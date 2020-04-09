These Creative Margaritas Will Be a Hit at Happy Hour

By Southern Living Editors
Updated April 09, 2020
A margarita is a fun, fruity cocktail that you can enjoy year-round, but on a hot summer day, a margarita just hits the spot. It’s a great drink to whip up in a big batch for entertaining or scale down to make a single glass. Whether you start with a bottle of margarita mix or opt for hand-squeezed lime juice, this refreshing cocktail is guaranteed to satisfy.
A classic margarita mixes tequila, lime juice, and orange liqueur (typically triple sec or Cointreau). Poured into a glass rimmed with salt and garnished with a wedge of lime, this fun cocktail is the ultimate happy hour treat. Once you’ve learned the secrets to making the perfect margarita, it’s time to get creative. There are countless ways you can customize your margarita—we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite flavor combinations for inspiration. (Our Watermelon Margarita is sure to become your newest house drink.) 
Classic Margarita

Recipe: McGuire’s Margarita

Tequila, lime, and orange liqueur, shaken with ice, compose this classic beverage. If you like your margarita on the sweeter side, you can add a splash of simple syrup. Rim your glass with margarita salt for the full experience.

Frozen Margarita

Recipe: Frozen Margarita

A frozen margarita is made by blending all the traditional ingredients with ice. Our recipe also adds a can of frozen limeade concentrate to amplify the citrus flavor.

Lucy Buffett's Highbrow Margarita

Recipe: Lucy Buffett's Highbrow Margarita

In her signature Highbrow Margarita, Lucy Buffett swaps orange liqueur for lime liqueur to double down on citrus flavor. She also adds soda water to give a bit of fizz.

Spicy Margarita

Add a few slices of jalapeño to your margarita to bring a hint of heat.

Watermelon Margarita

Recipe: Watermelon Margarita

If you can’t resist a slice of juicy watermelon, then this drink is for you. Watermelon simple syrup and watermelon juice help load this margarita with fruity flavor. It’s sure to become your next signature cocktail.

Sweet Tea Key Lime Margarita

Recipe: Sweet Tea Key Lime Margarita

Is there anything more Southern than a Sweet Tea Key Lime Margarita? This creative cocktail swaps tequila for vodka and tastes great frozen.

Mojitarita

Recipe: Mojitarita

Combine two classic cocktails—mojitos and margaritas—in one epic tropical beverage: the Mojitarita. It takes the tequila from the margarita and the mint from the mojito to create a festive party favorite.

Hibiscus-Mint Margarita

Recipe: Hibiscus-Mint Margarita

Hibiscus brings a floral note to this refreshing cocktail. Paired with mint, a Hibiscus-Mint Margarita is sure to quench your thirst.

Cranberry Margarita

Recipe: Cranberry Margarita

Do you like your cocktails tart? Try our Cranberry Margarita. The festive flavors are perfect for the winter holiday season. 

Pink Cadillac Margarita

Recipe: Pink Cadillac Margarita

This sweet summer cocktail is a gorgeous bright pink color, thanks to cranberry juice.

