These Creative Margaritas Will Be a Hit at Happy Hour

A margarita is a fun, fruity cocktail that you can enjoy year-round, but on a hot summer day, a margarita just hits the spot. It’s a great drink to whip up in a big batch for entertaining or scale down to make a single glass. Whether you start with a bottle of margarita mix or opt for hand-squeezed lime juice, this refreshing cocktail is guaranteed to satisfy.A classic margarita mixes tequila, lime juice, and orange liqueur (typically triple sec or Cointreau). Poured into a glass rimmed with salt and garnished with a wedge of lime, this fun cocktail is the ultimate happy hour treat. Once you’ve learned the secrets to making the perfect margarita , it’s time to get creative. There are countless ways you can customize your margarita—we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite flavor combinations for inspiration. (Our Watermelon Margarita is sure to become your newest house drink.)