Great Cheap Wines at Costco to Stock Up for the Holidays (and How to Find Them)
Here Are Some Of Our Favorites:
Select the best bottles for holiday entertaining with a few helpful tip.
Kirkland Signature Champagne Brut
Cullen likes this $20 bottle for its price and dry, bubbly flavor. “When it comes to the Kirkland label, in our 100+ reviews of Kirkland wines over the years, we generally find them to be outstanding values,” he notes.
Paul Dolan Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon
It’ll be hard to find a better California cabernet for under $15. CostcoWineBlog.com gave the wine’s flavorful, medium-plus body 90 points.
2011 Kirkland Signature Ribera del Duero Gran Reserva
“Gran Reserva” is a classification in the world of Spanish wines that means the bottles must be aged for a certain amount of time and in a certain way by the winery before it’s available to the public. Noted by Cullen as one of the best Kirkland wines he’s ever had, this $12.99 Spanish wine earned 90 points in the blog’s review and is a must-buy if found it in stores
2016 Kirkland Signature Côtes du Rhône Villages
Another Kirkland brand favorite, this low-priced wine ($6.99 per bottle) delivers incredible flavor. Its smooth, spicy taste pairs well with food. You’ll want to stock up on this one.
Complicated Chardonnay Sonoma Coast
For the white wine lovers, opt for this $15.99 food-friendly Chardonnay. Guests will love its balanced oaky, floral flavors.