These Refreshing Lemonade Recipes Are Like a Sip of Sunshine
Lemonade, how we turn to thee. When the Southern heat starts getting to us, you’re there to offer a sweet, juicy respite from the sweat-inducing humidity. When the young ones are finished jumping around the water sprinklers in the backyard, you’re there to dribble down their chins. Lemonade, you’re awesome.
There is no bad time to sip on a glass of freshly squeezed lemonade—simple as that. It’s the perfect refreshment to have on hand for family gatherings, sunset porch hangs, weekends on the lake, days spent laying on the beach, and Saturday brunches. You can spike it, flavor it with juices (our favorite is watermelon!), make it an Arnold Palmer with tea, or just enjoy it over ice. You can even turn it into a sweet slice of cake or pie, if you’re feeling snacky.
Here are the most refreshing and easy lemonade recipes to whip up at home.
Spiked Watermelon Lemonade
This icy, pink-tinted drink is made for the shade. Classic lemonade gets an update with a splash of vodka and watermelon juice.
Frozen Lemonade
Look to this cross between homemade lemonade and a vanilla milkshake when the temperatures begin to skyrocket.
Strawberry-Lemonade Layer Cake
Say hello to the ultimate spring cake that brings on big smiles with every bite. It's made with tender lemony cake layers, a tangy strawberry-lemonade jam filling, and a dreamy strawberry frosting.
Big-Batch Cajun Lemonade
Citron (or lemon-flavored vodka) adds extra lemon tang to this summery cocktail. From there, light rum, one can of lemonade concentrate, and a dash of hot sauce give it the most interesting Cajun-inspired flair.
Big-Batch Spiked Arnold Palmers
It's a classic beverage for a reason, and you can stir up a big pitcher to sip on all afternoon—because the Southern heat calls for refills all around.
Strawberry Lemonade Pie
Fresh and cool, this tangy pie is as delicious as it is pretty. After mixing together largely store-bought ingredients, pop it in the fridge to ensure each bite is extra refreshing.
Sparkling Citrus Punch with Lemonade Ice Cubes
Get a double dose of lemony zing with this super citrusy, bubbly big-batch punch that's poured over colorful lemonade ice cubes.
Lemonade Iced Tea
A booze-free rendition of our favorite spiked Arnold Palmer, this recipe is a staple that's headed up the drink table of Southern bridal and baby showers for decades.
Strawberry Lemonade Cupcakes
Turn a box of cake mix into a sweet and tart strawberry-lemonade masterpiece. Each bite is as refreshing as a sip of lemonade.
Sparkling Elderflower Lemonade
Reminiscent of a blooming bouquet, elderflower liqueur adds a sweet, delicate, floral note to freshly squeezed lemonade. Basically, it's ready to take on spring and summer.
Sweet Tea-and-Lemonade Cake
Like an Arnold Palmer in a sheet cake, this recipe feels perfect for sharing and enjoying on any summer night.