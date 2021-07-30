These Sweet Tea Julep Pops Are the Boozy Treat Your Pool Day Needs

It's summer in the South, so as sure as the sky is blue, it's hot outside. Really, really hot. "Hot as blue blazes," as Mama would say. That means we're taking every strategic action we can to keep our cool. From sticking to oven-free recipes to investing in cooling fans for every corner of the house, Southerners know how to avoid the heat and humidity.

Recently, we reached into the Southern Living archives and found our new favorite go-to way to chill out—Sweet Tea Julep Pops. I'm going to repeat that so it can sink in…Sweet. Tea. Julep. Pops. Much like Joey listing the ingredients of Rachel's "traditional English trifle" on that episode of Friends ("I mean, what's not to like? Custard, good. Jam, good. Meat, good!"), sweet tea, mint juleps, and popsicles: all good!

We've combined these two Southern favorites before (looking at you, Big Batch Mint Tea Juleps), but turning them into a popsicle? Pure, Southern genius. These Sweet Tea Julep Pops couldn't be easier to prepare; the most difficult step is waiting for them to freeze! You don't even need to buy a popsicle mold (but if you want to, this is the one we recommend).

In the summer, kids get the thrill of hearing the ice cream truck jingle down the road and running to the sidewalk to enjoy a chilled sweet. While there's no song that signals the arrival of these adults-only treats (though we suggest "It's 5 O'Clock Somewhere"), you'll get the same excitement when you open the freezer to these Sweet Tea Julep Pops.

Get the Recipe: Sweet Tea Julep Pops