50.99); amazon.com

Zattcas Belted Midi Dress

Amazon PD Zattcas Women Summer Dress

Amazon

As versatile as it is stylish, this belted midi dress has shoppers dubbing it a summer wardrobe "staple." The design has the look of a simple two-piece outfit "with the simplicity of a dress." Oh, and did we mention that it also has pockets? You can even grab it in a long sleeve version for fall.

BUY IT: $33.99 (orig. $37.99); amazon.com

Lillusory Sleeveless Ruched Mini Dress

LILLUSORY Women's Casual Sleeveless Bodycon Beach Tank Ruched Mini Dress

Amazon

Not your average tank dress, this option boasts a playful waist tie accent that is also adjustable. One customer "loved it so much" they purchased it in two colors. "I have worn this dress to several different events like a bridal shower and got so many compliments on it," they added.

BUY IT: $33.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Amoretu Tunic Dress

Amazon Amoretu Women Summer Tunic Dress

Amazon

This tunic dress is available in many variations: long sleeve, short sleeve, and sleeveless. The flowy shape is endlessly flattering whether you're trekking in a new city on a coastal family vacation or dining alfresco with friends at a local cafe.

BUY IT: $31.99 (orig. $52.99); amazon.com

BTFBM Sleeveless Tank Dress

Amazon PD BTFBM Women 2023 Summer Sleeveless Tank

Amazon

Consider your summer-style dilemmas solved with this little almost-any-colored dress. Sure, you can snap it up in classic black and call it a day, but it's also made in sugary pastel shades and traditional solid hues that are easy to incorporate into your current rotation.

BUY IT: $33.99 (orig. $40.99); amazon.com

Supnier Off-the-Shoulder Crochet Lace Dress

Amazon PD Supnier Womens Summer Dresses

Amazon

This lacy, off-the-shoulder dress can make for the perfect evening dress. The minimalist style looks elevated thanks to the large, crocheted pattern, which features unlined sleeves that contribute to its comfort and breathability for the hotter months.

BUY IT: $31.79 with coupon (orig. $42.99); amazon.com

Anrabess Sleeveless Maxi Sundress

Amazon ANRABESS Women's Casual Loose Sundress Long Dress Sleeveless Split Maxi Dresses Summer Beach Dress with Pockets

Amazon

You can't deny that comfort is key on those sun-drenched days, and this slinky maxi dress is all about comfort, from its loose silhouette to its airy side slits. One shopper wrote that it was a "nice, modest summer sundress," and stated it was "great for work on hot Texas summer days."

BUY IT: $36.99 (orig. $52.99); amazon.com

PrettyGarden Wrap Maxi Dress

Amazon Prime Day PRETTYGARDEN Women's 2023 Floral Summer Dress Red Floral

Amazon

Ace looking like the best-dressed wedding guest—or any event—with the help of this flouncy wrap maxi dress. It's shoppable in prints like delicate florals and pretty leopard spots, as well as sophisticated solids. A five-star reviewer even declared it the "best dress" they "ever bought."

BUY IT: $46.99 (orig. $60.99); amazon.com

Miessial Linen Ruffle Cap Sleeve Midi Dress

Amazon PD Miessial Women's Striped Linen Long Dress

Amazon

Crafted from cotton and linen, this midi dress is offered in long-sleeve and short-sleeve variations. The ruffled sleeves, fitted bodice, and A-line skirt combine to create a darling style you'll want to wear over and over again.

BUY IT: $36.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Amazon Prime Day Lodge Cast Iron Sale
It’s Cobbler Season, And You’re Going To Want This Lodge Cast Iron Pie Pan That’s 34% Off Ahead Of Prime Day
Hexclad hybrid pan
This Frying Pan That Combines Nonstick and Stainless Steel Cookware Is the Best of Both Worlds
Sunbathing tub sale tout
Amazon Shoppers Love This ‘Heavenly’ Personal Pool For Staying Cool In The Hot Summer Sun
Related Articles
Amazon Fashion Finds for 4th of July
Stay Cool This 4th Of July With These Breezy, Patriotic Styles From Amazon Under $45
amazon dress
The Best Affordable Dresses from Amazon for Summer 2022
Lily Pulitzer sale tout
Lilly Pulitzer's Splash Sale Is Here With Discounts Up To 50% Off—But Only For A Couple Of Days
Prime Day Announcement + 30 Early Deals to Shop
​​Amazon Just Announced Prime Day 2023, And These Are The 30 Best Deals You Can Already Shop
Even Shoppers In Texas Say This Under-$30 T-Shirt Dress From Amazon Is Lightweight And Comfortable Tout
Even Shoppers In Texas Say This Under-$30 T-Shirt Dress From Amazon Is Lightweight And Comfortable
Amazon ANRABESS Women's Casual Loose Sundress Tout
This Is The Best-Selling Maxi Dress At Amazon—And Shoppers Say It’s Perfect For Hot Summer Days
Amazon Essentials Linen Pants Tout
These Under-$40 Comfy Linen Pants Are Cooling For Summer, According To Florida Shoppers
Amazon Beach Essentials Store Tout
Amazon's New Beach Essentials Storefront Has Umbrellas, Chairs, Coolers, And More Up To 42% Off
ANRABESS Womenâs Summer Loose Kimono Maxi Dress Tout
This Breezy, Under-$50 Wrap Dress Is Perfect For Summer Weddings, And It Doesn’t Wrinkle Easily
Bridal Shower Dresses
Bridal Shower Dresses That Will Make You the Picture of Bridal Elegance
Woman in Black Dress
These Empire-Waist Dresses from Amazon Will Convince You To Ditch the Yoga Pants
seersucker shirt
Classic Seersucker Pieces To Add To Your Closet For Spring
Pretty Garden Halter Dress
The Best Wedding Guest Dresses for Summer
Sundress
8 Things Southern Women Would Never Wear to a Football Game—And What They Wear Instead
Universal Thread Women's Short Sleeve Crewneck Smocked Gauze Shift Dress in Blush
18 Summer Dresses with Pockets
Amazon Plaid Long Sleeve Dress
Pretty Plaid Dresses To Wear All Fall Long