Pamper Your Dry, Cracked Feet This Spring With This $7 Travel-Friendly Foot Balm Stick

Throughout the winter, we slathered our bodies and faces in rich creams and lotions to combat dryness, but have you done the same for your feet? If keeping up with weekly pedicures hasn't been on your to-do list, don't fret. Amazon shoppers have solved their sandal season woes with the highly-rated Dr. Scholl's Cracked Heel Repair Balm so you can flaunt the prettiest spring hues on your toes in no time.

This popular balm stick combines a blend of 25 percent Urea with Epsom salt, allantoin, and peppermint and lavender essential oils to hit the reset button on dry, cracked heels. The dermatologist-tested ointment glides over skin, enveloping it in a ribbon of moisture that fills cracks as it forms an invisible protective barrier. The deeply hydrating formula has earned an impressive evaluation of 4.4 stars and more than 11,000 five-star ratings, with customers raving that it "applies super easy, like chapstick." Right now, you can save 30 percent on the best-selling foot care stick, and grab it for $7 at Amazon.

Amazon

BUY IT: $6.99 (orig. $9.99); amazon.com

Shoppers have swiftly adopted the must-have salve into their evening routines as an effective overnight treatment for rough feet and have noticed a significant difference in just days. "At bedtime, I rolled it on my heels and big toe area and slipped my feet into socks," one reviewer wrote. "Fast forward seven hours—even with one application, there was a positive change! I've also put it on my elbows, and it has removed the hard skin, and they look much better."

According to the brand, the mess-free ointment works best when applied to the heels of the feet after a shower or bath, but it can be used at any time. "Cracked heels are history," another customer declared after using the travel-friendly repair balm as a nightly remedy as well. "I have reclaimed my feet's softness and healthy-looking skin."

The best way to deal with dry, rough heels and feet is to pamper them, and Dr. Scholl's Cracked Heel Repair Balm is an easy solution that can help get you sandal-ready in just a few uses. Stock up while it's still on sale!