The Best Canned Ranch Water To Throw In Your Cooler This Summer Comes from Austin, Texas
No surprise there.
We're already calling it. Ranch water is going to be the drink of the summer. Haven't heard of the fizzy tequila cocktail? For starters, it hails from Texas and is perhaps the most popular bar order and house cocktail throughout the state, especially in the summertime. And who wouldn't entrust a Texan with finding the best way to cool down in 100-degree heat? We'll take their word for it.
If you've never tasted or made the tequila-based drink before, know that it's insanely simple, requiring just three ingredients. The tequila of your choice, a heavy hand of lime juice, and Topo Chico. Plus, of course, lots of ice. We let you in on the best basic Texas Ranch Water recipe ever here, but if you're more of a grab-it-and-go type of drinker, we've got the best canned ranch water to throw into your cooler, pack into your fridge, and share with all your pals this summer. You know, for the sake of keeping cool.
Believe it or not, it's pretty hard to find high-quality, authentic ranch waters on the beer and seltzer aisle, until recently. Based out of Austin, Texas, Ranch Rider Spirits Co. launched in January 2020 with a perfectly balanced, no-fuss canned ranch water that hits all of the right notes, and it's as Texas as it gets. The brand's rallying cry: "Leave hard seltzer in the dust. Drink something real." Their version of Texas Ranch Water contains only sparkling water, fresh-squeezed lime juice, and reposado tequila—as it should. They keep it simple, which is actually what makes it taste way better than any other canned ranch water on the market so far.
In addition to the classic Ranch Water cocktail, Ranch Rider Spirits Co. also offers three more canned craft cocktails: Tequila Paloma (made with reposado tequila, sparkling water, and fresh-squeezed lime, grapefruit, and orange juices); The Chilton (made with vodka, sparkling water, fresh-squeezed lemon juice, and sea salt); and just-launched The Buck (made with vodka, sparkling water, fresh-squeezed lime juice, and ginger).
Originally, you could only find Ranch Rider cans in select locations surrounding Austin, Texas. Now, the brand has launched availability in more states, including Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Louisiana, and throughout Texas—just ahead of summer. Perfect timing, no? See the store locator here.
Why snag canned ranch water when you can easily make the smooth-sipping cocktail with just three ingredients? It's portable, shareable, stress-free for those who don't fancy themselves home bartenders, and can be piled into a cooler that's headed to a backyard cookout, outdoor concert, lake day, beach trip, or anywhere else you might find a hankering for something ice-cold to sip on in the summer heat. It doesn't hurt that the cans look pretty cool, too. Cheers!