These Refreshing Lemonade Recipes Are Like a Sip of Sunshine

By Kaitlyn Yarborough
May 12, 2021
Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Stylist: Christine Keely; Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall

Lemonade, how we turn to thee. When the Southern heat starts getting to us, you’re there to offer a sweet, juicy respite from the sweat-inducing humidity. When the young ones are finished jumping around the water sprinklers in the backyard, you’re there to dribble down their chins. Lemonade, you’re awesome. 

There is no bad time to sip on a glass of freshly squeezed lemonade—simple as that. It’s the perfect refreshment to have on hand for family gatherings, sunset porch hangs, weekends on the lake, days spent laying on the beach, and Saturday brunches. You can spike it, flavor it with juices (our favorite is watermelon!), make it an Arnold Palmer with tea, or just enjoy it over ice. You can even turn it into a sweet slice of cake or pie, if you’re feeling snacky. 

Here are the most refreshing and easy lemonade recipes to whip up at home. 

Start Slideshow

1 of 11

Spiked Watermelon Lemonade

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Cat Steele

Recipe: Spiked Watermelon Lemonade

This icy, pink-tinted drink is made for the shade. Classic lemonade gets an update with a splash of vodka and watermelon juice.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 11

Frozen Lemonade

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Melissa Gray; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford

Recipe: Frozen Lemonade

Look to this cross between homemade lemonade and a vanilla milkshake when the temperatures begin to skyrocket. 

3 of 11

Strawberry-Lemonade Layer Cake

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Recipe: Strawberry-Lemonade Layer Cake

Say hello to the ultimate spring cake that brings on big smiles with every bite. It's made with tender lemony cake layers, a tangy strawberry-lemonade jam filling, and a dreamy strawberry frosting.

Advertisement

4 of 11

Big-Batch Cajun Lemonade

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Stylist: Christine Keely; Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Big-Batch Cajun Lemonade

Citron (or lemon-flavored vodka) adds extra lemon tang to this summery cocktail. From there, light rum, one can of lemonade concentrate, and a dash of hot sauce give it the most interesting Cajun-inspired flair. 

5 of 11

Big-Batch Spiked Arnold Palmers

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Big-Batch Spiked Arnold Palmers

It's a classic beverage for a reason, and you can stir up a big pitcher to sip on all afternoon—because the Southern heat calls for refills all around. 

6 of 11

Strawberry Lemonade Pie

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Strawberry Lemonade Pie

Fresh and cool, this tangy pie is as delicious as it is pretty. After mixing together largely store-bought ingredients, pop it in the fridge to ensure each bite is extra refreshing.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 11

Sparkling Citrus Punch with Lemonade Ice Cubes

Credit: Photographer Victor Protasio Food Stylist: Torie Cox Prop Stylist: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Sparkling Citrus Punch with Lemonade Ice Cubes

Get a double dose of lemony zing with this super citrusy, bubbly big-batch punch that's poured over colorful lemonade ice cubes.

8 of 11

Lemonade Iced Tea

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Lemonade Iced Tea

A booze-free rendition of our favorite spiked Arnold Palmer, this recipe is a staple that's headed up the drink table of Southern bridal and baby showers for decades. 

9 of 11

Strawberry Lemonade Cupcakes

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Melissa Gray Prop Stylist: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Strawberry Lemonade Cupcakes

Turn a box of cake mix into a sweet and tart strawberry-lemonade masterpiece. Each bite is as refreshing as a sip of lemonade. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 11

Sparkling Elderflower Lemonade

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller

Recipe: Sparkling Elderflower Lemonade

Reminiscent of a blooming bouquet, elderflower liqueur adds a sweet, delicate, floral note to freshly squeezed lemonade. Basically, it's ready to take on spring and summer. 

11 of 11

Sweet Tea-and-Lemonade Cake

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Sweet Tea-and-Lemonade Cake

Like an Arnold Palmer in a sheet cake, this recipe feels perfect for sharing and enjoying on any summer night.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Kaitlyn Yarborough