We’re calling it now: 2020 is the year of the homemade eggnog.

You Can Thank Virginia (and George Washington) for Boozy Homemade Eggnog

Oh, eggnog. Creamy, decadent, and spectacularly seasonal, it’s easy to see why this dairy-based beverage has become a holiday staple.

Eggnog usually comes from the grocery store in jug form, only to be doctored with alcohol and garnishes at home. But that wasn’t always the case.

The story of eggnog can be traced back to English colonists, who transformed a hot British drink called posset (a mixture of eggs, milk, and ale or wine) by adding rum and bourbon—the spirits of the New World.

According to legend, George Washington added alcohol to traditional booze-free eggnog during winters at his Virginia estate, Mount Vernon. This boozy take on the drink came to be known as Virginia-style eggnog.

That’s right y’all, you have Old Dominion to thank for your favorite Christmas treat!

Before store-bought eggnog was an option, it was whipped up at home and served to Christmas guests in large bowls. While there are a number of iterations of the original Virginia-style ‘nog available today, nearly all of them involve egg yolks, a stand mixer, and milk, cream, sugar, and alcohol in various proportions.

Today, eating raw eggs like Washington would have done centuries ago, is a good way to contract salmonella. For that reason, we recommend our recipe, or The Virginia Egg Council’s recipe, which you can make in a microwave.