The Best Types of Teas To Drink If You're Trying to Cut Down on Coffee

Matcha

Caffeinated

The most caffeinated option available, matcha is technically the same as green tea — but instead of just steeping tea leaves in water, you're actually consuming it whole in the form of matcha powder. However, it's also a really powerful superfood, which makes it even more compelling as a switch for dehydrating coffee. Expect healthy features that range from high levels of antioxidants (that fight off cancer and reduce inflammation) to L-theanine, an amino acid that has been shown to reduce stress. So you're getting almost the same amount of caffeine as cup of coffee, but without the jitters and with a whole slew of other benefits. (You can even make it into a matcha latte by adding your favorite milk.)

