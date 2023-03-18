Dollywood Has A New Roller Coaster But You Won’t Catch Dolly Riding It

You can see Dolly Parton in a lot of places— on stage, on Netflix, hanging with Kelly Clarkson, and on TV with Jimmy Fallon. One place you will never see her, though, is on a roller coaster at Dollywood or anywhere else. And the beloved Queen of Country has a very good reason for that decision—and it’s not because she’s a scaredy cat.

Parton was recently at her namesake amusement park to help unveil a brand new roller coaster, the Big Bear Mountain coaster. “Well does that look like fun or not?” Parton said, according to the entertainment website, Bang Showbiz. “I think that is really gonna be something really great.”

Don’t expect the “9 to 5” singer to kickstart the fun by taking the first ride, or any ride for that matter. “Now you all know as well as you know my name that I am not gonna be riding that thing! Because I don't ride the rides,” she said. “I don't want my hair to fly off right on national television or something! But I know that all of you will be fighting to get on it and I'll be standing watching you get in line!” That’s right, it’s not that she doesn’t think it looks fun, but the ever pragmatic Parton simply doesn’t want her signature wig to go flying off her head. Since wigs have been part of her look since way back in 1967 when she was starting with The Porter Wagoner Show, she undoubtedly knows how to keep her (faux) hair looking its best and that doesn’t include rollercoaster rides.

As PureWow points out, this isn’t the first time Parton has mentioned the possibility of losing her look on a ride. “With all my hair I got so much to lose, like my wig or my shoes. I don’t like to get messed up,” she said in a New York Times profile back in 2019. “I’m gonna have some handsome man mess it up, I don’t want some ride doing it.”

So take it from Dolly and leave your wig at home if you head to Dollywood to test out the new Big Bear Mountain ride, which is the longest coaster at Dollywood stretching a whopping 3,990 feet of fun.

Don’t worry, Dolly. We’ll go for you!