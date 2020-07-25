Our Favorite Teapots To Add To Your Kitchen
Instantly upgrade teatime with a new teapot.
If you're a tea connoisseur, having the right teapot will help make crafting the perfect brew at home a little easier. Not to be confused with tea kettles, which are just used for boiling water, teapots are used to steep tea before serving. These teapots will make you look forward to your morning or nighttime cup of tea even more than you already do now.
Before picking out a new teapot, it's important to take into account how you'd like to be able to prepare your tea. Some teapots are simply for steeping while some are also safe to use on the stovetop, in the microwave, or both. If you want the ability to make looseleaf teas in your teapot, it's also important to make sure it has the ability to function as an infuser. Here are our favorite teapots on the market right now.
Best Teapot: Teabloom Stovetop & Microwave Safe Glass Teapot
Teapot Set: Tulip Tea-For-One Set
Teapot with Infuser: Hiware Glass Teapot with Removable Infuser
Stainless Steel Teapot: Venloy Stainless Steel Teapot
Porcelain Teapot: Sweese Teapot, Porcelain Tea Pot with Stainless Steel Infuser
Cute Teapot: Botanica Teapot
Not only is this glass teapot beautiful but it's also safe to use on the stovetop and in the microwave. It has earned the top spot on Amazon’s best-sellers list and it's easy to see why.
BUY IT: $22.99; amazon.com
This hand-painted set has everything you need to steep and enjoy an individual cup of tea. It's both microwave and dishwasher safe.
BUY IT: $38; anthropologie.com
An ergonomic easy-to-hold handle and no-drip spout making pouring yourself a cup of tea effortless. It can be used with or without the removable infuser.
BUY IT: $22.99; amazon.com
BUY IT: $14.99; amazon.com
Stainless steel is rust resistant and also heat resistant to help prevent burns. This teapot is available in two sizes. The smaller will hold 4 cups and the larger will hold 6.
BUY IT: $21.99; amazon.com
Pro-grade porcelain makes this teapot safe for use in the microwave. It's available in five solid color options: red, navy, white, steel blue, and turquoise.
BUY IT: $68; anthropologie.com
Gold accents and a hand-painted floral print make this teapot almost too pretty to use. This company-worthy pot is the perfect excuse to have your girlfriends over for afternoon teatime.