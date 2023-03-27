Shopping Pamper Your Dry, Cracked Feet This Spring With This $7 Travel-Friendly Foot Balm Stick Your rough heels deserve the best. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. In her previous role as the editorial assistant for the Glitter Guide, she guided readers through a variety of fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle product discovery journeys. Wendy has also written for multiple publications, including Insider, Fast Company, Brit + Co., and more. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on March 27, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images Throughout the winter, we slathered our bodies and faces in rich creams and lotions to combat dryness, but have you done the same for your feet? If keeping up with weekly pedicures hasn't been on your to-do list, don't fret. Amazon shoppers have solved their sandal season woes with the highly-rated Dr. Scholl's Cracked Heel Repair Balm so you can flaunt the prettiest spring hues on your toes in no time. This popular balm stick combines a blend of 25 percent Urea with Epsom salt, allantoin, and peppermint and lavender essential oils to hit the reset button on dry, cracked heels. The dermatologist-tested ointment glides over skin, enveloping it in a ribbon of moisture that fills cracks as it forms an invisible protective barrier. The deeply hydrating formula has earned an impressive evaluation of 4.4 stars and more than 11,000 five-star ratings, with customers raving that it "applies super easy, like chapstick." Right now, you can save 30 percent on the best-selling foot care stick, and grab it for $7 at Amazon. Amazon BUY IT: $6.99 (orig. $9.99); amazon.com Shoppers have swiftly adopted the must-have salve into their evening routines as an effective overnight treatment for rough feet and have noticed a significant difference in just days. "At bedtime, I rolled it on my heels and big toe area and slipped my feet into socks," one reviewer wrote. "Fast forward seven hours—even with one application, there was a positive change! I've also put it on my elbows, and it has removed the hard skin, and they look much better." Smooth Fine Lines—And Avoid Irritation—While You Sleep With This New $23 Retinol Cream According to the brand, the mess-free ointment works best when applied to the heels of the feet after a shower or bath, but it can be used at any time. "Cracked heels are history," another customer declared after using the travel-friendly repair balm as a nightly remedy as well. "I have reclaimed my feet's softness and healthy-looking skin." The best way to deal with dry, rough heels and feet is to pamper them, and Dr. Scholl's Cracked Heel Repair Balm is an easy solution that can help get you sandal-ready in just a few uses. Stock up while it's still on sale! More Must-Shop Products I'm A Floridian, And These Are All The Things You’re Forgetting To Pack In Your Beach Bag Spring Dresses Are Taking Over Amazon’s Best-Sellers Chart—Here Are The 10 Best For Less Than $50 This Adorable Mini Flower Cocotte Is Just What You Need For Spring Entertaining, And It’s Only $32 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products The Gadget Shoppers Call A ‘Game Changer’ For Deviled Eggs Is On Sale Just In Time For Easter This Adorable Mini Flower Cocotte Is Just What You Need For Spring Entertaining, And It’s Only $32 These Are the 11 Best Dresses on Amazon, According to Shopping Editors