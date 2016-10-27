15 Champagne Cocktails for Making Happy Hour Feel Extra Fancy

By Southern Living Editors
Updated August 27, 2021
Credit: Southern Living

It's time to pop open the bubbly and celebrate these creative Champagne cocktails. Morning mimosas are always a favorite when it comes to Champagne cocktails, but these recipes are great for all types of happy hour concoctions. We're talking porch-sipping refreshers and even wintertime wonders that will make your next happy hour feel extra special without any of the hassle. We love the addition of this trusty ingredient as it adds a little fizz to any drink and dresses up so many of your favorite cocktail recipes. Just a splash of Champagne can make your cocktail feel a bit more elegant thanks to the festive fizz. While Champagne may feel fancy, these fast and few-ingredient recipes will show you that it can be used any time of the year. Grab your favorite bottle of bubbly and get mixing on these deliciously simple recipes that are good for toasting year-round.

Elderflower-Champagne Cocktail

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Styling: Katie Jacobs

Recipe: Elderflower-Champagne Cocktail

This springtime drink uses floral elderflower liqueur and brut rosé Champagne to create a rosy-hued cocktail.

Gingered Seelbach Cocktail

Credit: Becky Luigart Stayner

Recipe: Gingered Seelbach Cocktail

This vintage-inspired drink has the perfect mix of fizz and flavor thanks to the combination of Champagne, bourbon, and ginger liqueur.

French 75 Cocktail

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: French 75 Cocktail

A poolside favorite that is easy to make and absolutely refreshing.

Big Batch Bourbon Ginger Ale Punch

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Big Batch Bourbon Ginger Ale Punch

Double or even triple this recipe so all your guests can enjoy a glass of this punch.

Grapefruit-Rosemary Mimosas

Credit: Photographer Jennifer Causey, Prop Stylist Lindsey Lower, Food Stylist Torie Cox

Recipe: Grapefruit-Rosemary Mimosas

A sprig of rosemary and a grapefruit wedge garnish these pretty drinks.

Lemon-Basil Spritzer

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Lemon-Basil Spritzer

This refreshing drink dazzles any crowd with its fresh flavor and gorgeous garnish.

Cranberry Sangría Punch

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Karin Olsen; Food Styling: William Smith

Recipe: Cranberry Sangría Punch

Try this spin on sangria that's perfect for winter soirees.

Champagne Punch

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Champagne Punch

Five minutes and four ingredients are all it takes to make this celebration-worthy punch.

Pomegranate Champagne Cocktail

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Pomegranate Champagne Cocktail

Pomegranate champagne cocktails are a pretty and festive drink for any special occasion. Pomegranate juice is available in the refrigerated juice section or produce section of the grocery store. Turbinado is a raw, very coarse sugar with a mild brown sugar taste. Find it with other sugars. We found the rock candy stirrers at an import store that carries wines and specialty food items.

Blushing Mimosas

Credit: Ralph

Recipe: Blushing Mimosas

The classic mimosa is equal parts orange juice and Champagne. In this recipe, pineapple juice and grenadine add a twist of flavor and color.

Berry Bubbly Punch

Credit: Photo: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Berry Bubbly Punch

This recipe is adapted from a Champagne punch found in the first-ever cocktail book published in the United States in 1862, The Bartender's Guide by Jerry Thomas.

Champagne and Cranberries

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Champagne and Cranberries

Meet the Champagne Cocktail that every guest will enjoy.

The Corduroy Jacket

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: The Corduroy Jacket

The Corduroy Jacket, our retro-inspired cocktail, features Angostura bitters, cognac, and sparkling apple cider. For a slightly more potent version of this cocktail, substitute hard cider or champagne for the sparkling apple cider.

Black Currant Champagne

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner

Recipe: Black Currant Champagne

Black Currant Champagne is as simple as filling a glass with equal parts Champagne and black currant nectar. Don't forget to garnish this spritzer with fresh blackberries.

Mint-Champagne Shrub

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Mint-Champagne Shrub

Shrub cocktails get their tart pucker from that touch of vinegar.

By Southern Living Editors