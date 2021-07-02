Ina Garten's 4th of July Sangria Is Light, Refreshing, and Perfect for Parties
The cocktail your July 4th menu has been missing.
When it comes to delicious yet approachable cocktails, there's nobody we trust more than Ina Garten. The Barefoot Contessa is known for her fun-loving (and oversized) cocktail tutorials on Instagram, and her latest demo doesn't disappoint.
The celebrity chef took to Instagram Thursday to show us how to make her Summer Rosé Sangria, a light, refreshing, and simple cocktail she describes as perfect for July 4th celebrations.
"After this past year, I like to remind myself that there is still so much to celebrate. My Summer Rosé Sangria is here to help! It's refreshing and delicious and so easy to make," Garten captioned the demo. "And all the fruit makes it good for you, right? Happy 4th of July!"
"It's the Fourth of July and it feels like everyone is crawling out of their caves, and I think we need a celebratory cocktail," Garten begins.
"It's really light, refreshing, fruity, and everyone will love it," she adds—not that we weren't sold on it the moment we saw her standing in her kitchen with a pitcher at the ready.
Garten's recipe requires a whole bottle of rosé, pomegranate juice, lemon juice, fresh fruit, cognac, sugar, a splash of Grand Marnier, a little bit of patience, and plenty of ice.
Cheers, y'all!