It’s Time to Break Out These Retro Rum Punch Recipes
When you arrive at a family gathering or holiday dinner, you know it’s going to be a good time when you see the vintage punch bowl next to the appetizer spread. This year, we’re revisiting some of our favorite rum punch recipes to fill them. From holiday classics like milk punch and eggnog to new favorites like our Watermelon-Ginger Mojitos and Pineapple-Coconut Fizz, we have a rum punch recipe for every season. Our refreshing summer rum punch recipes will quickly become your go-to porch cocktail, and tropical flavors will transport you directly to a sandy beach. Introduce your family to our Thanksgiving rum punch, and it will immediately become a tradition. Whether you enjoy dark rum, light rum, spiced drinks, or fruity drinks, there’s a rum punch recipe for every Southerner. It’s time to mix up your house drink with these fun rum punch recipes. Mama’s vintage punch bowl has been gathering dust too long.
Sparkling Rum Punch
You need just four ingredients for your new signature holiday cocktail.
Pitcher Mojitos
If mojitos are your go-to summer sipper, make them for the neighbors, too, with this big-batch recipe.
Retro Rum Punch
This fruity cocktail was made with the holidays in mind, so it deserves your favorite glassware.
Thanksgiving Punch
Kick off your Turkey Day with a cup of chilled, spiced punch that looks beautiful, too.
Southern Planter's Punch
This tea-based cocktail was made for summer afternoons on the porch or patio.
Milk Punch
There are plenty of iterations of this classic Christmas cocktail, but this one includes dark rum for an even richer taste.
4th of July Punch
This festive, summery punch can actually be made with vodka, rum, or tequila, depending your preference!
Watermelon-Ginger Mojitos
This incredibly refreshing pitcher cocktail couldn’t be prettier for sunset happy hour at the beach.
Pineapple-Coconut Fizz
The combination of pineapple, coconut, and rum in this cocktail will make you feel like you're on vacation, even if you're sitting in a lawn chair at home.
Alan Jackson’s Eggnog
This holiday must-have is oh-so-creamy and beautiful when topped with a little fresh nutmeg.