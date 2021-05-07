It’s Time to Break Out These Retro Rum Punch Recipes

By Southern Living Editors
May 07, 2021
Credit: Jennifer Causey

When you arrive at a family gathering or holiday dinner, you know it’s going to be a good time when you see the vintage punch bowl next to the appetizer spread. This year, we’re revisiting some of our favorite rum punch recipes to fill them. From holiday classics like milk punch and eggnog to new favorites like our Watermelon-Ginger Mojitos and Pineapple-Coconut Fizz, we have a rum punch recipe for every season. Our refreshing summer rum punch recipes will quickly become your go-to porch cocktail, and tropical flavors will transport you directly to a sandy beach. Introduce your family to our Thanksgiving rum punch, and it will immediately become a tradition. Whether you enjoy dark rum, light rum, spiced drinks, or fruity drinks, there’s a rum punch recipe for every Southerner. It’s time to mix up your house drink with these fun rum punch recipes. Mama’s vintage punch bowl has been gathering dust too long.

Sparkling Rum Punch

Credit: Jim Franco; Styling: Lydia Degaris Pursell

Recipe: Sparkling Rum Punch

You need just four ingredients for your new signature holiday cocktail.

Pitcher Mojitos

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Pitcher Mojitos

If mojitos are your go-to summer sipper, make them for the neighbors, too, with this big-batch recipe.

Retro Rum Punch

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller

Recipe: Retro Rum Punch

This fruity cocktail was made with the holidays in mind, so it deserves your favorite glassware. 

Thanksgiving Punch

Credit: Photo: Alison Gootee; Styling: Suzonne Stirling

Recipe: Thanksgiving Punch

Kick off your Turkey Day with a cup of chilled, spiced punch that looks beautiful, too. 

Southern Planter's Punch

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Southern Planter's Punch

This tea-based cocktail was made for summer afternoons on the porch or patio.

Milk Punch

Credit: Cedric Angeles

Recipe: Milk Punch

There are plenty of iterations of this classic Christmas cocktail, but this one includes dark rum for an even richer taste.

4th of July Punch

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: 4th of July Punch

This festive, summery punch can actually be made with vodka, rum, or tequila, depending your preference!

Watermelon-Ginger Mojitos

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Watermelon-Ginger Mojitos

This incredibly refreshing pitcher cocktail couldn’t be prettier for sunset happy hour at the beach.

Pineapple-Coconut Fizz

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Pineapple-Coconut Fizz

The combination of pineapple, coconut, and rum in this cocktail will make you feel like you're on vacation, even if you're sitting in a lawn chair at home.

Alan Jackson’s Eggnog

Credit: AJ's Good Time Bar

Recipe: Alan Jackson’s Eggnog

This holiday must-have is oh-so-creamy and beautiful when topped with a little fresh nutmeg.

