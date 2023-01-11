Style Draper James Just Launched Activewear For The First Time Ever, And We Want Everything Prices start at just $19. By Grace Smith Grace Smith Instagram Website Grace Smith is a writer, editor, and creative consultant who got her start on a book review blog she launched in the 7th grade — and still runs. Now, she writes commerce and affiliate content across PEOPLE, Real Simple, Southern Living, and Better Homes & Gardens at Dotdash Meredith and moonlights at other publications. Grace covers commerce, travel, style, books, and lifestyle to start, and is interested in anything strongly rooted in aesthetics. In Fall 2022, she founded a travel and lifestyle newsletter called Place & Placebo; she's lived in Virginia, Hawai'i, Florida, and more, and is always asking where's next. She earned a BA in European History from Washington & Lee University with a Minor in Studio Art. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on January 11, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Draper James Draper James, the Nashville-based apparel line founded by Reese Witherspoon in 2015, just expanded into activewear—and we want the entire collection. The brand is already known for its classic silhouettes and timeless patterns, and as of January 8, you can shop Draper James Sport: a comfortable 20-piece collection including leggings, sports bras, tanks, jackets, hoodies, and more. Prices range from $19 (for an adorably striped stainless steel water bottle) to $150 (for a quality warm-up jacket), with most items in the collection clocking in below $100. And, of course, any orders above $100 receive free shipping. Draper James BUY IT: $135; draperjames.com While the collection prioritizes the “charm and grace that’s signature to the American South” per the brand’s ethos, the Draper James team wear-tested and formulated each piece to stand up to high performance standards across hiking, walking, running, and more. So yes, you can absolutely rock those pink gingham biker shorts on the pickleball court without worry. Draper James BUY IT: $75; draperjames.com The print-forward collection was designed to mix and match with ease. Better yet, Witherspoon’s brand has collaborated with the oh-so-popular Bala Bangles for a versatile blue-and-white patterned wrist or ankle weight that can boost the power of your walk or activity. You can even wear them around the home for some additional resistance. Draper James BUY IT: $60; draperjames.com While we’re used to the effortless appeal of a Draper James smocked dress, the cinched quarter-zip and panel leggings might just be our new go-to outfit around the house—and on our daily walks. Shop the Draper James Sport collection online and in the retailer’s Nashville, Tennessee, Lexington, Kentucky, and Houston, Texas locations, starting at just $19. More Must-Shop Deals This Clever Organizer Keeps Your Christmas Lights From Tangling—And It’s Only $23 You Can Score Double Discounts On Best-Sellers During Spanx’s End Of Season Sale—But Only For A Few More Days This Candle Warmer Extends The Life Of My Most Cherished Scents—And It's Only $12 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit