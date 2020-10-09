Six Teas to Take Us Into Fall

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Plus a few to get us in the holiday spirit a little early.

Y’all, it’s October. Can you feel that first hint of crispness in the air? Get out those chunky sweaters, slouchy booties, and let’s get comfy. Fall is my favorite season as it brings football, Halloween, Thanksgiving, and provides the perfect conditions for curling up in my favorite reading nook, with a great book and a warm and cozy cup of tea. I am always on the hunt for a new tea to try and I’ve rounded up several that I will be sipping this season as well as a few to get me into the holly, jolly, holiday spirit a little early. This year, don’t we all deserve to just live in a Hallmark movie, all the time? Here is a selection from The Republic of Tea you’ll want to stock the pantry with for the rest of the year.

Hibiscus Cranberry

If you can’t make up your mind which fall flavor is your favorite, this three-tin fall harvest stack is for you. The Hibiscus Cranberry is the standout for me and it tastes just like your grandmother’s cranberry sauce in tea form and pairs perfectly with a glazed doughnut. Also in the collection are Hot Apple Cider, and Pumpkin Spice.

Caramel Apple

This tea has a very pleasant floral meets apple scent to it and a mild apple flavor. Adding sugar will help bring out the caramel notes.

Golden Pumpkin

Golden Pumpkin truly feels like a warm cup of fall. It’s not a sharp, hit you in the taste buds kind of pumpkin-spice, but rather the flavor notes are more neutral, subtle, and this could be a good any time of day, cozy time sipper.

Bold Black Chai

Part of a trio set of chai teas, Bold Black Chai is a real winner that my sister Tam called “chai-wonderment.” This cup will provide a very bold punch of clove, black pepper, cinnamon, cardamom, and ginger. Shake things up a bit and swap this in for your usual breakfast brew. The set also includes Mushroom Cacao Chai and Bold Green Chai.

Red Hot Holiday

This vibrant, ruby red blend boasts a very floral forward flavor profile with a hint of cinnamon in the background. Since it’s already available, why wait to get into the holiday spirit?

Peppermint Bark

Speaking of holiday spirit, this three-pack is the perfect stocking stuffer for the tea lover on your list. All three of these teas—Peppermint Bark, Comfort & Joy, and Dream by the Fire are fantastic, but the standout has Peppermint Bark. My sister-in-law said it tasted just like an Andes Chocolate Mint and that it was a delightful surprise.

MacKenzie-Childs Royal Check Tea Kettle, 2-Qt.

Now, we here at Southern Living are big fans of the ease of an electric kettle, but there is something to be said for investing in a nice piece you can keep out on the stovetop even when we resume having company. We think that this gorgeous blue-checked kettle from Mackenzie-Childs is just the item to splurge on and we think you or the tea-drinker in your life definitely deserves it.