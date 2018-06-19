21 Of Our Most Delicious Pink Cocktails
Whether you’re sitting on the porch, watching the sunset, throwing a cookout, going to a luncheon, or relaxing at the beach, there are plenty of times that a refreshing cocktail fits right in during summertime. Summer cocktails should be able to cool you off and showcase the season’s fresh produce at the same time. Some of our favorite summer fruits like watermelons, strawberries, and raspberries not only make delicious drinks, but pretty ones too. These pink cocktails will wow at any table, and you’ll love the way they taste, too. Whether you’re hosting a shower or luncheon that needs an elegant sipper or you’re looking for a big-batch beer cocktail to serve at a backyard barbecue, why not go pink? These cocktails are bold, fun, and perfect for a summer photo opp. Whether you opt for a pink vodka drink, pink wine drink, or even a pink whiskey drink, these recipes are sure to be the hit of summer.
Watermelon Margaritas
Recipe: Watermelon Margaritas
Add a little summer freshness to taco night with this fruity margarita recipe courtesy of our friends at the National Watermelon Promotion Board.
Strawberry Piña Coladas
Recipe: Strawberry Piña Coladas
Add some color to this tropical drink with the addition of summer strawberries.
Bourbon Cola Grenadine Slush
Recipe: Bourbon Cola Grenadine Slush
If cherry-coke slushees were your favorite summer treat as a kid, this boozy version is the poolside sipper you need.
Summer Cobbler Cocktail
Recipe: Summer Cobbler Cocktail
If you usually save whiskey cocktails for the winter, this fruity cocktail will make you believe in summer whiskey drinks. Pick up fresh blackberries and locally made blackberry preserves at your farmers’ market to make this cocktail.
Lucy Buffett's Bama Breeze Cocktail
Recipe: Lucy Buffett’s Bama Breeze Cocktail
This fruity cocktail, made with some of Lucy Buffett’s favorite ingredients like ruby red grapefruit-flavored vodka and cranberry juice, will have you wishing your toes were in sand (if they’re not already!).
Chadwick Boyd’s Watermelon Derby Juleps
Recipe: Chadwick Boyd’s Watermelon Derby Juleps
It doesn’t have to be Kentucky Derby weekend to sip on mint juleps. This summer twist might be our favorite way to make the classic Southern cocktail.
Watermelon Sangria
Recipe: Watermelon Sangria
Make a pitcher of this summer drink to serve a crowd.
Kentucky Oaks Lily Drink
Recipe: Kentucky Oaks Lily Drink
This is the signature drink of the Kentucky Oaks, the race that takes place the day before the Kentucky Derby.
Elderflower-Champagne Cocktail
Recipe: Elderflower-Champagne Cocktail
Add edible flowers to this sweet spring drink.
Blackberry Bramble Pisco Sours
Recipe: Blackberry Bramble Pisco Sours
Take advantage of in-season berries with this flavorful drink recipe.
Salty Dog Cocktail
Recipe: Salty Dog Cocktail
This cocktail is refreshing and fruity without too much sweetness.
Watermelon-Ginger Mojitos
Recipe: Watermelon-Ginger Mojitos
Mojitos get a makeover thanks to the addition of watermelon and mint.
Sparkling Punch
Recipe: Sparkling Punch
Substitute champagne in for club soda to make this mocktail a cocktail.
Key Lime Daiquiris
Recipe: Key Lime Daiquiris
Just one sip and you’ll be transported to vacation mode with this sweet cocktail.
Carolina Peach Sangria
Recipe: Carolina Peach Sangria
This fruity drink calls for fresh peaches and raspberries, so it’s the ideal cocktail to make after a trip to the farmers’ market. This is a great way to use your favorite rosé this summer.
Raspberry Beer Cocktail
Recipe: Raspberry Beer Cocktail
This beer cocktail is the best recipe for serving a crowd, so start planning a summer cookout before the season is gone.
Sparkling Cherry Limeade
Recipe: Sparkling Cherry Limeade
This margarita-inspired recipe can be made without alcohol, but we recommend tequila and orange liqueur if you’re prepping for an adults-only crowd.
Pink Cadillac Margaritas
Recipe: Pink Cadillac Margaritas
These perfectly pink margaritas are finished off with a sparkling sugar-and-salt rim, which makes them look festive for any kind of celebration. Prep this five-ingredient drink recipe a few hours before guests arrive and let it chill in the fridge.
Honeysuckle-Watermelon Cocktails
Recipe: Honeysuckle-Watermelon Cocktails
This big-batch cocktail recipe combines Southern flavor with one of our favorite summer fruits for a comforting and refreshing sip.
Raspberry Limeade Granita
Recipe: Raspberry Limeade Granita
There’s nothing better on a hot summer afternoon than a frozen drink, especially when it has rum in it. This four-ingredient recipe is simple but delicious.
Strawberry Margarita Spritzers
Recipe: Strawberry Margarita Spritzers
Give your classic margarita recipe a summery, bubbly upgrade with club soda and strawberry daiquiri mix.