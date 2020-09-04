How to Make French Press Coffee at Home

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

There are seemingly endless ways to make a cup of coffee. From drip brew to cold brew, lattes to espressos, you can count on your local coffee shop to be brimming with options. But when it comes to brewing at home, you don’t have to have an elaborate machine to create a bold, elegant cup of your own.

One of the simplest ways to fill your mug may sound fancy, but it’s certainly not just for the coffee elite. French press coffee is easy, inexpensive, and offers the brewer complete control over their cup. There’s a reason it has somewhat of a cult following. Before you add a French press to your kitchen collection, here are a few essentials to know.

What is French Press Coffee

French press coffee is a manual brewing method, but don’t let that scare you. It may be more hands-on than using a basic coffee pot, but it’s just as simple. A French press makes coffee by steeping grounds in hot water before pressing them to the bottom of the container to separate the grounds from the liquid.

The process is quick and results in a full-bodied brew that allows you to control every variable for balance. You can make as much or as little as you’d like, giving you the option to serve several people at once like your typical a drip brew. In just four minutes, you can make multiple cups.

The Keys to Great French Press Coffee

If you’re new to the French press, you may end up with a slightly bitter or oily batch if you don’t do your homework. Typically, you can find what went wrong by examining to two commonly overlooked factors: water temperature and poorly ground coffee.

Lukewarm water or boiling hot water may fail to extract all the flavor or scorch your grounds. Luckily this fix is a cinch – just let your boiling water sit for a minute before brewing.

When it comes to your grounds, it’s critical to grind your own. Typical store-bought coffee grounds are made for a conventional drip coffee machine. French press coffee requires even, coarsely ground beans that are relatively large. Anything too small will slip through the filter and land straight in your cup. Consider a burr grinder to avoid sediment at the bottom of your cup or ask your local coffee shop to grind your beans.

What You’ll Need

French Press: They may look intimidating, but don’t let them fool you. A French press is anything but expensive, and of course it’s essential to making French Press coffee.

French Press Coffee Maker $24.93 SHOP IT Amazon

Whole Coffee Beans: You need quality beans for a quality cup. If you’re new to the French press scene, don’t accidentally grab your normal bag of grounds from the grocery store. You need whole coffee beans to grind your own uniform grounds for pressing.

Burr Coffee Grinder: From manual to electric, you can get a burr coffee grinder with all the bells and whistles or simply a sturdy handle. Either way, a burr grinder is your best bet for fresh, uniform grounds.

Hario Ceramic Coffee Mill $37.6 ( $40.00 save 6% ) SHOP IT Amazon

OXO BREW Conical Burr Coffee Grinder $99.95 SHOP IT Amazon

A Means of Measuring Coffee to Water Ratios: Whether you go with a digital scale or a simple measuring cup, you need a tool to help you get your ratios right. Here’s our general guide to the proper proportions for your French press by serving size:

1 Serving: 1 cup water (8 fluid ounces) — 2 tablespoons coffee beans (14 grams)

2 Servings: 2 cups water (16 fluid ounces) — ¼ cup coffee beans (28 grams)

4 Servings: 4 cups of water (32 fluid ounces) — 1/2 cup coffee beans (56 grams)

8 Servings: 8 cups of water (64 fluid ounces) — 1 cup coffee beans (112 grams)

Digital Kitchen Scale $14.95 ( $15.95 save 6% ) SHOP IT Amazon

Boiling Water: Boiling waterwarms the press before brewing and is essential to brewing the coffee. Don’t forget to let your boiling water sit for a minute before pouring it over your grounds to avoid scorching.

How to Make French Press Coffee Step-by-Step