Two Brothers Face Off At The Super Bowl And Mama Donna Kelce Will Be Rooting For Both

Football fans think Donna Kelce - the first mom to have two sons to play against each other in a Super Bowl - should also be the one to toss the coin before the game.

A Change.org petition started by a fan currently has more than 35,000 in support of letting the mother of the Kelce brothers be the one to participate in the coin flip.

One person who signed the petition said, “This mom obviously raised her boys right. Let's give her credit!!!”



Donna Kelce says she knows the big game will be emotional for her but both men have a Super Bowl ring already, so Mama Donna says the pressure is off.

“They’ve already got their first win under their belts, so this is going to be pure joy,” Donna Kelce told the Today show’s Craig Melvin in an interview.

Jason Kelce, the elder of the brothers, is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. He won his ring in 2018. Younger brother Travis Kelce is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, who won the Super Bowl back in 2020.

Both brothers played high school football in Cleveland Heights, Ohio and at the University of Cincinnati before getting drafted in the NFL.

Since it’s the side of the ball both of her boys play for, Donna Kelce said she is rooting for “the offense” in next week’s Super Bowl.

In addition to football, the Kelce brothers also host a podcast together. During this week’s episode of “New Heights,” Jason and Travis Kelce talked about the upcoming so-called “Kelce Bowl” and what it meant for them and their mom.

“Mom can’t lose… well she can,” Jason said, “She’s going to lose, and she’s going to win,"

As for the coin toss, the NFL announced four Pat Tillman Foundation Scholars who would serve as the honorary coin toss captains for Super Bowl LVII. The four Honorary Captains –military spouse and Ed.D. candidate Fabersha Flynt, U.S. Army veteran and filmmaker Robert Ham, U.S. Army reservist and developmental psychologist Hyejung Park, Ph.D., and U.S. Air Force veteran and physician technologist Dave Prakash.