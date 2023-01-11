Draper James Just Launched Activewear For The First Time Ever, And We Want Everything

Prices start at just $19.

Published on January 11, 2023

Draper James Activewear Launch Tout
Photo:

Draper James

Draper James, the Nashville-based apparel line founded by Reese Witherspoon in 2015, just expanded into activewear—and we want the entire collection. The brand is already known for its classic silhouettes and timeless patterns, and as of January 8, you can shop Draper James Sport:  a comfortable 20-piece collection including leggings, sports bras, tanks, jackets, hoodies, and more. 

Prices range from $19 (for an adorably striped stainless steel water bottle) to $150 (for a quality warm-up jacket), with most items in the collection clocking in below $100. And, of course, any orders above $100 receive free shipping.

Cinch Waist Quarter-Zip in Navy Gingham

Draper James

BUY IT: $135; draperjames.com

While the collection prioritizes the “charm and grace that’s signature to the American South” per the brand’s ethos, the Draper James team wear-tested and formulated each piece to stand up to high performance standards across hiking, walking, running, and more. So yes, you can absolutely rock those pink gingham biker shorts on the pickleball court without worry.

Bike Shorts in Pink Gingham

Draper James

BUY IT: $75; draperjames.com

The print-forward collection was designed to mix and match with ease. Better yet, Witherspoon’s brand has collaborated with the oh-so-popular Bala Bangles for a versatile blue-and-white patterned wrist or ankle weight that can boost the power of your walk or activity. You can even wear them around the home for some additional resistance.

Bala Bangles

Draper James

BUY IT: $60; draperjames.com

While we’re used to the effortless appeal of a Draper James smocked dress, the cinched quarter-zip and panel leggings might just be our new go-to outfit around the house—and on our daily walks. 

Shop the Draper James Sport collection online and in the retailer’s Nashville, Tennessee, Lexington, Kentucky, and Houston, Texas locations, starting at just $19.

