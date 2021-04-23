Welcome, Sunjoy! Popular Off-Menu Beverage of Sweet Tea and Lemonade Joins Chick-fil-A's Official Menu
Who's been ordering this one off-menu for years?
You're a Southerner. We're going to go out on a limb and guess you like sweet tea. And lemonade. Maybe you sometimes even buy that delightful combination of sweet tea and lemonade when you order from Chick-fil-A. If you do, you're certainly in good company, as the mixing of these two beverages is a popular move at the fast food chain. (Another great off-menu beverage choice? A Frosted Soda.)
Well, the Chick has finally read our minds: they've added this superb beverage to their menu, and even come up with a catchy new name for it, "Sunjoy." The popular, off-menu drink officially joins the menu next week and is described as "a refreshing combination of our regular Chick-fil-A Lemonade and Freshly-Brewed Sweetened Iced Tea," per an article published on the company's blog, The Chicken Wire. "Although it has never been officially featured on menus, the combination of these two beverages has become one of the most popular drink orders at Chick-fil-A restaurants," the post continues.
When it comes to the drink name's inspiration, Chick-fil-A explains that they landed on Sunjoy because it combines two of their favorite words, sunshine and enjoy. "We like to say that even the look of a Sunjoy tea lemonade evokes a sunbeam, with its amber-orange color and light reflection," the blog post reads, adding that you can customize the beverage by swapping in their Unsweetened Iced Tea and/or Diet Lemonade as desired.
Sunjoy will be available in restaurants in 16-ounce bottles or by the gallon, and you can also order it through Chick-fil-A catering.
As if we needed another excuse to order Chick-fil-A. Be sure to tell all your Arnold Palmer loving friends to test-drive the Sunjoy. We have a feeling this refreshing sipper is going to be our new favorite, or rather, our old favorite, with a spiffy new name.