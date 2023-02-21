I've Used These Bronzing Drops Since Well Before They Went Viral On TikTok: Here's Why I Love Them

If you find yourself often searching the internet or walking through the aisles of Target and Ulta for the newest beauty trends that will instantaneously solve a problem you never knew you had, you’re not alone. Every single time I see a new gimmick, I simply have to have it, especially when it comes to skincare. While there have been a few items I’ve purchased over the years that my face might wish I hadn’t, all-in-all I’m glad that I’ve tried products that influencers swear by. From pimple patches that are shaped like stars to cleaning balms that make the clingiest of mascara’s go away in a wink, I’ve loved it all, but I have to admit: Drunk Elephant’s Bronzing Drops might be my most favorite, highly influenced purchase I’ve made.

Yes, as the title tells you, I bought these drops long before they went viral on TikTok earlier this year. I purchased them in 2022 after being bombarded with videos about Drunk Elephant products on my TikTok For You Page, and I have to say that at first I was a little bit skeptical. My family, especially my sweet mama, has seriously sensitive skin, so we rarely layer on makeup unless we really need it, but what intrigued me was that this product is essentially no-makeup makeup. The official name of this product is D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Drops, and on Drunk Elephant’s website the drops are described as “sunshine in the bottle,” and they’re telling the truth.



Sephora

BUY IT: $36 on sephora.com



Get Your Sun In

If your grandmother is anything like mine, she intentionally doesn’t wear the most SPF-protectant sunscreen and makes sure to stretch her legs out on a reclining beach chair to ensure that she “gets some sun in.” These drops give me that sun kissed look my grandmother covets without any of the damage. If anything, the drops help your skin more than hurt it with peptides and vitamins your skin will just soak up.

How To Use

My favorite way to apply this product is adding the smallest drop to my sunscreen. I mix the two together and it creates the sheerest touch of tan. Additionally, I find the product also airbrushes some of my slight complexion concerns which makes it worth the pretty penny you pay for it. This product also lasts a very long time since you use such little product with each application. I’ve had the bottle for almost a year now, and while I don’t use it every day, there is still a lot more to go around.

I will say that one drop is plenty for me. If I’m a little heavy handed, I’ll become more bronzed than I bargained for, which is just not the look I am going for. I’m all about being au naturale, and one drop of this product is all I need to look like a better version of myself. After all, I don’t want to fly too close to the sun because I’ll just get burned.



So, if your grandmother has been trying to convince you “to get some sun in” or say that you “need some more color” for the majority of your life, this product might just be your solution to an age-old problem. While you should still sing the praises of a strong SPF, this product gives you just a bit of a glow, some sunshine if you will, for a price far better than future wrinkles and sunspots.

