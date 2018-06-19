21 Of Our Most Delicious Pink Cocktails

By Mary Shannon Wells
Updated May 04, 2021
Credit: Helen Norman; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Marian Cooper Cairns

Whether you’re sitting on the porch, watching the sunset, throwing a cookout, going to a luncheon, or relaxing at the beach, there are plenty of times that a refreshing cocktail fits right in during summertime. Summer cocktails should be able to cool you off and showcase the season’s fresh produce at the same time. Some of our favorite summer fruits like watermelons, strawberries, and raspberries not only make delicious drinks, but pretty ones too. These pink cocktails will wow at any table, and you’ll love the way they taste, too. Whether you’re hosting a shower or luncheon that needs an elegant sipper or you’re looking for a big-batch beer cocktail to serve at a backyard barbecue, why not go pink? These cocktails are bold, fun, and perfect for a summer photo opp. Whether you opt for a pink vodka drink, pink wine drink, or even a pink whiskey drink, these recipes are sure to be the hit of summer.

Start Slideshow

1 of 21

Watermelon Margaritas

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Watermelon Margaritas

Add a little summer freshness to taco night with this fruity margarita recipe courtesy of our friends at the National Watermelon Promotion Board.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 21

Strawberry Piña Coladas

Credit: Photographer and props: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Strawberry Piña Coladas

Add some color to this tropical drink with the addition of summer strawberries.

3 of 21

Bourbon Cola Grenadine Slush

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Bourbon Cola Grenadine Slush

If cherry-coke slushees were your favorite summer treat as a kid, this boozy version is the poolside sipper you need.

Advertisement

4 of 21

Summer Cobbler Cocktail

Credit: Helen Norman; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Marian Cooper Cairns

Recipe: Summer Cobbler Cocktail

If you usually save whiskey cocktails for the winter, this fruity cocktail will make you believe in summer whiskey drinks. Pick up fresh blackberries and locally made blackberry preserves at your farmers’ market to make this cocktail.

5 of 21

Lucy Buffett's Bama Breeze Cocktail

Credit: Courtesy of Lucy Buffett

Recipe: Lucy Buffett’s Bama Breeze Cocktail

This fruity cocktail, made with some of Lucy Buffett’s favorite ingredients like ruby red grapefruit-flavored vodka and cranberry juice, will have you wishing your toes were in sand (if they’re not already!).

6 of 21

Chadwick Boyd’s Watermelon Derby Juleps

Credit: Chadwick Boyd

Recipe: Chadwick Boyd’s Watermelon Derby Juleps

It doesn’t have to be Kentucky Derby weekend to sip on mint juleps. This summer twist might be our favorite way to make the classic Southern cocktail.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 21

Watermelon Sangria

Credit: Katie Jacobs

Recipe: Watermelon Sangria

Make a pitcher of this summer drink to serve a crowd.

8 of 21

Kentucky Oaks Lily Drink

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Kentucky Oaks Lily Drink

This is the signature drink of the Kentucky Oaks, the race that takes place the day before the Kentucky Derby.

9 of 21

Elderflower-Champagne Cocktail

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Styling: Katie Jacobs

Recipe: Elderflower-Champagne Cocktail

Add edible flowers to this sweet spring drink. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 21

Blackberry Bramble Pisco Sours

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Stylist: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Stylist: Tina Stamos

Recipe: Blackberry Bramble Pisco Sours

Take advantage of in-season berries with this flavorful drink recipe.

11 of 21

Salty Dog Cocktail

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Salty Dog Cocktail

This cocktail is refreshing and fruity without too much sweetness.

12 of 21

Watermelon-Ginger Mojitos

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Watermelon-Ginger Mojitos

Mojitos get a makeover thanks to the addition of watermelon and mint.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 21

Sparkling Punch

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Sparkling Punch

Substitute champagne in for club soda to make this mocktail a cocktail.

14 of 21

Key Lime Daiquiris

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Stylist: Kay E. Clarke; Food Stylist: Margaret Monroe Dickey

Recipe: Key Lime Daiquiris

Just one sip and you’ll be transported to vacation mode with this sweet cocktail.

15 of 21

Carolina Peach Sangria

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Carolina Peach Sangria

This fruity drink calls for fresh peaches and raspberries, so it’s the ideal cocktail to make after a trip to the farmers’ market. This is a great way to use your favorite rosé this summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 21

Raspberry Beer Cocktail

Credit: Charles Walton IV

Recipe: Raspberry Beer Cocktail

This beer cocktail is the best recipe for serving a crowd, so start planning a summer cookout before the season is gone.

17 of 21

Sparkling Cherry Limeade

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Prop Styling: Annette Joseph; Food Styling: Cynthia Groseclose

Recipe: Sparkling Cherry Limeade

This margarita-inspired recipe can be made without alcohol, but we recommend tequila and orange liqueur if you’re prepping for an adults-only crowd.

18 of 21

Pink Cadillac Margaritas

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Pink Cadillac Margaritas

These perfectly pink margaritas are finished off with a sparkling sugar-and-salt rim, which makes them look festive for any kind of celebration. Prep this five-ingredient drink recipe a few hours before guests arrive and let it chill in the fridge.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 21

Honeysuckle-Watermelon Cocktails

Credit: Chris M. Rogers

Recipe: Honeysuckle-Watermelon Cocktails

This big-batch cocktail recipe combines Southern flavor with one of our favorite summer fruits for a comforting and refreshing sip.

20 of 21

Raspberry Limeade Granita

Credit: Alison Miksch; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Recipe: Raspberry Limeade Granita

There’s nothing better on a hot summer afternoon than a frozen drink, especially when it has rum in it. This four-ingredient recipe is simple but delicious.

21 of 21

Strawberry Margarita Spritzers

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner

Recipe: Strawberry Margarita Spritzers

Give your classic margarita recipe a summery, bubbly upgrade with club soda and strawberry daiquiri mix.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Mary Shannon Wells