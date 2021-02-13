Cocktails to Make Every Month in 2021

By Sierra Guardiola
February 13, 2021
Credit: Cedric Angeles; Prop Styling: Thom Driver

If there was ever a time to kick back and relax with a drink, it’d be this year. Let us introduce you to 12 of our favorite cocktail recipes to try each month this year. With an emphasis on seasonal ingredients and flavors, you’ll be sure to find one fit for any time of the year.

You can never go wrong with classic cocktail recipes but every once in a while, you need some inspiration to spice things up. These recipes offer easy twists on favorites like springtime mint juleps and boozy winter hot chocolate. You may just fall in love with our Cucumber-Honeydew Cooler and make it your new signature summer refresher. If you’re short on cocktail ideas for your next happy hour, this list will offer welcome inspiration. We’ve got plenty of delicious drinks to keep you cool on hot summer nights and warm on chilly winter evenings.

Start Slideshow

1 of 12

January: Boozy Buttermint White Hot Chocolate

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Boozy Buttermint White Hot Chocolate

Instead of regular cocoa powder, this hot chocolate is made with chopped white chocolate, vanilla, and buttermints. Spike with spiced rum or Irish cream.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 12

February: Cherry Bourbon Cheerwine

Credit: Becky Luigart Stayner

Recipe: Cherry Bourbon Cheerwine

This adult version of cherry coke is a sweet treat that's perfectly colored for your Valentine’s Day celebration. Garnish with a lemon round and maraschino cherry.

3 of 12

March: Clementine Whiskey Sour

Credit: Cedric Angeles; Prop Styling: Thom Driver

Recipe: Clementine Whiskey Sour

Although sour, the whiskey and simple syrup offset the tart flavor of this drink with their sweetness.

Advertisement

4 of 12

April: Papaya- Strawberry Cocktail

Credit: Wynn Myers; Prop Styling: Lauren Smith Ford

Recipe: Papaya- Strawberry Cocktail

Muddle papaya, strawberries, and mint before adding in tequila, orange juice, simple syrup, and lime juice.

5 of 12

May: Mint Julep Slush

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Mint Julep Slush

Toast to Derby season with this refreshing slush twist on the classic bourbon drink.

6 of 12

June: Lavender-Plum Shrub

Credit: Photo: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Lavender-Plum Shrub

Prepare this shrub, a sweet vinegar-like concoction, a few days in advance so the flavors can set in. It can be stored for up to a month and used whenever you’re in the mood for a cocktail.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 12

July: Honeysuckle Lemonade Cocktail

Credit: Walden

Recipe: Honeysuckle Lemonade Cocktail

Four ingredients come together to form the perfect combination of sweet and tangy in this refreshing summer cocktail.

8 of 12

August: Summer Cobbler Cocktail

Credit: Helen Norman; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Marian Cooper Cairns

Recipe: Summer Cobbler Cocktail

Fresh blackberries are highlighted in this cool whiskey drink. A sprig of mint adds a fresh dash of flavor as a garnish.

9 of 12

September: Cucumber-Honeydew Cooler

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Cucumber-Honeydew Cooler

This fruit and vegetable combo is everything you need for a refreshing and out-of-the-box late-summer recipe.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 12

October: Caramel Apple Sangria

Credit: Photo: Alison Miksch, Food styling: Erin Merhar; Prop styling: Prissy Lee

Recipe: Caramel Apple Sangria 

This bright and tangy drink is balanced with sweet notes from the butterscotch or caramel schnapps. 

11 of 12

November: Maple Bourbon Smash

Credit: Becky Luigart Stayner

Recipe: Maple Bourbon Smash

The flavor of bourbon is enhanced in this cocktail recipe thanks to the addition of sage, fresh lemon, and maple syrup in this fall recipe.

12 of 12

December: Gingered Seelbach Cocktail

Credit: Becky Luigart Stayner

Recipe: Gingered Seelbach Cocktail

Ring in the New Year with this recipe inspired by the pre-Prohibition era when champagne was often the go-to apéritif.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Sierra Guardiola