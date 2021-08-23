This Texas-Made Canned Ranch Water Just Relaunched Its Crowd-Favorite Jalapeño Flavor

In case you've never heard of Ranch Water, the Texas-famous cocktail is basically like a fizzy tequila soda made with a super heavy hand of lime juice and Topo Chico. It's easily the most-ordered drink at any bar or watering hole throughout the Lone Star State, and it has since become quite the hot trend over the summer throughout the South and beyond. Can we blame anyone? It's refreshing as all get-out and super easy to make at home. We even have our best-ever basic Ranch Water recipe to get you started.

You can even get canned ranch water now, and Texas-based Ranch Rider Spirits Co. offers a perfectly balanced, no-fuss canned ranch water that hits all of the right notes and contains only sparkling water, fresh-squeezed lime juice, and reposado tequila — as it should. Now, the brand is also bringing back a seasonal limited-release flavor that has sparked a rallying cry throughout Texas to make a return. Welcome back, Ranch Water Jalapeño!

This jalapeño-infused Ranch Water has the same ingredients as the brand's fan-favorite classic Ranch Water, but with a subtle, spicy kick that acts as a slow rumble of jalapeño flavor to complement the limey, bubbly cocktail. Once again, this specially-made flavor will be a limited release, so if you see it, grab it. Maybe grab a few. The canned cocktail is easy enough to throw in a cooler for a beach or lake day, but you can also dress it up at home over ice in a glass with a salt rim and extra garnishes.

If you're not acquainted with the brand's other flavors, here's the lineup. In addition to the classic Ranch Water cocktail, Ranch Rider Spirits Co. also offers three more canned craft cocktails: Tequila Paloma (made with reposado tequila, sparkling water, and fresh-squeezed lime, grapefruit, and orange juices); The Chilton (made with vodka, sparkling water, fresh-squeezed lemon juice, and sea salt); and just-launched The Buck (made with vodka, sparkling water, fresh-squeezed lime juice, and ginger). And for now, the Ranch Water Jalapeño, of course.

The brand has launched availability in many states, including Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Louisiana, and throughout Texas. It also recently started delivering mail orders to 32 states. See the store locator here.