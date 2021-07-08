The Best Types of Teas To Drink If You're Trying to Cut Down on Coffee
There are many compelling reasons to drink tea, whether you're interested in kicking your caffeine addiction to the curb, trying to find a healthy daytime drink other than water, or want something warm and cozy to sip on before bedtime. Not to mention, most herbal teas are chock-full of good-for-you vitamins and antioxidants. Just one morning mug can serve you a slew of health benefits, from reducing internal inflammation to detoxing (and de-bloating!) to naturally cutting down anxiety, thanks to L-theanine, an amino acid found in many teas.
No matter your reason for giving any of these tea bags a try, you're guaranteed to reap some goodness from them. For those who dislike coffee or want to give up coffee, we've included the best caffeinated teas that'll give you just enough kick without any jitters. For those who want to ditch caffeine altogether, we've included caffeine-free herbal teas that'll start any health journey. With a squeeze of lemon and dollop of honey, you're set with a new favorite beverage.
Here are the best types of teas to try in 2021.
Green Tea
Caffeinated
One of the healthiest beverages on the planet, steeped green tea is abundant in antioxidants that reduce inflammation, contains L-theanine (which is both calming and has been said to boost brain function), and is a natural superfood that helps to balance blood sugar levels. Plus, it's one of the teas featuring the highest concentration of caffeine.
Peppermint Tea
Caffeine-free
This tea is known for being the therapist of teas. As in, it's very calming and chock-full of brain- and emotion-soothing benefits. A popular nighttime tea (thanks to containing zero caffeine), peppermint tea helps with digestion, as well as aids in settling an upset stomach and reducing bloat. Moreover, it tastes like a cozy winter snuggle.
Earl Grey
Caffeinated
Technically, this goes for the whole black tea family (such as English Breakfast), not just Earl Grey. However, you might just save the basic bags for your sweet tea pitcher, and indulge in Earl Grey for your morning mug. It has a hint of citrus, thanks to the addition of bergamot oil. It makes a great option for those who want to ease out of coffee without totally giving up caffeine.
Ginger Tea
Caffeine-free
Say hello to bloat's biggest enemy — and indigestion, too. Ginger tea is incredibly soothing and boasts very effective detoxing abilities. It tastes warm and slightly spicy, and it's also great when paired with lemon and honey. Ginger tea is known to be extra beneficial for those experiencing a cold, sinus allergies, a headache, stomach discomfort, or nausea. But really, it's a secret weapon to have on hand after a weekend of over-indulgence.
Matcha
Caffeinated
The most caffeinated option available, matcha is technically the same as green tea — but instead of just steeping tea leaves in water, you're actually consuming it whole in the form of matcha powder. However, it's also a really powerful superfood, which makes it even more compelling as a switch for dehydrating coffee. Expect healthy features that range from high levels of antioxidants (that fight off cancer and reduce inflammation) to L-theanine, an amino acid that has been shown to reduce stress. So you're getting almost the same amount of caffeine as cup of coffee, but without the jitters and with a whole slew of other benefits. (You can even make it into a matcha latte by adding your favorite milk.)
Hibiscus Tea
Caffeine-free
With a robust flavor that's both tart and fruity, hibiscus tea certainly isn't your basic mug of steeped tea leaves. It's got some extra zing and taste that makes it ideal for those who don't prefer the taste of tea and are looking for a substitute to more sugary beverages throughout the day. It's great served both cold and hot, and it has been said to help lower blood pressure and boost the immune system (thanks to vitamin C and iron).
Chamomile Tea
Caffeine-free
Consider this your new sleepy-time tea, but you can drink it just as easily as your hot beverage in the morning, too. It's a favorite bedtime tea thanks to an antioxidant called apigenin, which can help decrease anxiety and initiate sleep. It doesn't contain caffeine, but offers a more robust flavor than more mild teas like green and ginger — which means you might get a slightly more coffee-related fix taste-wise.
Pu-erh Tea
Caffeinated
Another high-caffeine option on the list, this ancient tea traditionally hails from China. It has a deep, rich flavor that many consider earthy, and the tea leaves are fermented before being brewed with water. It's a popular nighttime steep, since it pairs well with indulgent dessert flavors and can help aid in digestion. Since it's a robust flavor, it's often consumed as a blend with sweet complimentary flavors like coconut, cocoa, or caramel also included.
Dandelion Tea
Caffeine-free
Perhaps one of the most, er, gut-friendly teas in the roundup (dandelion greens are rich in fiber and prebiotics), dandelion tea is a favorite for those who want to de-bloat, detox, or soothe any IBS-related issues. It's rife in vitamins, including vitamin A, which helps to support vision and plays a critical role in immune health. This makes a great option to sip on throughout the day.
