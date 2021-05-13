The Best Summer Wines for Sipping Outside, According to Southern Sommeliers

Lydia Kirkoski of Copper Vine in New Orleans recommends Vinho Verde style wines. "During the summer, I look for light bodied, refreshing wines with some tone of flair. Vinho Verde wines have been my most recent bottle of choice," she says.

The term “Vinho Verde” refers to the Minho region of Portugal where these wines are produced. Vinho Verde, which translates to “green wine,” is a landscape of rolling hills home to lush vineyards and historic, family-run wineries. This region produces some of the best value wines in the world, typically well under $20 a bottle.

Balanced tart and supple fruit create the base of the flavor profile, and you can expect ripe flavors of grapefruit, lemon, pear, and melon. These wines are light, crisp, and aromatic. The palates are clean and fresh with soft herbaceous tones. Their delicate effervescence combined with clean and crisp flavors makes wines from Vinho Verde the perfect option for days outside. "Vinho Verde is a great pairing for seafood and lighter vegetable dishes," recommends Kirkoski. "My favorite producer for wines of this style is Broadbent Vinho Verde."

