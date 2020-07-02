Take Taco Tuesday Up a Notch with Amazon's Best-Selling Margarita Machine

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If you can make it through a sweltering summer day by the pool without something frozen, we salute you. Around here, that’s some kind of superpower. For the rest of us, a frozen margarita is a poolside perk we’ll practically never turn down. Even without a pool, if someone’s offering, we’re sipping.

The classic margarita is a favorite among cocktail connoisseurs for a reason: It’s the salty-sweet spirit that can slash through the thickest humidity to bring you instant relief. And while the frozen treat isn't too hard to make at home, margarita enthusiasts will tell you that a regular old blender won’t always cut it. When it comes to the best homemade frozen margarita, it’s all about consistency and serving capacity–something best achieved by a dedicated margarita machine.

Our pick? The Margaritaville Bahamas Frozen Concoction Maker…and more than 500 Amazon reviewers agree. Straight from the expertise of Jimmy Buffet’s Margaritaville, this machine not only features a no-brainer mixing tool that shows you the exact measurements you need for margaritas, piña coladas, and daiquiris, but it also gets the job done with an automatic shave and blend cycle that mixes in just the right about of ice based on the ingredients you’ve added. Most importantly, it has the right blades to get the job done with frothy ease.

Margaritaville Bahamas Frozen Concoction Maker $219 ( $299.99 save 27% ) SHOP IT Amazon

It doesn’t get any easier than that. Don’t believe us? Look to the reviews. “No matter if you’re making drinks for a crowd or just for one, this machine sure comes in handy. I just throw in some ice cubes, piña colada mix, and rum, and let the machine do the rest” wrote one Amazon reviewer. Another confirmed that the no-brainer cup made all the difference by “taking the experimentation away from mixing.”