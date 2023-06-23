Home Amazon Is Offering Big Markdowns On Patio Furniture Ahead Of Prime Day—And Prices Start At $32 These outdoor patio picks are up to 45 percent off. By Stephanie Osmanski Stephanie Osmanski Steph Osmanski (she/her) writes about health, the planet, and being a woman—and part of that is shopping! Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on June 23, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon While there might be an urge to shell out for outdoor furniture at the start of the season—because it’s nice out and not too hot yet—it’s usually better to wait for Amazon Prime Day. The 48-hour sale is known for offering substantial discounts on patio furniture like chairs, dining sets, umbrellas, conversation sets, and more. But if you don’t want to wait that long, there is plenty of patio furniture on sale as part of Amazon’s Early Prime Day Deals. And yes, there are plenty of discounted wicker options for your porch, too! 65 Porch And Patio Design Ideas You'll Love All Season With so many Early Prime Day deals to sort through, the shopping experience can get overwhelming, so we at Southern Living did the work for you. Below we’ve included some of the best markdowns we’ve seen in the patio furniture category, from Amazon Basics to Best Choice Products—up to 45 percent off. Devoko Furniture All-Weather Sectional Set Amazon Now 26 percent off, this all-weather sectional comes with five pieces total, including a glass tabletop that makes eating and drinking outdoors much more convenient. A number one best-seller in its category, this set sits three people comfortably and comes with beige cushions (the same set in alternative colors is unfortunately, not on sale). BUY IT: $339.98 (orig. $459.99); amazon.com FDW Patio Furniture Set Amazon Another number one best-seller, the FDW Patio Furniture Set comes in four pieces—a sofa, two chairs, and a coffee table. The cushions are included as well, and can be easily removed for convenient cleaning. BUY IT: Starting at $129.99 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com Rtdtd 10-Piece Outdoor Patio Furniture Set Amazon The 10-piece version of this Rtdtd set comes with six middle sofas, two corner sofas, one coffee table, and a 43-inch outdoor gas fireplace table, so grab the s’mores! It’s made with a steel frame and all-weather PE rattan that’s both durable and long-lasting. The glass stone fire table is fueled by propane, so it creates absolutely no ash, and starting the fire is as easy as pushing a button, because literally all it takes is pushing a button to get this fire going. BUY IT: $1,099.00 (orig. $1,169); amazon.com Best Choice Products Conversation Furniture Amazon For sitting up to four people, the Best Choice Products Conversation Furniture is a great outdoor option because it’s modular and made from all-weather wicker that stands the test of time. It comes with a glass tabletop coffee table that’s removable and the cushions are weather-resistant and machine washable for ultimate convenience. BUY IT: Starting at $249.99 (orig. $319.99); amazon.com Devoko Three-Piece Patio Furniture Set Amazon For smaller patios, porches, or balconies, the Devoko Three-Piece Patio Furniture Set makes the most out of tiny spaces. The double-wicker chairs also come with a small coffee table outfitted with removable tempered glass, and the whole set is waterproof and easy to clean. BUY IT: Starting at $89.45 with coupon (orig. $139.99); amazon.com Amazon Basics Outdoor All-Weather Three-Piece Woven Faux Rattan Chair Set Amazon Available in four different colors, this all-weather, three-piece set is made from faux rattan for a more boho vibe. It can withstand a maximum weight of 240 pounds and features thick, water-resistant seat cushions that have removable covers for easy clean-up. BUY IT: Starting at $199.99 (orig. $343.72); amazon.com Wisteria Lane Furniture Conversation Sectional Amazon Grab the Wisteria Lane Furniture Conversation Sectional while it’s on sale with a $100 off coupon. This early Prime Day Deal comes with seven furniture pieces, including two single-armrest loveseats, one corner loveseat, one wooden table, three ottomans, and 13 cushions, which makes it perfect for bigger families or those that like to entertain. BUY IT: Starting at $499.99 with coupon (orig. $599.99); amazon.com Best Choice Products Seven-Piece Modular Outdoor Sectional Amazon The Best Choice Products Seven-Piece Modular Outdoor Sectional comes with just about everything a patio (and patio furniture!) could need. In addition to four chairs, two corner chairs, a table with tempered glass, cushions, and two accent pillows, it also comes with a protective cover. What else could you need? BUY IT: Starting at $599.99 (orig. $899.99); amazon.com Bigget Seven-Piece Outdoor Patio Dining Set Amazon This set can not only fit the whole family, but also a few guests as well, and it includes a rectangular metal table, and six stackable dining chairs that are made from rust- and weather-resistant wrought iron. The bistro table itself is sturdy and has a 1.57-inch umbrella hole in the center so that you can stay in the shade. BUY IT: Starting at $799.99 (orig. $898.99); amazon.com Best Choice Products Woven Sectional Patio Furniture Amazon If you’ve ever dreamed of an outdoor couch with a chaise, this is it. It has a steel frame and all-weather, fade-resistant open-rope wicker, but the lounger is the real star of the show. It’s completely detachable, so it can be moved to any part of the yard where there’s sun or shade. The table, too, has a glass tabletop and the same woven wicker that matches the rest of the set. BUY IT: Starting at $299.99 (orig. $699.99); amazon.com Best Choice Products Four-Piece Outdoor Wicker Patio Conversation Set Amazon What you’ll love about this four-piece set is its versatility. It can be arranged in many different ways with two single-person chairs, a loveseat, and a round coffee table for putting your feet up or for a tray of food. Shop it now for a whopping $200 off. BUY IT: $399.99 (orig. $599.99); amazon Christopher Knight Home Ruby Outdoor Iron Side Table Amazon Add the Christopher Knight Home Ruby Outdoor Iron Side Table next to any outdoor patio furniture you already have or mix and match it with any of the above options. It’s 17.75 inches tall, so it’s ideal for food and drinks, an outdoor lamp, or holding a decorative plant. It only comes in one color, navy, and has a peek-a-boo pattern throughout, kind of like a lantern. BUY IT: $31.99 (orig. $57.99); amazon Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products Our Editors' Favorite Nail Polish Colors For Wedding Season Ree Drummond Launches New Line Of Ready-To-Assemble Furniture With Walmart And It Is Oh So Cute Psst! Amazon Just Slashed Prices Across Cookware, Kitchen Appliances, And More Ahead Of Prime Day