Cocktails to Make Every Month in 2021

If there was ever a time to kick back and relax with a drink, it’d be this year. Let us introduce you to 12 of our favorite cocktail recipes to try each month this year. With an emphasis on seasonal ingredients and flavors, you’ll be sure to find one fit for any time of the year.

You can never go wrong with classic cocktail recipes but every once in a while, you need some inspiration to spice things up. These recipes offer easy twists on favorites like springtime mint juleps and boozy winter hot chocolate. You may just fall in love with our Cucumber-Honeydew Cooler and make it your new signature summer refresher. If you’re short on cocktail ideas for your next happy hour, this list will offer welcome inspiration. We’ve got plenty of delicious drinks to keep you cool on hot summer nights and warm on chilly winter evenings.