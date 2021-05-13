These Refreshing Lemonade Recipes Are Like a Sip of Sunshine

Lemonade, how we turn to thee. When the Southern heat starts getting to us, you’re there to offer a sweet, juicy respite from the sweat-inducing humidity. When the young ones are finished jumping around the water sprinklers in the backyard, you’re there to dribble down their chins. Lemonade, you’re awesome.

There is no bad time to sip on a glass of freshly squeezed lemonade—simple as that. It’s the perfect refreshment to have on hand for family gatherings, sunset porch hangs, weekends on the lake, days spent laying on the beach, and Saturday brunches. You can spike it, flavor it with juices (our favorite is watermelon!), make it an Arnold Palmer with tea, or just enjoy it over ice. You can even turn it into a sweet slice of cake or pie, if you’re feeling snacky.

Here are the most refreshing and easy lemonade recipes to whip up at home.