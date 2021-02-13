Cocktails to Make Every Month in 2021
If there was ever a time to kick back and relax with a drink, it’d be this year. Let us introduce you to 12 of our favorite cocktail recipes to try each month this year. With an emphasis on seasonal ingredients and flavors, you’ll be sure to find one fit for any time of the year.
You can never go wrong with classic cocktail recipes but every once in a while, you need some inspiration to spice things up. These recipes offer easy twists on favorites like springtime mint juleps and boozy winter hot chocolate. You may just fall in love with our Cucumber-Honeydew Cooler and make it your new signature summer refresher. If you’re short on cocktail ideas for your next happy hour, this list will offer welcome inspiration. We’ve got plenty of delicious drinks to keep you cool on hot summer nights and warm on chilly winter evenings.
January: Boozy Buttermint White Hot Chocolate
Instead of regular cocoa powder, this hot chocolate is made with chopped white chocolate, vanilla, and buttermints. Spike with spiced rum or Irish cream.
February: Cherry Bourbon Cheerwine
This adult version of cherry coke is a sweet treat that's perfectly colored for your Valentine’s Day celebration. Garnish with a lemon round and maraschino cherry.
March: Clementine Whiskey Sour
Although sour, the whiskey and simple syrup offset the tart flavor of this drink with their sweetness.
April: Papaya- Strawberry Cocktail
Muddle papaya, strawberries, and mint before adding in tequila, orange juice, simple syrup, and lime juice.
May: Mint Julep Slush
Toast to Derby season with this refreshing slush twist on the classic bourbon drink.
June: Lavender-Plum Shrub
Prepare this shrub, a sweet vinegar-like concoction, a few days in advance so the flavors can set in. It can be stored for up to a month and used whenever you’re in the mood for a cocktail.
July: Honeysuckle Lemonade Cocktail
Four ingredients come together to form the perfect combination of sweet and tangy in this refreshing summer cocktail.
August: Summer Cobbler Cocktail
Fresh blackberries are highlighted in this cool whiskey drink. A sprig of mint adds a fresh dash of flavor as a garnish.
September: Cucumber-Honeydew Cooler
This fruit and vegetable combo is everything you need for a refreshing and out-of-the-box late-summer recipe.
October: Caramel Apple Sangria
This bright and tangy drink is balanced with sweet notes from the butterscotch or caramel schnapps.
November: Maple Bourbon Smash
The flavor of bourbon is enhanced in this cocktail recipe thanks to the addition of sage, fresh lemon, and maple syrup in this fall recipe.
December: Gingered Seelbach Cocktail
Ring in the New Year with this recipe inspired by the pre-Prohibition era when champagne was often the go-to apéritif.