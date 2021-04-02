Secret Menu Alert! Former Chick-fil-A Employee Reveals You Can Order Frosted Sodas with Icedream
We totally want to try a Frosted Dr. Pepper or Frosted Coke now.
Surprise: It's not just Frosted Coffee and Frosted Lemonade —"Frosted" is the term Chick-fil-A uses when a beverage is made with their signature Icedream frozen dessert—you can order at The Chick. Little did we know, there's a whole world of Frosted beverages out there for us to enjoy.
In a recent TikTok video from Brooke Anderson, the former Chick-fil-A employee reveals this
"secret menu" tip, explaining that you can order any of Chick-fil-A's soda options "Frosted" to transform your carbonated beverage into a dessert-like experience.
"You can get any of their sodas 'Frosted,'" she shares. "Not just Frosted Lemonade or Frosted Coffee. Also, you can ask them to add the strawberry purée to the lemonade, and then you can get a Frosted Strawberry Lemonade. But so many people love the Frosted Dr. Pepper, Frosted Coke, Frosted Fanta, Frosted Powerade." To prove her point, she orders a Frosted Dr. Pepper, and picks it up on-camera for fans to marvel at with their own eyes and rumbling bellies. Pretty neat, right? Despite being Chick-fil-A superfans, we'll be the first to admit we had no idea about this one.
In Anderson's video she also says that you can get pebble ice at Chick-fil-A, a perhaps little-known menu offering that's available for $2 for a five-pound bag. Watch the full video below.
It's worth noting that Anderson is based in Utah and these off-menu Frosted beverages may not be available at all Chick-fil-A locations. Considering Salt Lake City, Utah, Chick-fil-As are currently testing a Butterscotch Crumble Milkshake, we hope she has the chance to drive to one of those outposts, sample the new beverage, and report back.
Alright, it's officially Frosted Coke O'clock for us. The happiest of happy hour drinks we can think of right about now. Bottoms up.