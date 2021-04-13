We Taste-Tested Topo Chico's 4 New Spiked Seltzers, So You Don't Have To

Topo Chico, a bubbly mineral water that comes in tall glass bottles and is somehow fizzier than television static—remember that?—has been a staple of Texans for decades, and all the rest of the South has officially caught onto the hype. Until now, you could only purchase the plain original, Twist of Lime, and Twist of Grapefruit flavors of the friendly sparkling water refreshment. But, as of March 29, 2021, select markets can also score the brand's new hard seltzer offerings that are meant to rival popular boozy seltzers like White Claw and Truly. (The first Southern states to receive the spiked seltzers are Texas, Georgia, and Florida, with more launches to come soon.)

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer brings a unique twist to classic flavors, including Tangy Lemon Lime, Tropical Mango, Strawberry Guava, and Exotic Pineapple. Each can is naturally flavored with fruits and mineral water to create a light, fizzy, mellow cocktail option with low sugar and only around 100 calories, making them an easy alternative to more sugary or carb-luscious drinks like beer and sour mixes. And we tried them all—all four flavors—as soon as they appeared on the grocery store aisle, and honestly, we're impressed.

Here's what a group of four taste-testers really thought about the brand-new Topo Chico Hard Seltzers, ranked in no particular order.

Flavor 1: Tangy Lemon Lime

A take on the very traditional lime-flavored spiked seltzers out there, but with a twist of lemon to differentiate it from the crowd. If you've been waiting for a more exciting update to a vodka soda with lime or a plain lime spiked seltzer, this is it. To one tester, it tasted reminiscent of a "really fun can of Fresca." The consensus rang that this zippy number was easily one of the favorites of the group, due to being the most subtle in flavor and similar to a lemon-lime soda that's been slightly spiked. All in all, you can't go wrong.

Flavor 2: Tropical Mango

Mango spiked seltzer has swept the nation as one of the most raved-about flavors of many different brands, and the testers enjoyed Topo's rendition for being less sugary or "syrupy-tasting," as one tester put it. It was truly just a hint of mango flavor without being too overpowering. "I can usually only have one mango spiked seltzer from other brands, but this one is mild enough to not be too much after a while," said one tester. Basically, if you like mango spiked seltzers, you'll definitely enjoy this. If you don't, you might find yourself pleasantly surprised.

Flavor 3: Strawberry Guava

The group was more skeptical of how this flavor might shake out, but the theme of subtle and mellow continued. One tester blurted out, "this tastes like a red gummy bear, but not in a bad way!" And most agreed with the colorful description. Since the Topo Chico seltzers seem to be more delicate in flavor overall, this more "out there" option actually wasn't a total turn-off for any of the testers.

Flavor 4: Exotic Pineapple

And finally, the one that will really make you feel like hitting the beach. Pineapple is a classic mixer for alcoholic drinks, but it took a while for hard seltzer brands to include it in their lineup. The Topo Chico version offers just a hint of the tropical tang of pineapple without being overwhelmingly sweet, which made it a sort of dark horse in the group as far as favorites go. One tester even recommended it would be a decent idea to "add a splash of coconut rum or vodka" and extra pineapple juice for a shortcut piña colada. You might find yourself being more complimentary of this flavor than you initially would have thought.